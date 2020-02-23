S. Korea raises virus alert to highest level amid soaring COVID-19 cases

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) speaks at an emergency government meeting to tackle the virus spread in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level on Sunday amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in recent days. As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 602, up 169 from the previous day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the figure twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time. The death toll rose from two to five. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

South Korea raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level on Sunday as the number of COVID-19 infection cases soared to 602 in recent days with the death toll rising to five.South Korean President Moon Jae-in chaired an emergency government meeting to tackle the virus spread, saying the infectious disease alert would be lifted to the highest level in order to strengthen the overall response system.It marked the first time since the outbreak of the Influenza A (H1N1) in 2009 that the government issued the highest alert.Under the red alert, the government is allowed to take tighter quarantine measures such as a ban on group activities and an order to temporarily close schools.

Staff members disinfect a market in Daegu, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2020. As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients in South Korea totaled 602, up 169 from the previous day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the figure twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time. The death toll rose from two to five. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

The education ministry ordered all pre-schools, primary and secondary schools nationwide to delay the opening day of the first semester by one week to March 9. It would consider further measures according to future situations.President Moon said "a few days from now" would be a moment of great significance to combat the virus, ordering all government officials to take "unprecedented powerful" measures regardless of existing regulations.As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 602, up 169 from the prior day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

Of the total patients, 494 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.A total of 329 cases were linked to the church services of a minor religious group, called Sincheonji, in Daegu.The other 111 cases were traced to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo county, just south of Daegu.At the hospital, the first and second deaths from the COVID-19 virus were reported on Wednesday and Friday. The third death posthumously tested positive on Saturday.

Two more deaths were confirmed earlier in the day, raising the death toll to five.The number of COVID-19 infections rose sharply in recent days, after 402 new cases were reported from Wednesday to Saturday.Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 25,000 people, among whom 17,520 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 8,057 were being checked.