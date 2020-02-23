"Leaning Tower of Dallas" in US

A lady poses in front of the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, Feb. 22, 2020. The core of an 11-story building was left standing after a planned implosion in Dallas, making it look like the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. The building goes viral on Internet and is dubbed as "Leaning Tower of Dallas". (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

A painter paints the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, Feb. 22, 2020. The core of an 11-story building was left standing after a planned implosion in Dallas, making it look like the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. The building goes viral on Internet and is dubbed as "Leaning Tower of Dallas". (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)