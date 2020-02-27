Chinese FM calls for joint efforts with Japan to ensure stablility of industrial chains

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi . (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested Wednesday that China and Japan jointly ensure the stability of their industrial chains and supply chains and reduce the COVID-19 epidemic's impact upon bilateral cooperation as much as possible.Speaking with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi over phone, Wang said he believes that maintaining normal economic and trade cooperation between China and Japan constitutes an important contribution to the world's economic stability and development.