Some scenic spots in Haikou resume operation amid outbreak

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Haikou, south China's Hainan province, Feb. 22, 2020. Some scenic spots and places in Haikou have gradually resumed operation amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Children play on a beach in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 22, 2020. Some scenic spots and places in Haikou have gradually resumed operation amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)