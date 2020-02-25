China welcomes potential peace deal between U.S., Afghan Taliban

Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2020 shows the wreckage of the crashed plane in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban claimed Monday that its fighters shot down a U.S. forces' aircraft in eastern Ghazni province. The U.S. military said on Monday that it is monitoring the situation following reports of a U.S. aircraft crash in Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifullah/Xinhua)

China welcomes a possible peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, and stands ready to work with the international community for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.China has been in close communication and coordination with relevant parties on the latest developments of the Afghan issue, Zhao told a press conference.China firmly supports the broad and inclusive peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, said Zhao, adding that China supports more dialogue between relevant parties.China welcomes the possible deal between the United States and the Taliban, and hopes the deal will be smoothly implemented to create conditions for a final political solution of the Afghan issue.Zhao said China believes that foreign troops in Afghanistan should be withdrawn in an orderly and responsible way to ensure a steady transition in the Afghan situation and avoid a security vacuum, which terrorist organizations may take advantage of.