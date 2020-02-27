Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Argentine grassland
6 Event with a finish line
10 Therapeutic bath spot
13 T.S. who wrote about cats
14 Airline founded in the same year as the nation of Israel
15 Clarinetist Artie
16 Slow-cooked sandwich meat
18 Without a stitch on
19 Hook's sidekick
20 Have regrets about
21 In bundles, as cotton
22 Painter's application
24 Boorish sort
26 Meat served at a "joint"
30 Ill will
32 Lawyers' org.
33 Eye wolfishly
34 With 39-Across, eat lots of 16-, 26-, 45- and 59-Across?
35 Potluck get-togethers
39 See 34-Across
40 List shortener, for short
42 Vintage 8-Down inits.
43 Signs of rotting
45 Meat in an Egg McMuffin
49 Smelter waste
50 Tries the patience of
51 Often-pierced spots
53 Letters before an alias
54 "Now it's clear"
58 Only its Touch model is currently sold
59 Meat sold in cans
62 Move, in Realtor lingo
63 Lena of "Chocolat"
64 Honor with insults
65 Toss in
66 Longish skirt
67 Volcanic residueDOWN
1 Vitalizes, with "up"
2 Visitor to an old prof
3 Highway marker number
4 Weasel's stinky cousin
5 Satisfied the munchies
6 Public stature
7 Natural balm
8 Valeted vehicle
9 Bugling animal
10 "Need to hear more?"
11 Cut, as expenses
12 Left wide-eyed
15 Pizzeria chain
17 Totally blah
21 Bloom's beginning
23 Vein yields
24 Die, geometrically
25 Catch wind of
26 Attention-getting
27 Plumped-up fowl
28 Out-of-focus photo, e.g.
29 Drops beneath the horizon
30 Job detail, briefly
31 Gyro bread
36 "Topaz" author Leon
37 Shepherd's pie legumes
38 Common laundromat loss
41 Rio Grande city
44 Square-dance moves
46 Bob and bun
47 Pageant wear, at times
48 ___ Sea (shrunken body of water)
51 Monetary unit of Turkey
52 Page with essays
53 Like die-hard fans
55 Ruler ousted in 1979
56 Trouble-free state
57 CPR pros
59 Suffix with "star" or "czar"
60 Pharmaceuticals giant ___ Lilly
61 Word after "disco" or "steroid"
Solution