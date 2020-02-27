RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

If you want something done right you will have to do it yourself this weekend. Your precise understanding of what you want will help you make detailed plans that will ensure your success. This is a good time to revisit the good old days. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 13, 19.Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Don't be afraid to reach for the stars this weekend. Only by setting your sights high will you be able to achieve the lofty goals that you have set for yourself. Spend time cleaning up at home and you will find something you have lost. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Although there are times you feel you need to be by yourself, this weekend is not one of the times you should follow those feelings. Get out there and interact with others and you will see your luck make a huge turn for the better. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will be given a chance to make up for a past mistake this weekend. Take advantage of this opportunity while you can, because you may never see its like again. Some private time with someone close to you will benefit you both. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A lucky break will give you exactly what you need if you pay close enough attention. Do everything you in your power to avoid narrow roads and long staircases this weekend. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Although no one likes it when bad luck strikes, sometimes misfortune can lead to greater opportunities in the future. It all depends on how you want to look at things. Stay positive and you will prevail in the end. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)This weekend will be a great time to go out and relax. Finish all your tasks as early as possible and make some plans with friends. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Dark days are ahead for you and yours. If you start preparing for the worst now you should be able to mitigate the damage done. An old friend who you haven't heard from for quite a long while will reach out to you this weekend. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A change in wardrobe will go a long way toward helping you keep the blues away. Feeling confident in the way you look is sure to have a positive impact on the way you carry yourself. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A slow boring weekend can be saved by injecting some fun and excitement into your life. Go ahead and take some risks that you would otherwise avoid. What have you got to lose? ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may want to go on the defensive this weekend as the next few days will be more difficult than you anticipated. This is not a good time to take risks, so play your cards carefully and close to your chest. ✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will succeed beyond your wildest dreams if you take what you know and use that as a foundation to build a career. Look into new investment opportunities if you want to get ahead financially. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Don't leave anything that you can finish today until tomorrow. The next few days will be busy ones that will leave you little time for anything else. Preparing as much as you can in advance will go a long way towards making everything easier. ✭✭✭✭