2020 National Multicultural Festival held in Canberra, Australia

A man signs his name to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

People sign their names to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

A woman signs her name to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

A band performs at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Lion dance is performed at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

