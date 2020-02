Beijing's agricultural products market regained vitality. Although people still pay close attention to the epidemic using protective masks, enthuasiasm for purchasing goods has risen.

By Li Hao Source:Global Times Published: 2020/2/28 18:59:36

Photo: Li Hao/GT



