Health crisis imminent





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) attends a special meeting in Daegu, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2020. South Korea confirmed 144 more cases of the COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 977, and the death toll rose to 10. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

Asian nations reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first confirmed case of a US soldier in South Korea, as the US warned of an inevitable pandemic amid the wider spread of outbreaks originating in Iran and Italy.Asian shares fell on Wednesday as the US advised Americans to prepare for a likely coronavirus pandemic. This announcement jolted Wall Street and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.Adding to growing fears that a rapid spread of the virus is inevitable, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official urged that preparations should be made immediately.In the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urged Americans to prepare, saying that while the immediate risk was low the global situation suggested a pandemic was on the horizon."It's not a question of if. It's when and how infections will occur," the CDC's principal deputy director Anne Schuchat said Tuesday.The US has reported 57 cases of the virus.Dr Bruce Aylward, head of a joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak, told reporters on his return to Geneva that preparations should not be delayed."You should think the virus will turn up tomorrow. If you don't think that way, you're not going to be ready," he said.Aylward said China's "extraordinary mobilization" to handle the outbreak showed how an aggressive public health policy, including widespread quarantine measures, can curb its spread.South Korea, with 1,261 confirmed cases, the most outside China, reported 284 new infections including that of a US soldier, as authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of the outbreak.Regarding new cases, 134 were from Daegu, where the virus is believed to have been transmitted among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Korean authority said.The US military said a 23-year-old soldier based in Camp Carroll, about 20 kilometers from Daegu, had been infected.Japan has nearly 170 virus cases, besides 691 linked to a cruise ship that was quarantined this month.Six people have died in Japan, ­including four from the stricken ­vessel.There have been close to 50 deaths outside China, including 11 in Italy and 16 in Iran. Cases linked to Iran have been reported across the region.Kuwait said it had two new coronavirus cases, originating from people returning from Iran, taking its tally to 11, while Bahrain said infections had risen to 26 after three new ones on a flight from Iran.In Europe, Italy has become another front line in the global outbreak with 370 cases.Italians or people who had recently visited the country, have tested positive in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Romania, Spain and Switzerland.