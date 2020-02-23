Italy, Iran take drastic steps against virus after cases rise

Kuwaiti nationals evacuated from Iran walk out of a terminal at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Italy and Iran took their own drastic containment steps following a surge of coronavirus cases in both countries.More than 50,000 people in about a dozen northern Italian towns near the business hub of Milan were urged by authorities to stay home, while shops and schools were closed.On Sunday, the governor of Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana said the number of cases in the region has risen to 89, bringing the total number in Italy to more than 100.Italy became the first European country to report one of its nationals had died from the virus on Friday, followed by a second death on Saturday. Both were elderly.The government was weighing "extraordinary measures" to halt further infections, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.Iran ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centers across 14 provinces from Sunday, following eight deaths in Iran - the most outside East Asia and the first in the Middle East.Iran's outbreak surfaced Wednesday and quickly grew to 43 confirmed infections."The concern is ... that we have seen ... a very rapid increase [in Iran] in a matter of a few days," said Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO's global infectious hazard preparedness department.Iraq clamped down on travel to and from Iran, and flag carrier Kuwait Airways has suspended flights to the country.Although Egypt is the only African country with a confirmed case, the WHO warned that the continent was vulnerable, urging more cooperation across Africa.Agencies