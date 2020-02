Carnival celebration in Malta

A colorful float is seen during the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Carnival is celebrated in Malta with marching parades of colorful floats and music bands.

An actress performs during the carnival in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Actresses perform during the carnival in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People in costumes are seen during the carnival in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A Chinese dragon float is seen during the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Actors perform during the carnival in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Children in costumes are seen during the carnival in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

