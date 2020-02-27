Learning Chinese

Bombshell爆炸新闻(bàozhà xīnwén)1. News is like a ship. You take your hands off the wheel and it pulls hard to the left.新闻就像一艘船。你把手从舵上拿开,它就会拼命地向左偏。(xīnwén jiùxiànɡ yīsōuchuán. nǐ bǎ shǒu cónɡ duòshànɡ nákāi, tā jiùhuì pīnmìnɡdì xiànɡ zuǒpiān.)2. Nobody stops watching because of the conflict. They stop watching when there isn't one.收视率不会因为有冲突就下跌。没了冲突,观众才不看呢。(shōushìlǜ bùhuì yīnwéi yǒu chōnɡtū jiùxiàdiē. méile chōnɡtū, ɡuānzhònɡ cáibùkànne.)3. I will not let you down. I'm gonna bust my ass for you.我不会让你失望的,我一定会赴汤蹈火。(wǒ bùhuì rànɡnǐ shīwànɡde, wǒyīdìnɡ huìfùtānɡ dǎohuǒ.)4. These men care more about their reputations than they do money.和钱相比,这些人更在乎他们的名声。(héqián xiānɡbǐ, zhèxiērén ɡènɡzàihū tāménde mínɡshēnɡ.)5. We fight tomorrow's fights tomorrow.明天的事明天再说吧。(mínɡtiānde shì mínɡtiān zàishuōba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT