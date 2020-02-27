Puzzle

1 Argentine grassland6 Event with a finish line10 Therapeutic bath spot13 T.S. who wrote about cats14 Airline founded in the same year as the nation of Israel15 Clarinetist Artie16 Slow-cooked sandwich meat18 Without a stitch on19 Hook's sidekick20 Have regrets about21 In bundles, as cotton22 Painter's application24 Boorish sort26 Meat served at a "joint"30 Ill will32 Lawyers' org.33 Eye wolfishly34 With 39-Across, eat lots of 16-, 26-, 45- and 59-Across?35 Potluck get-togethers39 See 34-Across40 List shortener, for short42 Vintage 8-Down inits.43 Signs of rotting45 Meat in an Egg McMuffin49 Smelter waste50 Tries the patience of51 Often-pierced spots53 Letters before an alias54 "Now it's clear"58 Only its Touch model is currently sold59 Meat sold in cans62 Move, in Realtor lingo63 Lena of "Chocolat"64 Honor with insults65 Toss in66 Longish skirt67 Volcanic residue1 Vitalizes, with "up"2 Visitor to an old prof3 Highway marker number4 Weasel's stinky cousin5 Satisfied the munchies6 Public stature7 Natural balm8 Valeted vehicle9 Bugling animal10 "Need to hear more?"11 Cut, as expenses12 Left wide-eyed15 Pizzeria chain17 Totally blah21 Bloom's beginning23 Vein yields24 Die, geometrically25 Catch wind of26 Attention-getting27 Plumped-up fowl28 Out-of-focus photo, e.g.29 Drops beneath the horizon30 Job detail, briefly31 Gyro bread36 "Topaz" author Leon37 Shepherd's pie legumes38 Common laundromat loss41 Rio Grande city44 Square-dance moves46 Bob and bun47 Pageant wear, at times48 ___ Sea (shrunken body of water)51 Monetary unit of Turkey52 Page with essays53 Like die-hard fans55 Ruler ousted in 197956 Trouble-free state57 CPR pros59 Suffix with "star" or "czar"60 Pharmaceuticals giant ___ Lilly61 Word after "disco" or "steroid"

Solution