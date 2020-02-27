Protecting Beijing critical in China’s COVID-19 battle

Pictured is a hutong in Beijing's Xicheng district. All hutongs in both Dongcheng and Xicheng districts are under strict management. Local residents, employees and visitors to Beijing only could enter and exit using community issued registration cards amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Beijing is facing mounting pressure in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) as new confirmed infections surged due to imported cases of infection and cluster outbreaks.



Officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) confirmed Thursday that the authorities put the capital on top priority of its epidemic prevention and control work, with measures benchmarking those adopted in epicenter Hubei and execution even more rigorous and decisive.



Epidemic control in Beijing is relevant not only to the nationwide battle against the virus but also a global one, as the disease has increasingly become a global challenge, CDC officials said.



Chinese top leaders urged all-out efforts in containing the virus spread in the capital, as its stability and security is directly relevant to the overall work of the Party and the country.



Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at China CDC, told the Global Times on Thursday, that epidemic control criterion in Beijing is different from other provinces and municipalities, aside from Hubei, where Wuhan, the epicenter, is located.



"Epidemic control work in Beijing is most critical. Although the current situation in the capital is not as severe as in Hubei, by referencing the measures taken there, the steps taken in Beijing are much more decisive than in other cities," Zeng said.



Epidemic control standards fall into a unique category for Beijing, and as the nation's capital, it has a dense population with high individual mobility, extensive educational facilities and a large number of people returning from an extended holiday, the chief epidemiologist said. Meanwhile, with the high density of embassies and frequency of international flights, the situation in Beijing may potentially accelerate the epidemic on a global scale.



Beijing banned on Thursday Hubei residents from entering the city after a female ex-prisoner returned to Beijing on February 22 after being released from Wuhan under a so-called strict city lockdown in the epicenter, triggering concerns over loose management in the epicenter's control work. Local authorities in the capital city are also urged to set up checkpoints at highway entrance to the city to screen incoming people and vehicles.



Given infection numbers spiked in neighboring countries such as South Korea and Japan, more stringent border entry measures have been implemented in Beijing, including a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all foreign nationals who are from or have traveled through virus-stricken areas.









Photo: Li Hao/GT

A recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma on a blood donation bus in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2020. Two recovered patients of novel coronavirus infection donated plasma in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)