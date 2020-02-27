Chinese fans find it hard to say goodbye to tennis legend Maria Sharapova upon her retirement

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova hits a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2019 Australian Open. Photo: VCG

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova announced on Wednesday that she was retiring from professional tennis. The news quickly became a hot topic on Chinese social media, exceeding 400 million views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo. With more than 2 million followers, the Russian player's Sina Weibo was soon flooded with fans' comments to their "muse of tennis.""Tennis showed me the world - and it showed me what I was made of. It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I'll still be pushing. I'll still be climbing. I'll still be growing," read a post Wednesday on Sharapova's social media accounts including Sina Weibo.While all four Grand Slam winners sent their best wishes on Twitter in response to Sharapova's decision to step away from the game, a post from Wimbledon's account really tore at the heartstrings of Sharapova's Chinese fans. Captioned "the day a star was born…," the tweet included video footage from when Sharapova won Wimbledon 2004, the first time she entered the top 10 in her career.Many netizens commented that this was the most touching moment for them throughout Sharapova's career."You will always be that 17-year-old girl in a white skirt, kneeling down and burying your face in your hands at Wimbledon," "We will always remember you as ageless and fearless" and "your adventurous dreams will be carried on," were just some of the posts on Sina Weibo.The Russian player has had a deep connection to the tennis scene in China such as the China Open. The annual tournament held in Beijing was founded in 2004, the same year Sharapova rose to stardom. Its women's event is the third highest tier Premier Mandatory series on the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) tour. The star has competed at the China Open several times since 2004 and won the crown once in 2014.The athlete's Chinese fans have continued showing unwavering support for her over the years, even after her 15-month ban in 2016 for testing positive for the banned substance meldonium."Whenever I play in Beijing, my SharaFamily always shows me such great support. I will never forget the last time I won the title in 2014, and how much you cheered for me on the Diamond Court. I am so grateful for your support, and look forward to seeing you soon," wrote a message on Sharapova's official website in August 2017 when she announced her return to Beijing for the China Open that October. When she arrived at the match in the capital, she was welcomed with banners that read "Welcome back goddess" and "I got your back Maria" held by fans who had flown across the country to see her.While fans have been eagerly waiting for her return, the Russian player didn't compete in the China Open after that. She told The New York Times that her decision to retire was associated with NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death, which saddened and shocked Chinese fans."Life is full of embracing the new and saying goodbyes. This era will be remembered by all of us. Still, it is very difficult to say goodbye," wrote one netizen.