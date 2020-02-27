‘Countryside, The Future’ exhibition highlights China’s dramatic growth

An on-going exhibition presented by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas in New York highlights how China has been dramatically redefining its vast countryside with continuous investment in infrastructure and poverty alleviation.Countryside, The Future, on view through August 14, aims to put the world's countryside, or the 98 percent of the Earth's surface not occupied by cities "on the agenda again," Koolhaas told the Xinhua News Agency at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum when the show opened to public on February 21.

Rem Koolhaas Photo: IC