Street harness race held in Moscow, Russia

Riders compete during a street harness race in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 22, 2020. A street harness race was held here on Saturday, which was one lap sprint on the improvised street track. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

