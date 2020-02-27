Chris Kneirim retires from pairs but wife Alexa eager to skate on

Chris Knierim, who took 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic team bronze medals with wife Alexa, announced his retirement Wednesday while his spouse will seek a 2022 Olympic berth with a new partner.



The American duo, who live and train in Southern California, withdrew from next month's World Championships in Montreal, to be replaced by training partners Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.



Chris Knierim, 32, told US Figure Skating FanZone he has battled injuries and depression in recent years.



"I've been struggling with injuries - one gets better and then another pops up," he said. "I've been struggling with my jumps a lot this season and now I'm ready to move on.



"But Alexa, she's still gung-ho and ready to go, no doubt. She's such an athlete and competitor. I support her 100 percent."



Alexa, 28, hopes to reach the Beijing Winter Games with a new on-ice partner and Chris as one of her coaches. The couple became partners on the ice in 2012, were engaged in 2014 and married in 2016.



The Knierims won US national titles in 2015, 2018 and 2020 and skated together five times at the world championships.



Chris suffered a broken leg in 2013 and Alexa had a life-threatening gastrointestinal condition in 2016. Chris said he has also battled depression, which worsened late in 2019.



"We know skating ends and life continues," Alexa Knierim said. "For us, our marriage, our relationship, is what's important."





