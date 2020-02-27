China market wrap-up

Traders work at New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Thursday marked the seventh consecutive trading day of Chinese mainland shares logging a daily trading volume of over 1 trillion yuan ($142.64 billion). A continuation of sizzling trading is indicative of investor interest in mainland stocks that have lately become a silver lining in a global stock rout.The key Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.4 points, to close at 2,991.33 points. The two indices in Shenzhen also both finished higher, recouping some of the losses in the previous session.More than half of the stocks ended in positive territory and over 100 surged by their daily limit. Medical waste processing, hotel and catering, and ultra-high voltage shares led the gains, while semiconductor stocks extended their losses.It's noteworthy, however, that while the three indices managed to end higher, they all gave up a substantial part of a rally in early afternoon trading. This, in addition to a lower trading volume, albeit still above the 1 trillion yuan mark, hints at the possibility of continued downward volatility ahead.Epidemic control efforts have paid off within China, with Zhong Nanshan, a top Chinese epidemiologist, predicting at a press conference on Thursday that China looks on course to contain the epidemic by the end of April.Many places outside Hubei Province, the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have seen no new infections for multiple days running. The local disease control authorities in Beijing, the capital city, nonetheless, reported an additional 10 new confirmed cases.A surge in the disease outside of China, notably in South Korea and Italy, cast a dark cloud over global risk assets. The US being exposed to greater risks is set to see its equity market bearing a sustained brunt of the disease.The confirmation of the first possible community transmission of the virus in the US seems to have subjected investors to greater uncertainty over the US market.If major markets in Asia and Europe continue a sell-off, US stocks that have shown to be fairly fragile throughout the week might continue to skid.Global Times