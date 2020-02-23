Israeli voters head to polls yet again

Israel is bracing for an unprecedented third election in under a year, with voters eyeing an end to the deadlock but polls indicating another tight race despite criminal charges against the prime minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement on Iran's nuclear weapons development site in Jerusalem, on Septtember 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

Two previous votes in April and September last year failed to produce a clear winner between right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White party.Ballot-weary Israelis have shown limited enthusiasm ahead of the March 2 election, with some grudgingly accepting the possibility of a fourth run before the year ends.But there have been significant developments since Israelis last went to the polls.Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving premier, has become the first to be indicted while in office.Charges unveiled in November and filed in court last month accuse him of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.The prime minister denies wrongdoing in the case that involves multiple alleged offences.The most serious allegation is that Netanyahu offered mogul Shaul Elovitch regulatory changes worth millions of dollars to his telecoms giant Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage on Elovitch's Walla! news website.The trial starts on March 17.Since the last election, the US has unveiled a plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.