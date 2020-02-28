Japan's Hokkaido declares state of emergency over COVID-19

Photo:AFP

Governor of Japan's Hokkaido Naomichi Suzuki declared a state of emergency of the northernmost prefecture on Friday due to the spread of the COVID-19.The governor asked residents to remain indoors over the weekend as the virus has spread in the prefecture where at least 66 infections have been confirmed.Japan has reported more than 900 domestic cases of infection, with most linked to the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship previously quarantined near Tokyo.