Togo's presidential election kicks off Saturday

Voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
A voter shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Staff members of Togo's Independent National Electoral Commission count ballots at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
A staff member of Togo's Independent National Electoral Commission counts ballots at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
A voter looks for his name at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Former Prime Minister and ex-president of the National Assembly Agbeyome Messan Kodjo (L) casts his ballot at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Former leader of the opposition Jean-Pierre Fabre (C) waves to supporters in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 20, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)
Voters look for their names at a polling station in Lome, Togo, on Feb. 22, 2020. Togo's presidential election kicked off on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Seven candidates, including the incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and is looking for a fourth term, compete for presidency. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiuyang)