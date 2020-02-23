Farmers busy with agricultural production in Yinchuan, Ningxia

A farmer waters seedlings at a modern agricultural park in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2020. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2020 shows vegetable seedling greenhouses at Lanfeng Village of Ligang Town, Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer picks tomatoes at a modern agricultural park in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2020. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2020 shows seedlings at a modern agricultural park in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers work at a modern agricultural park in Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb, 22, 2020. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer walks between vegetable seedling greenhouses at Lanfeng Village of Ligang Town, Helan County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2020. Farmers across China have been busy carrying out agricultural production recently as the weather warms up. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)