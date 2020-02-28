Farmers busy with agricultural production in Haikou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/28 17:51:51

A farmer fertilizes a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua


 

Farmers harvest vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua


 

Farmers harvest vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo:Xinhua


 

A farmer waters vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
