Medical team from Guizhou leaves for Hubei to aid novel coronavirus fight

A medical team member poses for a photo with his family before leaving for Hubei Province at the Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2020. The 9th batch of 176 medical workers from Guizhou Province to Hubei Province departed on Saturday to aid the novel coronavirus fight there. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

