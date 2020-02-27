Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/2/27 18:53:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Argentine grassland

  6 Event with a finish line

 10 Therapeutic bath spot

 13 T.S. who wrote about cats

 14 Airline founded in the same year as the nation of Israel

 15 Clarinetist Artie

 16 Slow-cooked sandwich meat

 18 Without a stitch on

 19 Hook's sidekick

 20 Have regrets about

 21 In bundles, as cotton

 22 Painter's application

 24 Boorish sort

 26 Meat served at a "joint"

 30 Ill will

 32 Lawyers' org.

 33 Eye wolfishly

 34 With 39-Across, eat lots of 16-, 26-, 45- and 59-Across?

 35 Potluck get-togethers

 39 See 34-Across

 40 List shortener, for short

 42 Vintage 8-Down inits.

 43 Signs of rotting

 45 Meat in an Egg McMuffin

 49 Smelter waste

 50 Tries the patience of

 51 Often-pierced spots

 53 Letters before an alias

 54 "Now it's clear"

 58 Only its Touch model is currently sold

 59 Meat sold in cans

 62 Move, in Realtor lingo

 63 Lena of "Chocolat"

 64 Honor with insults

 65 Toss in

 66 Longish skirt

 67 Volcanic residue

DOWN



  1 Vitalizes, with "up"

  2 Visitor to an old prof

  3 Highway marker number

  4 Weasel's stinky cousin

  5 Satisfied the munchies

  6 Public stature

  7 Natural balm

  8 Valeted vehicle

  9 Bugling animal

 10 "Need to hear more?"

 11 Cut, as expenses

 12 Left wide-eyed

 15 Pizzeria chain

 17 Totally blah

 21 Bloom's beginning

 23 Vein yields

 24 Die, geometrically

 25 Catch wind of

 26 Attention-getting

 27 Plumped-up fowl

 28 Out-of-focus photo, e.g.

 29 Drops beneath the horizon

 30 Job detail, briefly

 31 Gyro bread

 36 "Topaz" author Leon

 37 Shepherd's pie legumes

 38 Common laundromat loss

 41 Rio Grande city

 44 Square-dance moves

 46 Bob and bun

 47 Pageant wear, at times

 48 ___ Sea (shrunken body of water)

 51 Monetary unit of Turkey

 52 Page with essays

 53 Like die-hard fans

 55 Ruler ousted in 1979

 56 Trouble-free state

 57 CPR pros

 59 Suffix with "star" or "czar"

 60 Pharmaceuticals giant ___ Lilly

 61 Word after "disco" or "steroid"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
