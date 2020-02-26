Chinese in S.Korea deny anti-China sentiment while confirmed cases soar

A video cheering for China in fighting against novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) is played in Gwanghwamun Station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Chinese people living in South Korea have shown an understanding about the need for prevention measures while denying there's an anti-China sentiment in the country, where COVID-19 infection cases have risen sharply in the past few days.As of Tuesday afternoon, South Korea has reported a total of 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections.Many South Koreans are now heading to China, where the epidemic is showing signs of being controlled and free treatment is provided. On Tuesday, the price of airline tickets from Seoul to Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province had reached more than 10,000 yuan ($1,400).Jessie, a student currently studying in Seoul, told the Global Times when she returned to South Korea one month ago, she was asked by her school to move to another dormitory for a 14-day quarantine along with other Chinese students. At that time, the situation in South Korea was not very serious, but it was still hard for her to catch a taxi as drivers worried she may come from Wuhan.Jessie said she does not think there will be anti-China feelings in South Korea as most people understand that the key to preventing the epidemic is not about banning Chinese people.However, as the spread of the coronavirus in South Korea worsens, many South Korean people are now calling for a ban on Chinese people from entering the country, she said.Jessie said her friends have told her not to speak Chinese in public areas or read WeChat message openly.But she stressed that actually most South Korean people don't cause trouble for Chinese students.