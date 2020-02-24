Highlights of President Xi's latest remarks on COVID-19 epidemic fight

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a meeting to advance the work on coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development, in Beijing, Feb. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed unremitting efforts in the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic and coordination in advancing economic and social development.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when delivering an important speech at a meeting in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping checks the treatment of hospitalized patients at the monitoring center and talks to medical staff on duty via a video link at Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, on Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The following are highlights of Xi's speech.-- The Chinese nation has experienced many ordeals in its history, but it has never been overwhelmed. Instead, it has become more and more courageous, growing up and rising up from the hardships.-- The epidemic situation remains grim and complex and it is now a most crucial moment to curb the spread.-- Party committees and governments at all levels should continue to make unremitting efforts in various prevention and control work and resume work and production in an orderly manner.-- Efforts should be made to fully unleash the huge potential and powerful driving force of China's development and strive to achieve the goals and tasks for economic and social development this year.

Medical workers help the first batch of patients infected with the novel coronavirus move into their isolation wards at Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo by Fan Xianhai/Xinhua)

-- The COVID-19 outbreak is a major public health emergency that has spread in the fastest speed, caused the most extensive infection and is the most difficult to contain in the country since the founding of the People's Republic of China.-- This is both a crisis and a big test for us, and, after arduous work, the positive trend in the prevention and control work is now expanding.-- It has been proven that the CPC Central Committee's judgment on the situation of the epidemic is accurate, all work arrangements are timely, and the measures taken are effective.-- The results of the prevention and control work have once again demonstrated the notable advantages of the leadership of the CPC and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Community workers use a speaker to publicize the information about prevention and control of the novel coronavirus at a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, Feb. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

-- Party committees and governments at all levels should remain vigilant and make unremitting efforts in the epidemic prevention and control work.-- No victory should be lightly announced until there is a complete win.-- Hubei Province, as well as its capital city Wuhan, should be safeguarded with resolute efforts, with focal attention paid to containing the spread at communities and treating the patients.-- The epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing should be carried out with all-out efforts. Both imported cases and spread within the city should be prevented.-- Scientific research should be accelerated in terms of drug and vaccine development. Effective diagnosis and treatment plans should be summarized and promoted in time.-- International and regional cooperation should be expanded. Good communication with the World Health Organization and experience sharing with relevant countries should be continued.

Migrant workers enter Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

-- The impact of the epidemic on China's economic and social development is temporary and generally manageable.-- The epidemic will inevitably deal a relatively big blow to China's economic and social development. However, at such a time it is even more important to view China's development in a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, and to strengthen and firm up confidence.-- In general, the fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth remain unchanged.