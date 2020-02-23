Chinese analysts call for extended closure of some services firms amid virus assault

Tourists take photos of plum blossoms at Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday, when the mountain park began to open to tourists. Tourists have to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering. Photo: cnsphoto

Some Chinese officials and analysts on Sunday called for caution in some aspects of the country's effort in reviving economic activity and urged certain businesses that attract public gatherings to remain closed after reports of crowds lining up outside restaurants and tourist sites sparked concerns of resurgence in cases of the novel coronavirus.However, the warnings do not mean that recent efforts by officials and businesses to restart operations should stop and more factories and companies in key sectors that pose less risks could speed up the process to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy, analysts said.Over the weekend, many people were reportedly lining up outside a restaurant in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province for dim sum. There were also reports of many flocking to tourist sites in Beijing and Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. In Guangyuan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, locals were reportedly gathering for tea without wearing face masks.Such reports have drawn widespread condemnation on social media platforms and fueled concerns that intensifying efforts to restart business activities across the country outside of Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic, have gone too far in some areas that they pose new risks."As the spring is approaching, workers are returning to work and businesses are resuming production and our social life is also returning to normalcy, but we absolutely cannot be blindly optimistic," Zheng Jin, a spokesperson for the Shanghai municipal health commission, said at a press briefing on Sunday, echoing rising sentiment from many across the country. "If the epidemic expands due to the slack in our prevention and control efforts, we will face even bigger losses."As the epidemic showed abating signs in many areas of the country outside of Hubei, officials have moved to help businesses to resume production with a slew of supportive policies, including cash incentives. Under such policies, 24 cities across the country have resumed 80 percent of production and one city - Zhoushan in Zhejiang - has resumed full production, according to data from the 21st Century Business Herald."Overall, the process to resume operations has been effective and orderly," Liu Xuezhi, an economist at the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Sunday, "this is good for the national economy because it will reduce the impact of the epidemic."However, Liu said that the efforts to resume production should focus on sectors such as manufacturing that are key to both domestic livelihood and the global supply chain. "Other businesses in the services sector should not rush to resume reopening," he said, calling for more attention to help businesses that are essential to the economy and pose less risk.Even as some restaurants and other businesses in the services sector rushed to reopen, some factories and small businesses are still facing obstacles to resume production due to both the epidemic itself and restrictive measures in place to combat it.As of Friday, only 30 percent of the nation's migrant workers have returned to work and less than 50 percent of companies across the country have resumed operation, according to an analysis from CITIC Securities, which based their findings on transportation data and energy consumption.Chen Liang, general manager of Dongguan Jinconn New Material Holdings, said that there are still many obstacles for businesses to return to work, including endless paperwork they have to file to gain approval from officials."Resuming work and production is also a test for the [efficiency] of local government agencies… finding the biggest common denominator between efforts to prevent and control the epidemic and support companies to return to production will ensure how we can all win," Chen told the Global Times on Sunday.