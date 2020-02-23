2020 National Multicultural Festival held in Canberra, Australia

A man signs his name to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

People sign their names to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

A woman signs her name to express support to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

A band performs at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Lion dance is performed at the 2020 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 22, 2020. The festival, held from Feb. 21 to 23 in Canberra, provided a stage to various cultures around the world and mesmerized visitors with music, dance performances and delicious food. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)