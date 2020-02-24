Museums call for item donations in remembrance of fight against COVID-19

A doctor from Peking Union Medical College Hospital at the ICU of Wuhan Tongji Hospital makes finger heart on Feb 14 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Museums across China have called upon the public to donate remembrance items from the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, which will serve as a reminder for future generations.In early February, Chen Lüsheng, art critic and former deputy curator of the National Museum of China in Beijing, proposed the idea of an epidemic prevention museum that would stand witness to history and serve as a reminder for people to be vigilant.Chen urged relevant departments and organizations to begin collecting items for the museum by first proposing the idea as the country is mired in the fight against the novel coronavirus."Once the epidemic ends, it will be hard to gather these items," Chen told the Global Times.Since the virus outbreak, museums across China have been closed along with other public facilities. Meanwhile, they have launched various online exhibitions aimed at enriching the lives of Chinese, as the majority have been advised to stay home. Museums nationwide have started calling for the public to donate items to their collections as remembrances of the COVID-19 epidemic.The Shaanxi History Museum in Northwest China's Xi'an announced Saturday they were accepting donations related to COVID-19, including relevant images, texts, artwork, medical supplies, or diaries from those who fought on the frontlines, and residential building permits issued during the epidemic."During the past two months, many heroic people emerged. There have also been many memorable stories and lessons that shall not be forgotten…A country with hope shall not forget their heroes. A country with great people shall remember their history," the museum said on its official WeChat account.The Shanghai History Museum, Tianjin Museum, and the Zhejiang Province Museum have launched similar projects. The museum announcements said the public is encouraged to reach out now as the donation process will begin when the epidemic is over. Thorough disinfection procedures will be conducted on each donated item, museum officials also said.