Italy’s coronavirus outbreak may see more impact on traders in China

Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a street in Shanghai on Feburary 20. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Italy has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases with 650 confirmed infections as of Thursday, which might add more difficulties to Chinese trading firms due to suspended logistics, industrial insiders said.Italy has suspended all flights from China amid rising fears of the coronavirus since January 30. Due to the cutoff of logistics, Hu Yajun's company has been facing a shortage of goods. "Our supply chain has broken down (due to the logistics cutoff)," Hu told the Global Times on Friday. "We are selling inventory goods currently, but we can do nothing but wait for good news."Hu is the general manager of Shenzhen-based NANNINI Quality Import and Export Co, which is an agent selling Italian branded products such as glasses. With the easing situation in China, Hu is still optimistic for the future, but Italy's coronavirus outbreak might bring more difficulties for them.Italy's situation will add more difficulties to firms in Wenzhou, as the Chinese city is a major commercial hub well known for its merchants who do business with Italy, according to Zhou Dewen, deputy director of the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, told the Global Times on Friday."Businessmen returning from Italy to Wenzhou bring risks to coronavirus prevention and will see negative impacts on their businesses," Zhou said.Some Wenzhou-based businessmen can't return to Italy which also caused damages to their offline businesses there, said Zhou.Only when the situation returns to normal, could businesses from both sides get better, noted Zhou. "China's experience in combating COVID-19 might be helpful to Italy, only combating the virus successfully could benefit businesses on both sides."