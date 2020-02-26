Bilateral friendship unshakable despite coronavirus rumors: Iranian Embassy in China

A community service employee sprays disinfectant on a local resident in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, which is also the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. The city government has launched door-to-door visits of every household and imposed strict quarantine measures in residential communities. Photo: Cui Meng/GT





The Iranian Embassy in China told the Global Times on Tuesday that the Iranian Ministry of Health is identifying the source of the coronavirus in Iran and will announce the result of its investigations based on scientific facts, in response to the speculation that the coronavirus may have been brought to Iran by Chinese workers.



Reuters reported on Tuesday that two more Iranians infected with the coronavirus had died, taking the death toll to 14 in the country.



Since the coronavirus cases were found in Iran, some posts circulating on social media said Chinese people in Iran have met some discrimination.



"After the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Iranian people and government have showed their sympathy and offered their support to China in various ways," said a statement sent to the Global Times by the Iranian Embassy in China.



"The sense of friendship, understanding and solidarity between the two nations has been on the rise in spite of some ill will that has poured out in Western media and social networks which are [trying] to smear the image of independent and civilized countries like Iran and China," it added.



In response to the question about whether some Iranians discriminate against Chinese people there due to the coronavirus, the Iranian Embassy in China stressed to the Global Times that Iran and China have proved time and again that their long friendship is unshakable.



"Iran and China are standing together on the main fronts and sharing a lot on the global stage and the Chinese can rest assured about Iran's full support, as before," it said.