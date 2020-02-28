Farmers busy with agricultural production in Haikou

A farmer fertilizes a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers harvest vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers harvest vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer waters vegetables in a field at a vegetable planting base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Farmers in Haikou are busy with agricultural production to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo:Xinhua