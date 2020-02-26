Mahathir seeks united government without political parties’ influence





Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir. Photo: Xinhua

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad called for a united government without political parties on Wednesday after his shock resignation as prime minister sparked turmoil.But old rival Anwar Ibrahim's supporters said his candidacy had been put forward for Prime Minister.The struggle between Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, who formed a surprise pact to win the 2018 election, has shaped politics in the Southeast Asian country for more than two decades and is the root of the latest crisis.Mahathir, the world's oldest head of government, resigned on Monday but was immediately named by the king as interim prime minister.In his first address since his resignation, Mahathir apologized for the turmoil but said he was ready to return as prime minister full time if he garnered enough support."Politics and political parties need to be put aside for now," Mahathir said in a televised message."I propose a government that is not aligned with any party, but only prioritizes the interests of the country."In an attempt to end the crisis, the king has been meeting all 222 elected members of parliament over the last two days. Those in attendance said they were asked to name their most favored candidate or whether they preferred fresh elections.The members of Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat, or the People's Justice Party, said that his name had been submitted to the king.The party has 39 seats and alliance partners could potentially give it another 62.Anwar later said he opposed forming a "backdoor government" and that three parties from the former Pakatan ruling coalition had proposed his name to the king as candidate for prime minister."We wait for the decision of the king," he told a news conference.