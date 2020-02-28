Foreign universities adjust policies for Chinese students caught in COVID-19 dilemma

Photo:Xinhua

More universities around the world have released favorable polices as many of their Chinese students have been stuck in China since the COVID-19 outbreak, of which effects continue to enlarge.The University of Melbourne has vowed to offer financial support of up to AUS$7,500 ($4,933) for affected students. Some Chinese students at the universities have received emails about the policy on Wednesday, the Global Times learned."Eligible expenses include accommodation costs, fees associated with unrecoverable flight changes, additional costs associated with the 14-day self-isolation period, upgrading technology to facilitate flexible learning and other associated financial impacts," read a statement on the school's website.Meanwhile, as the epidemic broke out during the Spring Festival holidays, many Chinese students overseas were stuck in China.For instance, Australia announced a sudden travel ban on February 1. The South China Morning Post said that some 100,000 Chinese students were affected and have been left stranded by the travel ban.Tony Chen, a Chinese graduate engineering student at the University of Melbourne, finally arrived in Australia on Sunday after spending 14 days in Thailand."I left China for Thailand on February 8, and flew back to Melbourne on Sunday," Chen told the Global Times, "The customs would count if it's been 14 days and I had to show my flight ticket and record of hotel."Chen said that he felt a little bit depressed about the ban. "The policy stopped all Chinese students to Australia all at once and forced us to spend money in a third country."Unlike Chen, Wang Siran, a graduate student also in Melbourne, has canceled her flight ticket to Australia and decided to go back after the epidemic.She had considered to transfer at Japan, but said she felt the situation in Japan is also risky now."I was furious and helpless about the travel ban," she told the Global Times."At least there should be some time for us to adjust our plan."On Saturday, the Australian government said that it would allow some Chinese students in Australian high schools, who have been stuck in China due to the travel ban, to return to Australia.Channel News Asia said it is "reopening the door to a market that is key for the economy."Anxious applicantsSeveral major college entrance exams, such as TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT, GRE, the SAT, and the ACT have announced in March cancellations in China.To react to the change, some UK universities have eased admission requests on language or postponed the deadline of submitting the language test result. The University of Warwick, the University of Glasgow and the University of Newcastle have posted related notices on their Chinese social media platforms.Liu Ge (pseudonym),a 23-year-old college girl from East China's Zhejiang Province who will graduate in June, told the Global Times she has to fly to Thailand in March to take the GRE test, striving for greater admission opportunities in overseas schools.China canceled the GRE test in March and Liu had planned to go to Japan to take the test. When the epidemic in Japan also became serious, she decided to go to Thailand.She has applied for many universities, including the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the University of Southern California and the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.Liu has emailed the overseas schools for the delay of updating latest GRE score.The University of Michigan no longer allows updating GRE scores, and other schools will accept submissions until March.Wei Jiebiao, Co-founder&CEO of Le Xing Academy based in Beijing which helps students apply for overseas schools, told the Global Times that the application season for the enrollment of this September has passed actually, so the cancellation of English tests doesn't influence applications that much.Most of Chinese students have obtained some offers from overseas universities already. They are wondering when the US embassy will be able to process vias.Students are worried that the epidemic will influence their visa application and journey of studying abroad, Wei said.