117th Toy Fair kicks off in New York

Models present stuffed toys at the 2020 Toy Fair New York held in New York, the United States, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The 117th Toy Fair New York kicked off on Saturday at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan, attracting more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world to showcase some 150,000 toys, games and youth entertainment products.The annual event, produced by The Toy Association, will last for four days. The show floor will welcome more than 25,000 global play professionals to explore nearly eight football fields worth of products.

An exhibitor shows bed toys at the 2020 Toy Fair New York held in New York, the United States, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A visitor takes a selfie with a costumed performer at the 2020 Toy Fair New York held in New York, the United States, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

American basketball star Shaquille O'Neal joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, which followed a parade of costumed characters.Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association, said being the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere, the fair is the international marketplace for professionals looking to tap into the US toy industry of 27 billion US dollars and see firsthand the creativity and innovation of the industry at work.Inaugurated in 1903, the toy fair takes place each February in New York City as a trade-only event.