Installation exhibition Endomorphism held in California

Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2020 shows a view of Endomorphism, an installation exhibition made by artist David B. Jang, at the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art in San Bernardino of California, the United States. With installations and two-dimensional works made from colorful metal strips of the mass aluminum sheets, Endomorphism is about survival and harnessing energy. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

