Chinese remind India about virus prevention as massive welcome ceremony is held to welcome Trump





Kite-maker Jagmohan Kanojia (center) poses with kites decorated with the pictures of US President Donald Trump (left) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right), in Amritsar on Sunday, ahead of Trump's visit to India. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump's visit to India has become a hot topic among Chinese social media network, as the massive welcome ceremony packed more than 100,000 at a cricket stadium has impressed many Chinese.As the COVID-19 outbreak is also impacting India, some Chinese web users reminded that if there was anyone infected in the stadium, it would be dangerous, and they kindly reminded that India should be careful to organize such a large event in this special period.The topic "Trump visits India" has received more than 13 million views on the Chinese Twitter-like social media network Sina Weibo, due to the magnificent scene of Trump's speech at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. But when Trump mentioned that the US has a very good relationship with Pakistan, India's major rival in the region, it caused an embarrassing silence, and many Chinese web users also found it funny.Many Chinese commented online that if there was anyone infected, then everyone in the stadium would be in danger, including Trump, so they believed that it was unnecessary to hold such massive gathering that might increase chances of infection.Some other Chinese web users said there is no need to worry about India, as the situation they are facing is much easier than China. According to the latest data on Monday from the World Health Organization, India has three confirmed cases.