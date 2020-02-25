China vows to enhance poverty alleviation through employment

College students apply for jobs at a job fair in Nanjing, capital of East China’s Jiangsu Province over the weekend. Thousands of Chinese college and university students are expected to graduate and enter workforce this summer. Photo: IC
Chinese authorities stressed unremitting efforts to win the tough battle against poverty by securing employment of the poor population amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Local authorities should provide targeted employment assistance to stop people from returning to poverty due to the epidemic, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.
Migrant workers will be organized to return work in a safe and orderly manner, while companies, poverty alleviation workshops and farmland irrigation projects should resume operation at the earliest time in regions less affected by the epidemic.
Allowances will be granted to key enterprises giving preference to qualified poor workers in recruitment and subsidies will be offered to poor labor forces taking temporary posts related to epidemic control.
Local authorities should also guide poor laborers unable to leave the rural areas to prepare for spring plowing, sell farm produce on e-commerce platforms and engage in agricultural material transportation. Training and living subsidies will be provided to poor people participating in online training while those out of work amid the epidemic will receive unemployment benefits.
The circular stressed to assist employment in deeply-impoverished regions through creating targeted job opportunities, enhancing export of organized labor services, increasing rural public welfare posts as well as providing favorable financial support.
China will strengthen efforts in poverty alleviation this year, aiming to lift the remaining poor counties and people under the current standard out of poverty, according to a State Council executive meeting held in January.