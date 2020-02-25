S.Korea to launch mass virus testing

Staff members disinfect a market in Daegu, South Korea, February 23, 2020. As of Monday evening, 833 infected cases have been confirmed in South Korea, with eight deaths. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in coronavirus cases as countries stepped up efforts to stop a pandemic of the virus that emerged in China and is now spreading in Europe and the Middle East.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed 144 new infections on Tuesday, ­taking the tally in South Korea to 977, the largest national total anywhere outside ­China.About 60 percent of South Korea's cases are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where the outbreak is believed to have begun with a 61-year-old woman. It is not known how she became infected.South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the situation very grave and said the coming week would be key in the battle to contain the virus.He said that the government was not considering locking down the city.The US and South Korean militaries have said they may cut back joint training due to the virus, in one of the first concrete signs of its fallout on global US military activities.The disclosure came during a visit to the Pentagon on Monday by South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who said 13 South Korean troops had tested positive for the virus.The US military said a woman in South Korea who tested positive for the virus had recently visited a US military base in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu.It was the first infection connected to US Forces Korea, which has about 28,500 American troops on the peninsula.The US military urged its troops there to "use extreme caution when traveling off-installation," while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.Outside Chinese mainland, the outbreak has spread to about 29 countries and regions, with a death toll of about three dozen.Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan and Iraq reported their first new coronavirus cases, all in people who had been to Iran where the toll was 16 dead and 95 infected, including Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.Most of the Iran infections were in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Qom.In Japan, which has reported four deaths and 850 cases mostly on a cruise ship docked near Tokyo, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it was too early to talk about cancelling the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games due to start on July 24.The Japanese government urged people to telecommute or work staggered hours.The US pledged $2.5 billion to fight the disease, with more than $1 billion going toward developing a vaccine, with other funds earmarked for therapeutics and the stockpiling of personal protective equipment such as masks.