7 wounded in Texas flea market shooting

People attend a vigil to mourn the victims of a mass shooting in Dayton of Ohio, the United States, on Aug. 4, 2019. A gunman wearing body armor shot dead nine people at a popular nightlife area in Dayton. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community, with a suspect being taken into custody at the scene."No one is critically wounded," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, adding that the victims were being taken to hospitals and that some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet."We believe at this point those are all minor, superficial type of wounds," Gonzalez said. "A male is detained at the scene."The shooting occurred as the Sunday market was taking place in the busy area."This evening there was a live dance going on here at this location. A lot of people including children were inside the location," the Harris County Sheriff said in a briefing.More than 36,000 people are shot to death every year on average in the US, according to US government data compiled by the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.That works out to about 100 a day, or one every 14.5 minutes.Reuters