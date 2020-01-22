Updates on Coronavirus outbreak (Jan 22 - Feb 20)



08:18 am Feb 8



86 new deaths, 3,399 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 7 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 34,546, with 722 deaths as of Feb 7.



06:20 am Feb 8



Hubei reported 2,841 new cases of novel coronavirus on Feb 7, with 81 new deaths; total infection number in the province rose to 24,953, with 699 dead and 1,115 recovered.



6:10 am Feb 4



4:15 pm Feb 3 The US has so far offered no concrete help to China to fight the #novelcoronavirus outbreak: Chinese FM 4:01 pm Feb 3 Several medical institutions are organizing clinical trials on the drug, Remdesivir, to study its safety and efficiency in fighting novel coronavirus. Some clinical trials of traditional Chinese medicine on treatment are now gathering data: China's National Health Commission. 2:54 pm Feb 3 Shanghai released measures to support the local enterprises amid the coronavirus outbreak, including extending social insurance payment period and granting subsidies for employees training: Shanghai government official. 2:42 pm Feb 3 China stands ready to sustain a daily supply of 8,000 ton of vegetable to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and also has prepared to release 10,000 ton of frozen pork to the city market: NDRC deputy head Lian Weiliang. 2:27 pm Feb 3 Traces of novel coronavirus was found on the doorknob of an infected patient in Guangzhou of South China's Guangdong Province. Local experts reminded people to timely clean hands and daily necessities like mobile phone screen, keyboard, etc 2:05 pm Feb 3 14 cities in Central China’s Hubei, which are at the forefront of the coronavirus battle, implemented lockdown and traffic control in the city centers. The total confirmed cases of infection surpassed 10,000 in the province. 7:53 am Feb 3 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide in China on Feb 2, making total infection number to 17,205. The death toll hit 361. 6:05 am Feb 3 Hubei Province reported 2,103 new cases and 56 new deaths of novel coronavirus on Feb 2; total number of infection in the province rose to 11,177, with 295 recovered and 350 dead. 10:18 pm Feb 2 As of 12pm on Saturday, Hubei had received donations totaling 6.9 billion yuan ($99 million)and 500,000 N95 masks for fighting novel coronavirus. 10:11 pm Feb 2 The novel coronavirus has 96% concordance with a bat-borne coronavirus: officials from Hubei 10:05 pm Feb 2 As of 8pm Sunday, a total of 8,310 medical personnel from 29 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and 68 military medical teams have arrived for assistance to fight coronavirus in Hubei. 10:00 pm Feb 2 Test results for novel coronavirus can be obtained in as fast as 2 hours. Three treatment drugs have been initially screened for novel coronavirus-related pneumonia by now: Hubei authority 7:00 pm Feb 2 Beijing's China-Japan Friendship Hospital will lead a clinical trial on the treatment of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with Remdesivir in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the hospital said in a statement Sunday, bringing hope to the fight against the epidemic. 6:28 pm Feb 2 Good news! 37 coronavirus patients were discharged from Wuhan's Jinyintan on Sunday, the highest daily discharge since the pneumonia outbreak began: media reports 5:43 pm Feb 2 "It's possible," said renowned respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan when asked if the nCoV2019 could be transmitted via vomit or feces. "We should attach great importance to the matter, as the virus has been discovered in feces." 5:20 pm Feb 2 World's youngest coronavirus patient, a 9-month-old baby, has recovered and will be released from hospital in Beijing. 4:53 pm Feb 2 Another 8 confirmed cases of nCoV2019 have been reported in Beijing, increasing the total to 191 as of Sunday noon. 4:29 pm Feb 2 The Shanghai health authorities have rolled out new apps for the health information registration of passengers entering the city to better monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus. 4:11 pm Feb 2 No discord, no concord: workers melted down their past disagreements in a goodwill handshake as the Huoshenshan hospital was completed on Sunday. The workers broke out in a fight over a misunderstanding on Jan 30, in a rush to complete building the hospital on time. 4:11 pm Feb 2 It is yet to be verified that the nCoV2019 virus is fecal-oral transmittable. As of now the main way of spreading the disease remains via droplets and close contact: researcher with China CDC 3:35 pm Feb 2 A total of 1,200 doctors and nurses from critical care units of 10 provinces and municipalities arrived in Wuhan on Sunday to support the local community fighting the novel coronavirus, said an official from the National Health Commission. 3:25 pm Feb 2 Chinese nationals or those who have visited the Chinese mainland, HK and Macao in the past 14 days are prohibited from entering the Philippines from Sunday. 3:00 pm Feb 2 Escalating preventive measures in combating the coronavirus: Huanggang, a neighboring city to Wuhan recording the second-highest number of infection cases in Hubei, is enhancing control measures and shutting down commercial premises to prevent public assemblies. 2:59 pm Feb 2 Four government officials in Hunan, a province bordering the coronavirus epicenter Hubei Province, were suspended from their position for slacking off from their duties in combating the coronavirus. 2:58 pm Feb 2 Central China's Hubei Province, center of a coronavirus outbreak, allows im-export-oriented masks not on sales in the domestic market to be sold in the provincial market to alleviate current shortages of surgical masks 2:52 pm Feb 2 1,400 medical personnel from the military will be dispatched to Huoshenshan, a hospital built in Wuhan specifically for receiving novel coronavirus patients on Monday. 2:45 pm Feb 2 A "remote diagnosis platform", powered by Huawei, will be available to doctors at Huoshenshan hospital. Using this platform, experts from across China can work together with frontline medical workers in Wuhan through video calls to provide effective treatments. 1:25 pm Feb 2 1 patient infected 10 others with novel coronavirus! Health authority in Xuzhou, E.China's Jiangsu Province reported the case and warned residents to avoid any type of gatherings. 1:25 pm Feb 2 The clinical trial application of the new effective pneumonia drug, Remdesivir, has been accepted by authorities: reports 1:18 pm Feb 2 China Telecom on Sat finished the information system for the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, covering 5G and 4G networks and setting up a remote consultation system between Huoshenshan and the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing. 1:12 pm Feb 2 Construction of Wuhan's 1st special coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, is completed. The hospital is delivered to military medics on Sunday. It will receive patients starting from Monday. 12:17 pm Feb 2 The Air Force dispatched 8 large-scale cargo planes on Sun from Shenyang, Lanzhou, Nanjing and Guangzhou to transport medical workers and medical supplies to Wuhan, which suffers from the coronavirus outbreak. 11:56 am Feb 2 Medical personnel involved in the front line of Hubei coronavirus prevention and control work will receive a subsidy of 6,000 yuan ($865) each, and a free physical examination will be arranged when the prevention and control work is completed. 11:45 am Feb 2 2,256 railway stations across China began to measure passengers' temperatures as the nation is hit by the Spring Festival peak wave of returned passengers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. 70,000 railway police officers are in position. 11:41 am Feb 2 15 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Beijing on Saturday, including a 10-month-old infant. 11:37 am Feb 2 By 24:00 Saturday, domestic manufacturers had sent 136,000 protective suits to Hubei Province. 134,000 N95 masks were shipped: Huang Libin, MIIT spokesman. 11:34 am Feb 2 Renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan arrived at the coronavirus epicenter Wuhan with her five assistants at 4:40 am on Sunday. Li is expected to work at Wuhan University's Renmin Hospital (RHWU), also known as Hubei General Hospital. 11:30 am Feb 2 Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside of China. 10:28 am Feb 2 Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Sat arrived at Xiaogan, a city bordering the coronavirus epicenter Wuhan, to inspect on epidemic prevention work. Xiaogan reports 749 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.

Finland confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in Lapland on Wednesday night. The patient is a Chinese tourist who travelled from Wuhan, according to local media.



7:47 am Jan 30



In total 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China as of Jan 29, with 170 deaths and 124 recovered.

11:21 pm Jan 27



Beijing reported eight new confirmed #coronavirus cases on Monday, one death.



11:07 pm Jan 27



All schools should properly postpone the spring term amid the coronavirus outbreak: China's Ministry of Education



10:56 pm Jan 27



Although there have been no confirmed cases of #novelcoronavirus found in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local authorities raised the public emergency response level to Level II on Monday. Level I is the highest.



10:02 pm Jan 27



Cambodia has just confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The patient is from Wuhan, China.



9:55 pm Jan 27



As of 18: 00 Monday, in total 26 medical teams including 3,100 doctors and healthcare staff have started treatment work in Hubei and four other medical teams involving over 300 people are on the way: Yang Yuyan, deputy governor of Hubei Province



8:47 pm Jan 27



Cambodia has just confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The patient is from Wuhan, China.



8:25pm Jan 27



Expert said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be developed in one month at the earliest as the Center for Disease Control of Zhejiang Province isolated a virus of high titers on Friday, which will help in the prevention and treatment of the virus.



8:00pm Jan 27



As of 20:00 Monday, in total 2,840 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in China, 57 discharged from hospitals and 81 deaths.



6:50pm Jan 27



Chinese President Xi Jinping gave important instructions that Party organizations at all levels have to rely on Chinese people to fight the war against the novel coronavirus related pneumonia.



6:00pm Jan 27



In total 26 medical teams including 3,100 doctors and healthcare staff have started treatment work in Hubei and four other medical teams involving over 300 people are on the way: Yang Yuyan, deputy governor of Hubei Province.



5:11pm Jan 27



1st building of Wuhan's special novel Coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, completed construction on Monday, in 16 hours.



5:00pm Jan 27



Summary of recovered 2019nCoV patients as of 5pm Monday



Shanghai: 2



Huanggang, Hubei: 2



Jingzhou, Hubei: 1



Jiangxi: 1



Shandong: 1



4:00pm Jan 27



4 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported in Tianjin, bringing total cases to 22.



1:30 pm Jan 27



IELTS China announced Monday that given the situation with the Wuhan coronavirus cases, it will cancel all tests in China before March and will issue refunds.



12:00 pm Jan 27



Shandong Province confirmed 12 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 75 in the province.



12:00 pm Jan 27



Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region confirmed 3 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 7 in the region.



11:46am Jan 27



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also the head of the CPC Central Committee leading group to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus arrived in Wuhan on Mon to steer work of containing the epidemic.



11:00 am Jan 27



Liaoning Province confirmed 1 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 24 in the province.



10:19am Jan 27



Medical teams of 959 people from Henan, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Tianjin and Chongqing have been dispatched to Wuhan to help control Wuhan Coronavirus :Nation Health Commission



10:00 am Jan 27



Shaanxi Province confirmed 13 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 35 in the province.



10:00 am Jan 27



Hubei: 1423

Guangdong: 146

Henan: 128

Zhejiang: 128

Chongqing: 110

Hunan: 100

Anhui: 70

Sichuan: 69

Sichuan: 69

Beijing: 68

Shandong: 63

Shanghai: 53

Jiangxi: 48

Jiangsu: 47

Guangxi: 46

Fujian: 56

Shaanxi: 35

Liaoning: 22

Hainan: 31

Heilongjiang: 21

Yunnan: 19

Hebei: 18

Gansu: 14

Tianjin: 14

Shanxi: 13

Inner Mongolia: 11

Guizhou: 7

Jilin: 6

Xinjiang: 5

Ningxia: 4

Qinghai: 4

Hong Kong: 8

Macao: 6

Taiwan: 4



8:00 am Jan 27



Fujian Province confirmed 21 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 56 in the province.



7:37 am Jan 27



As of 12:00AM Jan 27, there have been 2744 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in Chinese mainland, 80 deaths.



7:00 am Jan 27



Hainan Province confirmed 9 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 31 in the province.



7:30 am Jan 27



The US confirmed its 5th case of coronavirus on Jan 26 local time: CDC



7:11 am Jan 27



Liaoning Province confirmed 1 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 22 in the province.



7:04 am Jan 27



Jiangxi Province confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases; total infection number in the province increased to 48.



7:00 am Jan 27



Hubei Province reported 371 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths on Jan 26 local time; total infection cases in the province rose to 1,423, with 76 deaths and 44 recovered.



6:00 am Jan 27



Tianjin confirmed 3 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 17 in the municipality.



2:30 am Jan 27



China extends Spring Festival public holidays to February 2 amid coronavirus outbreak: CCTV citing State Council announcement







10:40 pm Jan 26



Beijing reported five new confirmed Wuhan Coronavirus cases between 18:00 to 21:00 on Sunday, including one nine-month-old baby.



10:30 pm Jan 26



Due to the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Wuhan Coronavirus, more than 5 million people left Wuhan and 9 million people remain in the city which is under lockdown: Wuhan mayor



10:00 pm Jan 26



Number of people infected with the #WuhanCoronavirus may increase by 1,000 in Wuhan, estimated Wuhan's mayor.



9:44 pm Jan 26



33 out of 585 samples collected from a Wuhan seafood market tested positive for the novel coronavirus, suggesting the virus originated in wildlife sold there, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told CCTV.



7:41 pm Jan 26



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was appointed as head of the CPC Central Committee leading group to combat Wuhan Coronavirus.



7:30 pm Jan 26



Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said diplomatic staff are working with Chinese authorities to evacuate Australian citizens from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak.



5:46 pm Jan 26



Japan to evacuate its citizens in Wuhan via a chartered flight amid the spread of the coronavirus in China.



5:11 pm Jan 26



Beijing won't implement city lockdown amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: The Beijing News



4:58 pm Jan 26



All schools in Beijing to postpone their spring terms amid the coronavirus outbreak.



4:37 pm Jan 26



Wearing masks now mandatory in more Chinese cities. Nanjing and South China's Guangdong Province have ordered residents to wear masks in public places such as hotels, resturants and cafes. Any violation will be punished.



4:31 pm Jan 26



Chinese authorities on Sunday announced order to ban trading of wildlife during Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, which is suspected to be linked to the consumption of wild animals at a seafood market in Wuhan.



4:20 pm Jan 26



Hubei's aviation authority announced that starting Sunday it would suspend all airport services in Hubei Province with the exception of Shennongjia Airport to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus.



4:10 pm Jan 26



Shantou appeared to have retracted its previous order to ban coming vehicles, ferries and personnel. GT couldn’t reach Shantou govt at the moment but Shantou Daily claims vehicles, ferries and people could still enter after being disinfected.



4:05 pm Jan 26



2019nCoV is not an evolved SARS. After obtaining genome sequences from dozens of individuals infected with the coronavirus, experts from the Chinese CDC say the new virus is not an evolved version of SARS, though the two are remotely related.



3:39 pm Jan 26



China is expected to enhance international cooperation and increase procurement from other countries to meet the gap between the supply and demand of protection suits: Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology



1:54 pm Jan 26



3.16 million masks arrived in Wuhan on Sunday from Manila at a time when the city is in urgent need of medical supplies. The masks were purchased by Hubei government through import companies to combat the novel coronavirus.



1:36 pm Jan 26



As the US plans to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China is following international norms and relevant virus-preventative rules to make arrangements and provide necessary support: Chinese foreign ministry



1:26 pm Jan 26



Shanghai on Sunday suspended its metro's inter-provincial line running between Huaqiao Station and Anting Station to prevent the spread of the epidemic: Shanghai transport authority



1:25 pm Jan 26



Chinese universities, including Beijing Film Academy, to postpone entrance exams, spring terms amid coronavirus outbreak.



1:15 pm Jan 26



China's National Health Commission on Saturday ordered villages and communities to carry out inch-by-inch searches in their jurisdictions. Anyone from #Wuhan should be registered and under home observation for 14 days.



1:03 pm Jan 26



More than 10,000 sets of anti-epidemic supplies were sent from Shenyang, Liaoning Province, to Wuhan to fight the new coronavirus. This batch of supplies is scheduled to arrive in Wuhan on Jan 26.



12:57 pm Jan 26



The Huoshenshan Hospital, which means the hospital of the god of fire in Chinese, will be placed under military rule once its construction is completed.



12:45 pm Jan 26



Leading doctors from six top hospitals in Beijing began their journey to Wuhan on Sunday to combat the coronavirus.



12:40 pm Jan 26



Xi'an, capital of NW China's Shaanxi Province, and Shandong Province will suspend trans-provincial inbound and outbound buses and taxis from Sunday, becoming the 3rd and 4th regions in China to do so, after Beijing and Tianjin.



12:20 pm Jan 26



The French government plans to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, offering several possible solutions for those who wish to leave, including a permanent bus service: official statement



12:20 pm Jan 26



South Korea plans to charter a flight to evacuate its 500 citizens from #Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.



12:00 pm Jan 26



Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced to start developing vaccine for the Wuhan novel coronavirus



11:30 am Jan 26



Guangzhou, S. China's Guangdong Province, has shut swimming pools, hot spring bath houses and gyms, and suspended exhibitions and all large-scale economic and trade activities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.



11:10 am Jan 26



Shantou, S. China's Guangdong Province, will be the next Chinese city to enter lockdown. From January 27, no vehicles, ships or personnel will be allowed to enter the city, except those with emergency and special missions.



10:45 am Jan 26



3 new Wuhan coronavirus cases reported in Macao, taking total in the city to 5.



8:45 am Jan 26



Wuhan Coronavirus update as of 24:00 Jan 25:

New cases: 688

New deaths: 15 (13 from Hubei, 1 from Shanghai, 1 from Henan)

Total cases: 1975

Total deaths: 56



Coronavirus cases outside of China:

Thailand: 4

Japan: 2

South Korea: 2

US: 2

Vietnam: 2

Singapore:3

Malaysia:3

Nepal:1

France: 3

Australia: 1



8:31 am Jan 26



Wuhan Coronavirus update:

Henan Province: 51 new cases, 83 in total

Shandong Province: 12 new cases, 39 in total



8:20 am Jan 26



Beijing health authorities confirmed that lopinavir, a drug used against HIV infections, is used to treat Wuhan Coronavirus patients. Online rumors claim the drug is effective in combating the new pneumonia.



8:10 am Jan 26



7 new coronavirus cases were reported on Jan 25 in Shanghai, bringing the total number to 40 in the city. 95 suspected cases are being monitored.



7:53 am Jan 26



A total of 1,052 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in Hubei Province, with 129 in critical condition, 52 deaths and 85 recovered.



7:37 am Jan 26



A 'presumptive' coronavirus case was announced Saturday in Toronto, Canada. The victim, who has recently traveled to Wuhan, is in stable condition at Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital: local media



7:15 am Jan 26



18 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Jan 25 in Jiangxi Province, taking the total number of the province to 36; 3 new coronavirus cases were reported on Jan 25 in Shanxi Province; total number rose to 9 in the province.



7:05 am Jan 26



Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, added 323 new confirmed infection cases on Jan 25. It also reported 13 new deaths. A total of 1,052 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in the province, with 129 in critical condition, 52 deaths and 85 recovered.



6:46 am Jan 26



10 new coronavirus cases were reported in Beijing from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm Jan 25; total number of infection rose to 51 in the city.













9:30 pm Jan 25



As of 6 pm Saturday, 1,372 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus nationwide, 41 deaths.



9:25 pm Jan 25



Starting Saturday, all travel agencies and online travel companies in China will temporarily suspend tour group business and sell "air tickets + hotel" products. Outbound tour groups can continue their travel before Monday as long as safety could be secured, but after Monday, all group tour businesses, including outbound tour groups, will be suspended: CCTV



9:07 pm Jan 25



Beijing will suspend all tour group businesses, including outbound tours, starting Monday.



9:01 pm Jan 25



As of 9 pm on Saturday, 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions had raised their public health alert to the highest Level I, covering 1.3 billion people.



8:08 pm Jan 25



150 medical staff, including 3 experts, 2 health officials & 145 doctors, from East China's Jiangsu Province left Nanjing for Wuhan on Saturday to join the battle against Wuhan Coronavirus.



8:05 pm Jan 25



All inter-provincial passenger transportation on Beijing roads will be suspended starting Sun, with the restoration time unknown: The Beijing News



8:00 pm Jan 25



5 new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection confirmed in Beijing. Two had no history of exposure in Hubei Province.



7:35 pm Jan 25



Central Politburo of Communist Party of China sets up Party-leading working group to deal with Wuhan Coronavirus.



6:28 pm Jan 25



Northwest China's Qinghai and Northeast China's Jilin raised their public health emergency response to level I to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.



6:03 pm Jan 25



Northwest China's Shaanxi raised its public emergency response to highest level on Sat afternoon, the 26th province to do so in the country.



5:52 pm Jan 25



A latest research from Peking University suggests that the intermediate host of the Wuhan Coronavirus may be mink. And the virus may have an infection similar to that of SARS: The Beijing News



5:47 pm Jan 25



Northwest China's Qinghai Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient is in stable condition.



5:40 pm Jan 25



Chinese health authorities announced that at least 1, 355 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in the country as of 5:40 pm on Sat. The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths.



5:35 pm Jan 25



Northwest China's Qinghai Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient is in stable condition.



5:28 pm Jan 25



Fever clinics in all Wuhan hospitals will accept patients for 24 hours starting Sunday.



5:20 pm Jan 25



Wuhan to build a second special hospital with 1,300 beds within half a month for people infected with novel coronavirus



5:02 pm Jan 25



North China's Shanxi became the 25th province to raise public health emergency reponse to Level 1 in China on Sat afternoon to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.



5:00 pm Jan 25



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Sat that the city has raised its alert to emergency level, the highest level, to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus. Lam said the city will suspend air travel and high speed rail from Wuhan "indefinitely."



4:30 pm Jan 25



Hubei Province has allocated medical insurance worth 1.03 billion yuan ($148.49 million) as of Sat morning, with its capital city Wuhan alone raised 702 million yuan to contain the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus.



4:05 pm Jan 25



Three new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Hong Kong. The patients all came from Wuhan and have been hospitalized in isolation.



4:01 pm Jan 25



Wuhan to ban all the vehicles except those for special uses such as free buses, official cars and supply transport vehicles, starting Sunday: state media



4:00 pm Jan 25



Since Thursday, the



3:56 pm Jan 25



Wuhan to ban all the vehicles except those for special uses such as free buses, official cars and supply transport vehicles, starting Sunday: state media



3:40 pm Jan 25



Ministry of Finance and National Health Commission to grant temporary subsidies to medical staff who fight Wuhan Coronavirus on frontline and to allocate special fund for treatment and preventive measures.



3:17 pm Jan 25



Japan health authorities said on Saturday a third case of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed. The patient is a Chinese woman in her 30s who traveled from Wuhan to Japan.



3:00 pm Jan 25



As of 3 pm on Sat, 24 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions had raised their public health alert to level I, covering 1.2 billion people: state media



2:30 pm Jan 25



Liaoning and Gansu provinces raised public health emergency response to Level 1 on Sat afternoon to curb Wuhan Coronavirus. Twenty-four provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions have announced the measure as of press time.



1:42 pm Jan 25



Sanya in South China's Hainan Province has shut down all its tourist sites to prevent the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.



1:20 pm Jan 25



81 sets of imported ECMO machines are expected to be sent to Wuhan from Shanghai to fight the virus. The artificial heart-and-lung treatment has cured a patient with the severe illness in Wuhan.



1:00 pm Jan 25



22 provinces and municipalities, covering more than 1.1 billion people, have raised a major emergency public health alert to the highest level. Northeast China's Heilongjiang and Central China's Henan are the latest to raise the level.



12:40 pm Jan 25



Chinese national health authority organizes 6 medical teams involving 1,230 people to go to Wuhan, Hubei Province and support fighting against Wuhan Coronavirus.



12:30 pm Jan 25



Three cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia. All the patients were relatives of a 66-year-old man from Wuhan, who is the first infected with coronavirus confirmed in Singapore.



11:55 am Jan 25



As of Sat noon, 20 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China raised emergency public health alerts to the highest level to deal with the Wuhan Coronavirus. Xinjiang and Hainan became the latest to raise the emergency level.



11:51 am Jan 25



Several drugs considered safe are ready for clinical treatment for Wuhan Coronavirus, but their specific effects need further observation: Veteran respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, also known as the SARS fighter.



11:50 am Jan 25



Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province, to start a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from Hubei Province starting from Sat noon amid the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus.



11:47 am Jan 25



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore on Sat dismissed online rumors that more than 100 arriving travelers from Wuhan were denied entry amid the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus, saying it is untrue and the alleged incident did not take place.



11:30 am Jan 25



A man has tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, which is the first case in the country.



11:00 am Jan 25



A Beijing merchant could face 3 million yuan ($432,000) of fine for selling 10 masks for 850 yuan: media



10:00 am Jan 25



A 28-year-old woman, also a highly suspected Wuhan Coronavirus patient, gave birth to a baby in Jiangxia, Hubei Province on Friday.



9:50 am Jan 25



South China's Guangxi reported two new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus, with one patient only 2 years old, the youngest to be affected by the pneumonia.



9:32 am Jan 25



All 335 passengers, with 116 from Wuhan on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, have been kept in quarantine. Two people with a fever were hospitalized.



9:20 am Jan 25



Liang Wudong, 62, a doctor in Wuhan, died on Saturday morning after being infected with Wuhan Coronavirus.



8:00 am Jan 25



38 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been cured in China as of Saturday.



8:00 am Jan 25



E China's Jiangsu Province raised public health emergency response to Level 1 on Saturday to curb Wuhan Coronavirus. 18 provinces and municipalities have announced the measure.



8:00 am Jan 25



1,287 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed nationwide with 41 deaths as of Saturday: national health authority



5:18 am Jan 25



US President Trump spoke highly of China on Sat for "working very hard to contain the Coronavirus" and the US "greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency." "In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi," he said.



5:01 am Jan 25



180 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Hubei Province, with 15 deaths all in Wuhan; total number of infected patients rose to 729 with 39 deaths in the province, local health authority released.



1:26 am Jan 25



On the first day of Chinese lunar new year, China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5000 arrived at Wuhan, Hubei Province at 1:26 am, transporting 136 medical staff from 30 hospitals in Shanghai, the first batch of medical staff from Shanghai to assist Wuhan for Wuhan Coronavirus.



0:26 am Jan 25



A total of 903 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed nationwide, with 26 deaths. 11:45 pm Jan 24



South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region announced to raise the public health emergency response to Level 1, the highest level, after 11pm Friday, as part of efforts to contain Wuhan Coronavirus.



11:22 pm Jan 24



As of 10 pm Friday, a total of 896 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection had been confirmed in China, with 26 deaths and 36 recoveries.



11:07 pm Jan 24



The first case of novel coronavirus infection was confimed in Nepal on Friday after a male Nepalese student taking a PhD course in Wuhan returned to Nepal.



10:15 pm Jan 24



Starting from Saturday, both Beijing International Airport and Daxing International Airport will conduct body temperature screenings with all passengers who arrive at Beijing as a way of curbing the Wuhan Coronavirus spreading.



9:27 pm Jan 24



The first diagnostic kit on the 2019 nCoV, developed by a Shanghai bio-tech company, passed the test today. The kit will be distributed to hospitals, disease control centers and entry-exit inspection and quarantine offices to detect samples of suspected patients.



8:40 pm Jan 24



East China's Shandong Province announces to raise the public health emergency response to Level 1 as part of efforts to curb.



7:18 pm Jan 24



As of 5pm, five new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection confirmed in Beijing, making the total confirmed cases in the capital city 34.



6:48 pm Jan 24



The Chinese military are being deployed to help control Wuhan Coronavirus. 40 medical personnel of troops in Wuhan have been dispatched to a civilian hospital.



6:29 pm Jan 24



East China's Jiangxi Province announces to raise public health emergency responding level to Level 1 as part of efforts to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.



6:28 pm Jan 24



Southwest China's Sichuan Province announced to raise public health emergency responding level to Level I amid spreading.



6:17 pm Jan 24



Northwest China's Qinghai Province found its first suspected case of novel coronavirus infection Friday. The 27-year-old male patient works in Wuhan and came to provincial capital Xining to visit relatives on Tuesday.



4:35 pm Jan 24



Chongqing launched on Friday level I emergency response, the highest for public health emergency, to battle Coronavirus Outbreak The municipality reported in total 27 confirmed cases.



4:30 pm Jan 24



Italy reported its first suspected case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection in Bari. The female patient is a singer and has performed in Wuhan earlier.



4:00 pm Jan 24



Shanghai raised the emergency response of public health safety to level 1, the highest, following Beijing, and Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Guangdong provinces



2:55 pm Jan 24



Beijing reported in total 29 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection as of 2 pm Friday and the city raised the emergency response of public health safety to level I, the highest level.



2:27 pm Jan 24



Yichang becomes the 14th city in Hubei Province to impose public transport restrictions starting from 2:00 pm Friday.



2:12 pm Jan 24



Two more employees working on a Tianjin high-speed train were confirmed to be infected with Wuhan Coronavirus. So far, among the six confirmed patients in Tianjin, three are co-workers on the same train.



1:04 pm Jan 24



East China's Anhui Province declared the highest level of public health emergency in the fight against Wuhan Coronavirus. 15 infected cases were reported in the province as of Friday morning.



1:10 pm Jan 24



The Chinese disease prevention authority Friday released pictures and information of the first Wuhan Coronavirus that Chinese experts had discovered.



12:51 pm Jan 24



As of 12 Friday noon, in total 876 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed nationwide with 26 deaths; 46 new cases were confirmed since Thursday midnight.



11:41 am Jan 24



One of the four people infected with Wuhan Coronavirus in NE China's Heilongjiang Province died on Thursday.



11:39 am Jan 24



Inner Mongolia confirmed the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient, 30, lived in Wuhan and drove to an Inner Mongolia city for sightseeing on Tuesday.



10:18 am Jan 24



Eighteen more cases of the Novel Coronavirus infection were found in SW China's Chongqing, which neighbors Hubei Province, as of Thursday midnight. 224 close contacts of those infected were put under medical observation.



9:21 am Jan 24



105 new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus were confirmed in Hubei as of Thursday midnight.



9:16 am Jan 24



21 more people were confirmed to have infected with the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus in South China's Guangdong Province as of Thursday midnight. Two more have been released from hospital in Shenzhen



8:36 am Jan 24



The second case of Wuhan Coronavirus was confirmed in Japan on Friday. The male patient, 40, has been living in Wuhan, and recently visited Tokyo: Japanese authority



8:11 am Jan 24



Death toll of Wuhan coronavirus rises to 25 with 830 confirmed infection cases in China as of Thursdsy midnight; 34 have been cured and released from hospitals.



7:42 am Jan 24



The second case of Wuhan Coronavirus was confirmed in Japan on Friday. The male patient, 40, has been living in Wuhan, and recently visited Tokyo.



2: 55 am Jan 24



4 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Beijing, taking the total number to 26 in China's capital city.



2:30 am Jan 24



WHO considered it is still too early to declare coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern given its restrictive and binary nature.



1: 45 am Jan 24



8 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, taking the total number to 13 in the region.



0: 30 am Jan 24



644 cases of coronavirus, including 18 deaths, have been reported in China. Tibet Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province are the only two regions that have not reported any cases.



0: 30 am Jan 24



First death of coronavirus infection outside of Hubei Province was reported. The 80-year-old patient surnamed Chen, who had lived in Wuhan for two months, died on January 22 in Cangzhou, North China's Hebei: Health Commission of Hebei Province

11:56 pm Jan 23



Wuhan to suspend taxi-hailing services starting from 12:00pm on Friday and the odd-even license number driving rule will be applied to regular taxi services: authorities



11:48 pm Jan 23



China's finance ministry on Thursday allocated 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to Hubei Province to help the province fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.



10:55 pm Jan 23



Northwest China's Gansu Province on Thursday confirmed its first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus



9: 32 pm Jan 23



Palace Museum announced its closure from January 25, during China's Spring Festival, amid nationwide efforts to contain Wuhan coronavirus spreading and the opening date is pending for further notice. Refunds for booked tickets will be carried out.



7:28 pm Jan 23



Large cultural activities during Spring Festival in Beijing such as temple fairs were cancelled to prevent Wuhan coronavirus spreading. Several museums also announced plans to cancel their educational activities and may decrease the number of visitors during the holiday.



6:22 pm Jan 23



Xinjiang reported its first 2 cases of Wuhan coronavirus infections. Both infected individuals had been to Wuhan: local health authorities



6: 18 pm Jan 23



NW China's Shaanxi Province reported its first 3 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus



6:02 pm Jan 23



Huanggang became the second city following Wuhan to suspend all public road services, starting from 24:00 Jan 23. The city is located 75km away from Wuhan.



5: 45 pm Jan 23



The cases collected so far show that the number of cases without a history of exposure in the Huanan market in Wuhan is increasing, and clustered and confirmed cases without a history of travel in Wuhan have emerged: China's National Health Commission.



3:59 pm Jan 23



All passenger transportation routes on roads and waterways into Wuhan are suspended: China's ministry of transport



1:55 pm Jan 23



17 new Wuhan Coronavirus infections were confirmed in East China's Zhejiang Province, taking the total number to 27 as of Thursday noon.



12:10 pm Jan 23



3 more coronavirus cases reported in Fujian Province, 1 in Jilin Province.



12:06 pm Jan 23



East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.



11:49 am Jan 23



Female railroad employee on Wuhan-bound high speed train from NE China's Liaoning Province infected with new coronavirus: authorities



10:42 am Jan 23



Hong Kong confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Thursday, following two highly-suspected cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.



10:13 am Jan 23



A second new case of Wuhan Coronavirus was reported in Macao, and local tourism authorities announced Thursday the cancellation of all Spring Festival activities



9:10 am Jan 23



Seven new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus had been confirmed in Shanghai as of Wednesday midnight, local health authorities said on Thursday morning.



8:18 am Jan 23



571 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China, with 17 deaths.



5:18 am Jan 23



The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday night extended to Jan 23 its emergency talks on whether the novel coronavirus outbreak in China constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



2:45 am Jan 23



Wuhan is to suspend bus and subway services in the city and close outbound travel at train stations and airports from 10am of Jan 23 amid the escalating epidemic of coronavirus, according to a statement released by city authorities early on Thursday.



01:08 am Jan 23



Three new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed in Guangxi, taking the total number to 5 in the autonomous region.



01:00 am Jan 23



As of 1:00 am Thursday, 550 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed nationwide in China.



00:47 am Jan 23



Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.



00:03 am Jan 23



East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.