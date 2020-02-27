Malaysian parliament still undecided on candidate for PM amid political turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir. Photo: Xinhua

Malaysia's parliament will convene Monday to decide on the country's next prime minister after days of horse-trading failed to break an impasse, said Mahathir Mohamad, whose recent resignation caused a political crisis in Malaysia.Mahathir resigned this week as prime minister triggering a government collapse, following a bid to form a new coalition without designated successor Anwar Ibrahim, effectively blocking him from becoming leader.Mahathir, at 94 the world's oldest leader, and Anwar are now locked in a power struggle, reviv- ing a rivalry that has shaped politics in the South- east Asian nation for two decades.The King Sultan Abdullah is in the process of appointing the prime minister and had interviewed the nation's MPs to see whom they backed, but Mahatir said no candidate emerged.A successful candidate must have the backing of at least 112 MPs to become prime minister.The King "says that the right forum will be parliament," said Mahathir on Thursday, following a morning meeting with the monarch.He added the legislature would sit on Monday to determine who has sufficient backing to become prime minister."However, if the [parliament] fails to find a person holding a majority, then we will have to go to a snap election," added Mahathir, who was appointed interim leader following his resignation.He also stated his party may nominate his ally Muhyiddin Yassin as a candidate, who was previously interior minister until the government collapsed.In his first comments since the crisis erupted, Mahathir said Wednesday he wished to form a united government and was willing to return to office if he had enough support.AFP