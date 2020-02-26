Sanders roughed up; hits back at Democratic debate





Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Michael Bloomberg (1st from left), Bernie Sanders (4th from left), and Joe Biden (3rd from right), participate in the 10th Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Democratic White House hopefuls rounded on leftist frontrunner Bernie Sanders at a feisty debate Tuesday, attacking him as too extreme for American voters and a flawed challenger to President Donald Trump.Joe Biden, who needs a victory in South Carolina's crucial primary on Saturday to keep his campaign alive, hit Sanders as soft on gun control, while billionaire tycoon Michael Bloomberg claimed that Russia was working to help Sanders win the nomination - betting he would be defeated in November.And Sanders' rivals joined in savaging the self-described democratic socialist as too radical to appeal to a broad swath of Americans.Fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren and centrists Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, all desperate to halt Sanders' momentum before it is too late, laid into his ability to deliver on costly programs like universal health care and tuition-free college.Buttigieg, a 38-year-old military veteran presenting himself as a unifier, warned a Sanders fight against Trump would spell "chaos" and divide the nation."I tell you what it adds up to," Buttigieg said, "it ends up as four more years of Donald Trump."Sanders is in pole position in South Carolina, the last step before "Super Tuesday" March 3 when 14 states vote and a whopping one third of all delegates - the representatives who pick the nominee at the Democratic Party's July convention - are up for grabs.The 78-year-old hit back at the charge that his policies were too "radical," insisting such ideas "exist in countries all over the world," including the notion that health care is a human right."The way we beat Trump, which is what everybody up here wants, is we need a campaign of energy and excitement," Sanders said.Talking over one another in often contentious exchanges, the seven candidates on stage aggressively vied for attention, locking horns on everything from housing to China policy and whether or not to move the US embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv.Bloomberg is seeking to rebound from a disastrous performance last week in his first debate and prove he is a credible, moderate alternative to the leftist Sanders.AFP