India’s medical supplies for Wuhan to be appreciated

A worker pushes a trolley full of infectious medical waste in the Zhongfa Xincheng branch of Wuhan Tongji Hospital on February 18. As medical waste has doubled in the city, the Zhongfa Xincheng branch of Wuhan Tongji Hospital has designated an open-air area as a temporary place for piling infectious medical waste generated by the hospital. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

An Indian military aircraft carrying 15 tons of medical supplies has landed in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, to the delight of many of the Chinese public.However, there were also some comments on social media suggesting that India's support for China's fight against the epidemic might be too little, too late. Others have pointed out that the plane was mainly in Wuhan to pick up stranded Indian citizens.It is understandable that the Chinese public has mixed feelings about India's donation. The vastly different reactions from countries to the epidemic in China have also become an occasion for many in China to tell apart friends from foes.After all, while many countries have provided generous support to China, some have been trying to kick China when it's down.However, regardless of the timing and the amount, any support should be appreciated by Chinese people. Given its huge population and relatively poor public healthcare conditions, India could face serious challenges itself, if the coronavirus hits the country.That is why India's medical supplies should be appreciated by all Chinese people. As the saying goes, it is never too late to do the right thing.The author is a reporter with the Global Times.