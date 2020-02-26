Party theory learning app upgrades services amid COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: Screenshot of Xuexiqiangguo app

A Party theory learning application in China has introduced a series of new features in a themed COVID-19 prevention section, offering online services for users to study, shop, hold group conferences and get medical care at home.Xuexiqiangguo, an educational phone application developed by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been releasing additional features since late January, aimed at providing users with higher-quality time when confined to home amid the epidemic outbreak.The re-designed platform features services for education and work, entertainment, medical care and designated services for the epicenter Wuhan.Multiple out-of-school educational training agents have collaborated with the platform to offervarious afterschool K12-courses, as well as programs for early childhood education. Adult users can also enjoy open online courses taught by professors from China's top universities, with subjects covering a wide range of disciplines.To reduce the risk of infection by going to a hospital, the app introduced a "home doctor" service that enables users to get virtual medical care from doctors and experts across the country through several partner medical platforms, which conduct preliminary screening, home quarantine guidance, psychological aid and other counselling services for patients.Showing a connection with the epicenter Wuhan, the app along with China Mobile, has launched 24-hour live-streaming of several parts of the city, including the Yangtze River Bridge and the two makeshift hospitals Leishenshan and Huoshenshan. Xuexiqiangguo also serves as a platform to recruit volunteers in Wuhan to help confined community residents with food and drug purchases, plus home delivery.Besides, the online shopping, new movie and music sections are also being supported by some users."My parents have become addicted to this app because they literally like every history-related film in its free movie section," wrote a netizen on Sina Weibo.