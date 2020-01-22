Updates on Coronavirus outbreak (Jan 22 - Feb 20)

7:53 pm Feb 20
The China-ASEAN
foreign ministers' meeting on the coronavirus adopted a joint statement, as foreign ministers of ASEAN countries all highly appreciate China's firm measures to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic, and its highly responsible and transparent manner. 7:23 pm Feb 20
Hubei's previous command system for combating COVID-19 cannot be called "war-time mode," and cannot efficiently lead the battle, said a member of the central government steering group, noting that the system needed improvement, rectification and efficiency.7:12 pm Feb 20
Iran confirmed that its first two patients died hours after they were confirmed with novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday. These are the first deaths reported in the Middle East: Local media.7:09 pm Feb 20
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Thursday. During the conversation, President Xi appreciated South Korea's compassion at the critical moment when Chinese people are fighting COVID19.6:46 pm Feb 20
Tourism industry in Lijiang of SW China's Yunnan Province resumed operation since Thur as no confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 found in the city in the past 18 days, local authority announced.6:42 pm Feb 20
Hubei province, epicenter of novel coronavirus pneumonia COVID-19, asked local enterprises to resume work no earlier than midnight March 10 and local schools to postpone.6:40 pm Feb 20
A South Korean naval sailor in his 20s on the southern island of Jeju was diagnosed Thursday with the novel coronavirus, in the first confirmed case among service personnel in the country, Yonhap News reported citing government officials. 6:12 pm Feb 20
191 migrant workers from the poverty-stricken Huize county of SW China's Yunnan Province, escorted by 14 local government staff, returned to Shaoxing in E China's Zhejiang on Thur to resume work amid the NCP outbreak. Labor export is important for the county to alleviate poverty5:50 pm Feb 20
A cluster of 36 people in Beijing's Fuxing Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the local authority announced Thur. Eight among them are medical staff members, 9 are cleaning or nursing workers, and 19 are either patients or their family members.5:45 pm Feb 20
3 patients at the Peking University People's Hospital in Beijing were confirmed with COVID-19 infection. A total of 164 people, including medical staff, who had close contacts with them, have been put under close medical observation: authorities
5:00 pm Feb 20
UPDATE: Until 5 pm Thur, Japan has confirmed 711 cases of COVID19 infections, including 621 cases from Diamond Princess: NHK4:45 pm Feb 20
As of Wednesday, 29 foreigners were confirmed COVID19 infection in China, two died.4:39 pm Feb 20
South Korea reported its first death amid coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, the total infections in the country hit 104: reports4:32 pm Feb 20
3 patients at the Peking University People's Hospital in Beijing were confirmed with COVID19 infection. A total of 164 people, including medical staff, who had close contacts with them, have been put under close medical observation: authorities12:50 pm Feb 20
The first infected case of COVID19 was confirmed in Fukuoka, Japan on Thursday morning. The patient is in his 60s and had no recent overseas travel history. The city is investigating his case: ANN11:02 am Feb 20
A 7-month-old COVID19 infant has been cured and discharged from a hospital in Shanghai on Thu. The baby girl is believed the youngest patient who was infected with the coronavirus in the city.10:59 am Feb 20
Two coronavirus patients from Diamond Princess cruise ship died, NHK reported.10:23 am Feb 20
South Korea reported 31 new cases of COVID19 on Thu, taking the total number of infections to 82, with most new cases centered on the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap News reports. This week's surge has raised fears that the virus may have been fast spreading locally.10:16 am Feb 20
114 new deaths, 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 74,576 with 2,118 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 19. Numbers of COVID19 infections reported outside the epicenter of Hubei Province declined for the 16th consecutive day on Feb 19, with 45 new cases.10:06 am Feb 20
No confirmed cases of COVID19 were reported in multiple provinces and autonomous regions in China on Feb 19.06:33 am Feb 20
Hubei Province reported 349 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 19, with 108 new deaths and 1,209 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 62,031, with 10,337 recovered and 2,029 dead. 349 new confirmed cases of COVID19 were reported in Hubei Province on Feb 19, falling below 1,000 for the first time since Jan 29.01:52 am Feb 20
A foreign national who was recently announced to be Egypt's first case with novel coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Egypt's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.00:26 am Feb 20
Iran reported two confirmed cases of COVID19 infection on Wednesday, the first two in the country.11:56 pm Feb 19
It is highly likely that the COVID19 will co-exist with human beings for a long term, like the flu: expert in respiratory.11:54 pm Feb 19
Chinese experts stressed the importance for Japan to control the COVID19 infection as soon as possible given the scheduled visit of Chinese President XiJinping to Japan in spring and the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled for July. 11:45 pm Feb 19
As of Tue, Chinese police have busted some 25 mln counterfeit masks of poor quality, arresting 1,084 suspects in 459 cases concerning medical equipment and fake drugs amid national battle against #COVID19: Ministry of Public Security
data. 11:07 pm Feb 19
1,963.58 tons of disinfectants have been dropped into the drainage system and 26 sewage plants across Wuhan, treating wastewater and sludge round the clock to prevent pathogens entering the drainage system.8:02 pm Feb 19
COVID19 Residents from Hubei asked to recite official notices if found walking on the roads. Residents who lack protection consciousness and don't listen to orders pose dangers to others and put grassroots workers in a dilemma 7:36 pm Feb 19
Brennan urged that all the countries and regions should remain highly cautious and cooperate, as the situation against the coronavirus is changing all the time.7:35 pm Feb 19
The epidemic has not reached an inflection point yet, Rick Brennan, director of Emergency Operations, WHO, said, commenting on provinces outside Central China's Hubei showing consecutive declines in new infection cases for 15 days.6:26 pm Feb 19
79 new infection cases with COVID19 were confirmed on the DiamondPrincess cruise ship. So far, a total of 621 people on the cruise ship have been diagnosed with coronavirus: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan.5:52 pm Feb 19
Private cars in Wuhan, the epicenter of #COVID19, are banned from driving through the city, as a further enhanced measure to curb the spread of the virus.5:29 pm Feb 19
DiamondPrincess in Yokohama Port, Japan, releases 500 passengers who have no symptoms of COVID19 infection. Japanese government sent shuttle buses to carry these passengers to the nearest transportation point.5:12 pm Feb 19
SouthKorea appointed Kang Seung-seok as the new Consul General in Wuhan. Kang will depart for Wuhan Wednesday night, aboard a cargo plane carrying relief materials, including medical gloves to aid the city, reported Yonhap News COVID194:26 pm Feb 19
Currently, 22 heavy infrastructure projects have been already implemented under the #BRI in Pakistan, and none of these are suspended due to the #COVID19 outbreak: Insider told the Global Times Wednesday 4:08 pm Feb 19
COVID19. According to statistics released by Japan’s Ministry of Finance
, the trade balance ran a deficit for three consecutive months: ANN3:46 pm Feb 19
China has decided to revoke the press cards of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal WSJ in Beijing from Wed over an article with a "racist headline," which slandered China's efforts in fighting the coronavirus outbreak：Chinese FM3:35 pm Feb 19
Except for Wuhan, other Hubei cities witnessed a marked progress in containing COVID19, as prevention & control measures kicked in. Excluding Wuhan, new cases of recovery exceeded new infections for 4 days in row: National Health Commission3:27 pm Feb 19
Chinese netizens call on South Korean people to be strong and watch out for outbreak as 15 more COVID19 infection cases were reported in the country, taking the total number to 46. S Korea is one of the countries that donated medical gear to aid China.2:43 pm Feb 19
2 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The two male patients, in their 70s and 80s, were hospitalized at the same room at the Sagamihara Chuo Hospital where the first death of an infected woman happened in Japan: ANN
1:57 pm Feb 19
COVID19 can transmit through aerosol if the virus existed in an enclosed environment with a high concentration of aerosol for too long: China’s top health body1:25 pm Feb 19
China's national health commission adds chloroquine phosphate and arbidol as proposed antiviral drugs to treat COVID19, including plasma therapy for patients in critical & severe conditions in its latest version of the treatment plan.1:05 pm Feb 19
Chinese CDC's latest research detects that there were over 100 COVID19 infections + 15 deaths before December 31, 2019, based on a retrospective investigation of 44,672 confirmed patients. 11:40 am Feb 19
Enhanced preparedness for treating COVID19 patients: #Wuhan will turn 16 universities to quarantine sites to offer 15,000 rooms as a backup, as the city enters the decisive stage of fighting the epidemic
11:12 am Feb 19
Is epidemic inflection point coming? For the first time, the number of discharged COVID19 patients, 1,824, surpassed the confirmed new cases, 1,749, on Tuesday in China.08:01 am Feb 19
136 new deaths 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 74,185 with 2,004 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 18.06:27 am Feb 19
Hubei Province reported 1,693 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 18, with 132 new deaths and 1,266 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 61,682, with 9,128 recovered and 1,921 dead.00:28 am Feb 19
Japanese Prime Minister ShinzoAbe becomes a hot topic on Chinese social media as a reporter of kyodo english was quarantined for contacting COVID19 patient. Netizens are discussing whether Abe would be quarantined as well.00:24 am Feb 19
Central govt's work group to guide epidemic prevention and control work in Wuhan visited Liu Zhiming's family members on Tuesday, sending condolences to the family. Liu, director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital and an expert in neurosurgery, died Tuesday morning. 11:52 pm Feb 18
Zhao Kezhi, Minister of Public Security on Tuesday stressed upholding national and social stability whilst battling against COVID-19; and banned over unduly and violent law enforcement during the process. 11:15 pm Feb 18
Patrolling volunteers for epidemic control in a Hubei county are criticized for slapping a local resident and destroying their mahjong table after failing to persuade the family members to stop gathering. Local officials later visited the family twice for apology.10:41 pm Feb 18
Wang Shiwen, head of local health commission in Ezhou, a city in Central China's Hubei, which is being under city lockdown due to COVID19, was proposed to be removed from the position: Hubei Daily. 10:26 pm Feb 18
323 people suffering from severe mental disorder have been infected with #COVID19 in 17 provinces of China, with 43 suspected cases. The patients are mainly located in epicenter Wuhan and other cities in #Hubei Province, including Xiaogan and Huanggang.10:24 pm Feb 18
Exclusive: It's highly likely that there had been 104 patients infected with COVID19 in epicenter #Wuhan and Central #China's #Hubei Province as of December 31, 2019: Chinese CDC research paper.09:36 pm Feb 18
Production of favipiravir, first antiviral drug approved by Chinese authorities to treat Covid19, is well in progress. The drug is expected to hit the market later in February with the first batch estimated to reach 100,000 pills: reports.09:34 pm Feb 18
Hubei has ample grain reserves that can feed the whole province, the epicenter of COVID19, for a whole year. The national reserves are enough for half a year of consumption. Grain donations from other provinces also meet local people's diversified demands: official.09:29 pm Feb 18
The impact of the COVID19 epidemic on China's economy is temporary. With its efforts, China can still achieve its established economic and social development goals this year, Xi said during the phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron
.09:25 pm Feb 18
Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, expressing appreciation for the support of France to China amid the COVID19 outbreak.08:34 pm Feb 18
A State Council meeting on Tuesday decided on reduction of social security costs for employers in a phased manner and postponing payment of housing funds by employers as part of broad-based efforts to stabilize businesses and steady the jobs market.07:42 pm Feb 18
Beijing's first recovered patient from COVID19 donated her blood for plasma extraction to cure other patients. 07:11 pm Feb 18
Xi stressed that the British side has sent materials to support China to fight the COVID19 outbreak, which showcases the friendship between the two countries and peoples.07:10 pm Feb 18
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, during which Xi thanked Queen Elizabeth II and Johnson for the condolences offered by them to China in fighting the COVID19.06:46 pm Feb 18
10 Japanese journalists from Kyodo News, including one correspondent for the Prime Minister's Office, quarantined at home since Monday. The driver of the bus they rode on was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday06:11 pm Feb 18
88 new infected cases with COVID19 at the DiamondPrincess cruise ship were confirmed on Wednesday. 65 of them have no symptoms. A total of 542 infected people have been confirmed contracting coronavirus on the ship: Yomiuri Shimbun.05:20 pm Feb 18
Human-to-human transmission has not yet been curbed in Wuhan. Two issues need to be dealt with at the current stage: to separate normal persons from patients; and separate COVID19 patients from flu patients: # respiratory expert ZhongNanshan04:12 pm Feb 18
3 new infected cases with COVID19 were confirmed in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan on Tuesday. One of them is a teenager whose father is an infected male surgeon working at the #SaiseikaiAridaHospital. There are total 10 infected people in the hospital: Yomiuri Shimbun02:56 pm Feb 18
Clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID19 patients have begun at Wuhan University People's Hospital on small-scale. So far, 20 patients saw their symptoms ease significantly after the use of hydroxychloroquine: reports02:08 pm Feb 18
Japanese authorities said they have concluded collecting samples of the 3,711 people quarantined in the DiamondPrincess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan. People who test negative are likely to be allowed to deboard on Wednesday.09:51 am Feb 18
The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases outside Hubei Province has fallen to double digits after two weeks of decline.07:59 am Feb 18
98 new deaths 1,886 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 72,436 with 1,868 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 17.06:49 am Feb 18
Hubei Province reported 1,807 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 17, with 93 new deaths and 1,223 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 59,989, with 7,862 recovered and 1,789 dead.00:35 am Feb 18
Epicenter Wuhan plans to build another 10 Fang Cang makeshift hospitals, offering about 11,465 beds for milder patients infected with COVID-19.10:50 pm Feb 17
S.Korea's Disease Management Division stated that from Tuesday, the country will integrate novel coronavirus pneumonia COVID-19 into the "Severe Acute Respiratory Infectious Disease Supervision System". 30 cases confirmed as of 4pm local time on Monday.10:22 pm Feb 17
Authorities should consider recognizing those who sacrifice their lives for prevention and control work against COVID-19 as martyrs and implement preferential treatment including martyrs' pensions: Xinhua10:10 pm Feb 17
The Hong Kong SAR Government announced on Monday that it will send two charter flights to pick up 350 Hong Kong residents stranded on the Princess Diamond cruise ship. They are expected to return to Hong Kong by Thursday.10:08 pm Feb 17
COVID-19 will peak later in February in South China. Nationwide, the disease is expected to reach its peak in April, according to Zhong Nanshan, a leading expert tackling the epidemic: reports10:00 pm Feb 17
COVID-19 has been confirmed in 519 people in Japan as of Monday. Meanwhile, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced the symptom criteria for consultation at medical institutions, media reports said.7:21 pm Feb 17
Good News! A two-month-old COVID-19 patient, the youngest patient in Guangdong, was discharged from hospital in Guangzhou Monday afternoon.6:43 pm Feb 17
An additional 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off the Japan coast, Japanese media said Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases on Diamond Princess to 454.6:30 pm Feb 17
A research fellow from Wuhan Institute of Virology denied having accused the Institute Director Wang Yanyi of leaking the coronavirus and vowed legal actions on rumormongers.5:25 pm Feb 17
Progress in fighting COVID-19: Shennongjia, a county in #Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus, sees zero infection on Monday, the first one in the province, after the remaining two patients were discharged from the hospital this morning.5:12 pm Feb 17
CPPCC National Committee convened a meeting in Beijing on Mon, deliberating the postponement of the annual session of top political advisory body.4:43 pm Feb 17
One more person on board Japanese cruise ship was diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the tally of infection cases to 356, nearly 10 percent of the total on onboard: Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
3:51 pm Feb 17
Chloroquine phosphate, a medicine that has been in the market for many years, has proven effective in treating COVID19 and shows positive clinical effects: China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.
1:09 pm Feb 17
Xinxian county in Henan Province to prolong quarantine period for people traveling to Wuhan or contacting with Wuhan residents from 14 days to 21 days, after discovering 2 unusual COVID19 cases. One of the new cases was diagnosed 34 days after returning from Wuhan, and another 94 days after coming in contact with a Wuhan resident. Both infection sources are unknown.
12:20 pm Feb 17
Taiwan adds two novel coronavirus infection cases with first death12:11 pm Feb 17
161 people, including four children, of the 331 coronavirus patients in Shanghai have been discharged from hospital after recovery, as of Monday morning, making the city’s current COVID19 cure rate nearly 50%: media
10:58 am Feb 17
Another hard-hit Chinese city in the coronavirus outbreak, Xiaogan in Central China's Hubei Province, has banned residents from stepping out of their homes and said violators would be detained for a maximum of 10 days.09:30 am Feb 17
1,200 military medical personnel and supplies arrived in Wuhan on Mon via eight different types of military transport aircraft including domestically developed Y-20.09:28 am Feb 17
1,425 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday, making it the fifth consecutive day to see the number of cured patients leaving hospital exceeding 1,000. As of Mon morning, a total of 10,844 cases have been cured and discharged from hospital across China.08:46 am Feb 17
105 new deaths 2,048 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 70,548 with 1,770 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 16.06:44 am Feb 17
Hubei Province reported 1,933 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 16, with 100 new deaths and 1,016 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 58,182, with 6,639 recovered and 1,696 dead.00:51 am Feb 17
Cambodia's Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine on Sunday requested a re-test of the 83-year-old US passenger who had left the "Westerdam" cruise ship in Cambodia and was tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia last week.11:11 pm Feb 16
Xiaogan, a city in Central China's Hubei, is to ban all residents from going out except in case of necessity starting from Monday, and those who violate the regulation will be placed in detention for 10 days for violating public security rules.11:09 pm Feb 16
Tibet donated 50 tons of yak to #Hubei on Sunday to support the province's fight against COVID-19. Tibet has already donated living materials worth 8.5 million yuan to Hubei on Friday.11:06 pm Feb 16
North China's Tianjin postponed the first English examination and the oral English test for the 2020 college entrance examination gaokao, which were scheduled to be held in late March, to curb COVID-19 spread. When the tests will be held is yet to be determined.10:28 pm Feb 16
Fang Cang makeshift hospitals in epicenter Wuhan will offer 13,001 more beds in the next 3 days. The city has established 11 Fang Cang hospitals, with 20,461 beds planned to treat coronvairus patients.10:27 pm Feb 16
An average of 7 hours has been spent in watching TV per day for each household between Jan 25 and Feb 9 amid COVID19 outbreak, up 41.7% month-on-month: statistics from China's National Radio and Television Administration10:11 pm Feb 16
Set the target for the next 3 days! Wuhan govt vows to put ALL confirmed patients infected with COVID19 into treatment, finish nucleic acid tests with ALL suspected patients, perform proper tests to ALL patients with fever and put ALL close contacts in quarantine.9:33 pm Feb 16
Fapilavir, the first domestically developed drug with potential effect for treating COVID19, has received approval for sale. Fapilavir is one of the three medicines that show good effect in clinical trials: reports8:53 pm Feb 16
Pathologists at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital have concluded autopsies on the first and second COVID19 victims, with the consent of the relatives of the dead. Their findings and results have been submitted for examination by the relevant authorities7:49 pm Feb 16
6 new infected cases with COVID2019 were confirmed Sunday in Japan, including 5 men in their 30s-60s in Tokyo and 1 man in his 60s in Aichi Prefecture: Yomiuri Shimbun7:09 pm Feb 16
97-year-old! The eldest patient infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) in Nanjing was cured! The man has no recent history of traveling to Wuhan but had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the NCP. He was in poor health when he was admitted to hospital.7:08 pm Feb 16
10 cities in Central China's Hubei Province suspended selling medicines for fever and cough amid the COVID-19 outbreak, urging people who have such symptoms to go to hospital as soon as possible.7:02 pm Feb 16
The island of Taiwan reported its first death from COVID-19 infection on Sunday: a 61-year-old man who also suffered from diabetes and hepatitis B died from the coronavirus: media reports 6:10 pm Feb 16
The real inflection point [of the COVID19 outbreak] has come. Over the past 5 days, the number of fever cases has dropped. It is like a downward slope. It's not coming back, I'm confident: head of Leishenshan Hospital specializing in treating COVID19 patients in Wuhan said to media6:08 pm Feb 16
4 new infected cases with COVID2019 were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, among whom two are close contacts of the taxi driver who was confirmed with the infection on Thursday: All-Nippon News Network5:52 pm Feb 16
Companies in the epicenter of Hubei Province are not allowed to resume production unless being approved by epidemic prevention and control authorities: Hubei government5:50 pm Feb 16
The government of Huanggang, one of the hardest-hit cities in the epidemic-stricken Hubei Province, awarded 500 yuan to people who proactively report and seek medical help after finding themselves with fever and cough symptoms.5:17 pm Feb 16
Traffic control measures are strengthened across Hubei, epicenter of the COVID-19. All motor vehicles are forbidden to drive on road except for special vehicles such as vehicles for epidemic prevention, public transport vehicles and vehicles transporting daily necessities.4:49 pm Feb 16
Yokohama, Japan announced on Sat that a man from the city's fire department who rescued infected patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been infected with NCP, raising concerns in the city as the man was wearing a protective suit: Yomiuri Shimbun3:41 pm Feb 16
The proportion of critical #COVID19 patients to all confirmed cases in Wuhan, Hubei Province and the rest of China have all dropped
-The ratio peaked at 32.4% on Jan 28 and fell to 21.6% in Wuhan on Sat
-It dropped from 15.9% on Jan 27 to 7.2% in other places outside Hubei on Sat2:46 pm Feb 16
Frontline doctors in Wuhan denied online rumors about the viral impact being significantly weakened during the third and fourth-generation of infections and claimed that such statements are irresponsible12:56 pm Feb 16
No new cases of COVID19 reported in Hainan, Qinghai, Ningxia and Tibet in China. Meanwhile, Tibet has been reporting no new infection case for 17 straight days since the region's only patient was discharged from hospital on Feb 12.11:43 am Feb 16
A small number of patients at Leishenshan Hospital in the epidemic center Wuhan are likely to be discharged next week, said the hospital director on Sun. 500 beds are in operation in the hospital and the remaining 1,000 beds are expected to be available within two to three days11:23 am Feb 16
The Security Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government said on Sat that it will arrange free chartered planes for the Hong Kong residents who have been quarantined on the “Diamond Princess" in Yokohama, Japan, and fly them back to Hong Kong as soon as they are allowed to be let off. All will be arranged to stay in a quarantine center for 14 days after returning to HK. According to the information provided by the cruise company, there are about 330 Hong Kong residents on board.9:55 am Feb 16
Seventy new cases of COVID19 infections were confirmed on the quarantined cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total number of cases to 355: Japanese media.8:48 am Feb 16
142 new deaths 2,009 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 68,500 with 1,665 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 15.6:15 am Feb 16
Hubei Province reported 1,843 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia (including 888 clinically diagnosed cases) on Feb 15, with 139 new deaths and 849 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 56,249, with 1,596 dead and 5,623 recovered.6:50 pm Feb 15
New images of Novel Coronavirus are released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on Feb 13. Inferring from the photo taken by the microscope, NIAID believes the COVID-19 has many similarities with SARS and MERS.6:24 pm Feb 15
The first novel coronavirus fatality was confirmed in Europe and outside Asia, as France announced the death of a Chinese tourist. 6:00 pm Feb 15
As of Saturday evening, 67 more passengers on board the Japanese cruise ship, Diamond Princess, were confirmed with COVID19 infection, taking the total infected number to 285 on the ship.5:28 pm Feb 15
Ministry of Transport
announced on Saturday the exemption of highway toll from Monday till the COVID19 epidemic ends.4:53 pm Feb 15
A team of international and WHO experts are expected to reach China over the weekend to swiftly inform the public about the next steps in the COVID19 response and preparedness activities in China and globally, said National Health Commission on Saturday.4:26 pm Feb 15
A total of 168 critical cases and 17 minor cases of COVID19 are receiving treatment using Remdesivir, an antivirus drug developed by US drug maker Gilead Sciences , in 11 hospitals in Hubei Province: Ministry of Science and Technology.3:58 pm Feb 15
Bats are the most likely source of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, said Ministry of Science and Technology. The ministry also is studying if pangolins are the hosts.
3:45 pm Feb 15
Hydroxychloroquine, an antivirus drug used against malaria, potentially useful to fight COVID19, is under clinical trials at 9 medical institutions, according to Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, the sole manufacturer of the drug with a market share of 76%.1:15 pm Feb 15
Banknotes quarantine! People's Bank of China is asking banks and institutions to disinfect banknotes. Those from areas hit by COVID19 will be disinfected by ultraviolet rays or high temperatures and quarantined for more than 14 days before re-circulation.11:28 am Feb 15
Beijing city is intensifyng virus fight, ordering all Beijing-based work units to ensure "zero infections" as the city faces a challenge of rising arrivals of migrant workers. The capital city enacted a law Friday all people coming to Beijing must be quarantined for 14 days.10:27 am Feb 15
China has sent 217 medical rescue groups of 25,633 members to Central China's Hubei Province to combat COVID19, surpassing the number of those to support Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, which killed more than 80,000 people: official10:21 am Feb 15
Experts from Sinopharm are calling the healed patients from COVID19 to donate their blood so that their blood plasma could be used to help more coronavirus pneumonia suffers. Now up to 100 recovered patients have agreed to donate blood.8:00 am Feb 15
143 new deaths, 2,641 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 14 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 66,492, with 1,523 deaths as of Feb 14.7:20 am Feb 15
Hubei Province reported 2420 new cases of coronavirus infections (including 1138 clinically diagnosed cases) on Feb 14, with 139 new deaths and 912 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 54406, with 1457 deaths.6:00 am Feb 15
Egypt reported first COVID-19 infection, the first in Africa.11:48 pm Feb 14
Honghu city in Central China's Hubei, has implemented wartime control measures, becoming the fourth city in the province to use such measures amid coronavirus outbreak.11:18 pm Feb 14
The first 11 passengers aged over 80 on the quarantined cruise ship in Japan have disembarked and been taken to a university for quarantine after testing negative for COVID19: Japanese report10:24 pm Feb 14
Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the use of big data, AI, cloud computing and other digital technologies to support epidemic monitoring, analysis and resource allocation8:54 pm Feb 14
President Xi urged that the country should integrate biosafety into the national security system and establish a biosafety law as soon as possible.7:28 pm Feb 14
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged an improvement in the preventive mechanism in response to major public health crises and the country's public health emergency and management system. Xi also stressed the importance to roll out a biosecurity law as soon as possible.6:13 pm Feb 14
Ningbo, a major Chinese port city where 1 out of 4 people work in the foreign trade sector, has seen its export-dependent economy take a big hit from the spread of COVID-19: deputy mayor 5:58 pm Feb 14
China’s authorities released 14,000 tons of pork from the central reserve on Friday to meet demand amid the novel coronavirus pneumonia crisis: Ministry of Commerce 5:31 pm Feb 14
March IELTS tests will be cancelled in the Chinese mainland amid the COVID19 outbreak. Test fees will be fully refunded to candidates’ personal registration accounts.5:17 pm Feb 14
11 people quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, left the ship on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19, including an 80-year-old man and passengers in rooms without windows. 218 people aboard have tested positive for the Coronavirus.5:15 pm Feb 14
77 COVID-19 clusters were confirmed in Beijing, among which 70 were family gatherings, according to an official from Beijing's disease control center4:46 pm Feb 14
The financial market is sensitive to the short-term impact of the coronavirus but will return to its fundamentals in the long term, said an official at China’s central bank, noting the impact is transient, limited, and won't change Chinese economy’s good prospects.4:30 pm Feb 14
Chinese banks must increase small business loans during the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, preferably offering more credit to industries and regions hit hard: Li Jufeng, an official with China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission3:35 pm Feb 14
A total of six medical workers had died as a result of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, accounting for 0.4% of the total fatality rate; there are 1,716 infected medical workers in total, 3.8 percent of all infections: China’s top health authority 3:19 pm Feb 14
14 of 311 Chinese nationals were confirmed infected with #COVID19 on Diamond Princess cruise ship: Chinese Embassy in Japan2:44 pm Feb 14
China has designated 80.5 billion yuan ($11.54 billion) for epidemic prevention and control as of Thursday at all government levels; actual expenditure has reached 41 billion yuan: Ministry of Finance11:40 am Feb 14
Yunmeng County in #Hubei announced wartime controls would begin on Friday, making it the third area in the #COVID19-engulfed province to launched such measures, following Shiyan and Dawu. 11:15 am Feb 14
28 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Shanghai on Friday. Six of them are willing to donate blood plasma for further research to combat novel coronavirus.10:50 am Feb 14
Numbers of novel coronavirus infections reported on daily basis outside epicenter Hubei Province declined for the 10th consecutive day as reported on Friday, with 267 new cases. 10:37 am Feb 14
121 new deaths, 5,090 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 13 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 63,851, with 1,380 deaths as of Feb 13.07:40 am Feb 14
Hubei Province reported 4,823 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia (including 3,095 clinically diagnosed cases) on Feb 13, with 116 new deaths and 690 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 51,986.00:30 am Feb 14
Over 10 patients in serious conditions apparently improved after taking the products made of blood plasma containing antibodies donated by recovered patients. The products prove the most effective way at present to treat COVID-19 as there is no effective drug or vaccine.10:18 pm Feb 13
Zhang Dingyu, director of Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, said COVID-19-infected patients that have recovered have a large number of comprehensive antibodies, which can fight the virus. He called on them to come to donate plasma for patients who are still struggling.10:09 pm Feb 13
The detection of the live new coronavirus from a patient's feces does not suggest that the primary method of the virus' transmission has changed, which is through respiratory and contact channels: China National Health Commission9:48 pm Feb 13
Coronavirus infection does more harm to the heart than SARS, and causes cardiac disease more quickly than SARS, says director of Jinyintan Hospital, major designated place to treat COVID-19 patients.9:40 pm Feb 13
The top CPC discipline authority has urged strict law enforcement in the COVID-19 battle, and officials who fail to fulfill their duties must be held accountable. More efforts should be made to correct bureaucratism and formality for formality's sake in Wuhan and Hubei.9:13 pm Feb 13
Dawu county of Xiaogan city in Hubei Province launches the wartime control order for better controlling the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak following the country's first wartime control order from Shiyan.9:05 pm Feb 13
Huanggang, a neighboring city to coronavirus epicenter Wuhan, on Thursday put all residential communities on lockdown to contain the epidemic.8:42 pm Feb 13
HK police arrested 12 suspects for frauding more than 1 million HK dollar ($128,756) by pretending to sell masks online, taking advantage of mask shortage across China during the novel coronavirus epidemic.8:30 pm Feb 13
Coronavirus is a headwind for many Chinese industries but not for online giants like Alibaba. Alibaba's revenues rose 38% in Q3 of the current fiscal year. Transaction volume and active users on Taobao live-streaming more than doubled in Dec: Alibaba financial report8:19 pm Feb 13
Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID19. The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture: report7:42 pm Feb 13
Central government's working group urged to accelerate the distribution of effective medicines, which is crucial for treating coronavirus and increasing recovery rate.7:36 pm Feb 13
Xiaogan, Huanggang and other places in Hubei to implement the same level of quarantine and medical treatment measures as CODIV-19 epicenter Wuhan amid the COVID-19 outbreak: center govt's working group in Hubei4:45 pm Feb 13
The first seven recovered novel coronavirus patients were discharged from Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan Thursday afternoon.4:38 pm Feb 13
At present, China has mobilized more than 20k medical personnel and formed more than 180 medical teams to support epicenter Hubei and Wuhan. The military also dispatched another 2.6k medical staff to Wuhan on Thursday, reflecting nationwide support for the region: NHC4:30 pm Feb 13
As of Thursday, more than 5,000 COVID19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, 90% of them are with light symptoms and 10% with serious symptoms. About 500 patients left hospitals every day since Feb 7. These patients averagely stayed in hospitals for ten days: NHC4:21 pm Feb 13
312 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed outside Hubei Province on Feb 12, showing a 9th-day consecutive decline.4:00 pm Feb 13
15,152 new confirmed cases were reported in the Chinese mainland as of the end of Wednesday, including 13,332 clinically diagnosed patients in Hubei: National Health Commission3:39 pm Feb 13
A team of lab technicians led by top Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, detected live new coronavirus in a patient's feces, suggesting a possible new medium of transmission. Further study is needed to determine if it will cause human-to-human transmission: reports3:08 pm Feb 13
The Hubei authority has further postponed the reopening of local businesses to no earlier than Feb. 20, while still undecided on when classes will resume. Officials said it will be determined based on the epidemic situation.12:34 pm Feb 13
Until Feb 12 17:00, Wuhan has inspected 10.6 million people of 4.243 million families. From the result of door-to-door visits, Wuhan has
-16,568 confirmed coronavirus patients
-14,596 suspected patients
-17,473 people exposed to virus
-7,961 fever patients
11:51 am Feb 13
COVID-19 44 more people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the novel #coronavirus, Japan's health minister confirmed Thursday. Total infections rise to 218.10:51 am Feb 13
On the approval of Xi Jinping, chairman of CPC Central Military Commission, PLA sends an additional 2,600 medical personnel to support the fight against COVID-19 in Wuhan. The first group of 1,400 people arrives on Thur. Treatment work is scheduled to begin at the earliest.10:21 am Feb 13
The number of people who might be infected with COVID-19 in Wuhan may still be relatively large, estimated Chen Yixin, deputy head of a central government group to guide epidemic control work in Hubei Province.9:41 am Feb 13
A high speed train sanitation worker was confirmed to have coronavirus infection in E. China's Jiangsu. She had worked on 15 high speed trains during incubation period.9:13 am Feb 13
Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, reports a staggering 14,840 new infections after door-to-door searches and changing its standard to review suspected cases
7:42 am Feb 13
Hubei Province reported 14,840 new cases (including 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases) of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 12, with 242 new deaths and 802 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 48,206, with 1,310 deaths and 3,441 cases of recovery.00:23 am Feb 13
Party committees and governments at all levels are urged to win the people's war against the epidemic and strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks: President Xi Jinping00:22 am Feb 13
Epidemic prevention and control in China have entered a critical stage that requires stringent efforts: President Xi Jinping00:20 am Feb 13
Wartime control measures are implemented in Zhangwan district in Shiyan, Hubei Province, starting from Thursday, which means all buildings will be fully closed in the next 14 days. Whether the controls will lift ahead or continue depends on the epidemic prevention effect.11:37 pm Feb 12
While some cities carrying out large-scale disinfectant work amid coronavirus outbreak, a chief expert on disinfectant from CDC suggested such move do more harm than good.10:56 pm Feb 12
China's catering sector is among the hardest hit by coronavirus epidemic, with 93% of restaurants have been shut and total loss in revenue reaching 500 billion yuan ($71.74 billion) during the Chinese New Year holiday week: industry body. 10:55 pm Feb 12
Inditex, parent company of Spanish fashion brand Zara, said it is contributing protective medical gear worth $1.09 million to help combat coronavirus outbreak in China, and Tsinghua University Education Foundation will distribute the medical material over the coming weeks.10:25 pm Feb 12
China-Japan Friendship Hospital said it is now carrying out clinical trial on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. 09:48 pm Feb 12
Five Hubei officials have been sacked due to violations of work discipline and failure to fulfil duties amid the coronavirus outbreak, including an official from the cultural and tourism bureau of Wuhan.09:10 pm Feb 12
The F1 ChineseGP, originally scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.09:04 pm Feb 12
The Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said they have finished the first-phase of the backup vaccine to treat the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 in China.08:56 pm Feb 12
Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the the CPC Central Committee on Wed called for intensifying the macro adjustments to tackle economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and policies to support employment and small businesses.08:35 pm Feb 12
China's State Council on Wed called for special attention to employment to prevent large-scale layoffs due to the coronavirus, with measures such as using local unemployment insurance funds to support employers and stabilize the jobs market.06:28 pm Feb 12
China's Ministry of Agriculture
said Wed it will encourage the merger and acquisition of pesticide production enterprises, and weed out less competitive ones.06:27 pm Feb 12
As of noon of Tuesday, the total credit loans from banking institutions exceeded 349 billion yuan ($50.1 billion) to help prevent and control the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, and promote enterprises to resume work: China Banking Association.05:50 pm Feb 12
China's environmental monitor said that SO2 levels in Wuhan remained low at 4-8 µg/m3 at one point on Sunday, refuting data published by Windy.com over links to the rising number of cremations caused by coronavirus.05:47 pm Feb 12
Officials of Wuhan's Wuchang district apologized to patients for the negligence of duty by community committee employees in transferring a batch of coronavirus patients to a designated hospital and instructed those derelict employees to tender an apology to these patients. 05:41 pm Feb 12
China launches an app to help people know if they have come to a close contact with someone who is infected or suspected of being infected by the novel coronavirus. Users only need to enter their name and ID number, which they commonly used for taking public transportations.05:40 pm Feb 12
WHO chief says first vaccine for novel coronavirus could be available in 18 months05:31 pm Feb 12
China's Ministry of Education
is researching whether to postpone gaokao college entrance examinations amid coronavirus outbreak. 05:28 pm Feb 12
More than 180 drama series, documentaries, and animations made their content royalty-free in China and will be aired on televisions to encourage people nationwide to resolutely fight the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID19) epidemic.05:13 pm Feb 12
Hubei authority has shipped 180,000 nucleic acid test kits for the diagnosis of coronavirus infection, distributing more than 90,000 kits to relevant laboratories. So far, Wuhan has 40 labs that can conduct 8,000 to 10,000 tests daily.03:27 pm Feb 12
The recovery rate from coronavirus infection in China rose from 1.3% on Jan 27 to 10.6% on Tuesday, leading to the discharge of more patients from hospitals. Although #China continues to face a tough battle against #NCP, positive signs have also emerged. While the number of newly confirmed patients reached a peak of 3,887 on Feb 4, the number also dropped to 2,015 on Tues, registering a decline of 48.2%: national health authority02:49 pm Feb 12
Tibet's only confirmed patient infected with coronavirus was discharged Wednesday11:06 am Feb 12
WHO chief says the first vaccine for Covid-19, coronavirus disease starting in 2019, could be ready in 18 months10:55 am Feb 12
As of Tue midnight, confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside epicenter Hubei Province have been on a decline for the 8th consecutive day. Daily new confirmed cases also saw a constant fall in Hubei in past two days, and the number came under 2,000 for the first time in 10 days.10:04 am Feb 12
97 new deaths, 2,015 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 11 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 44,653, with 1,113 deaths as of Feb 11.6:13 am Feb 12
Hubei Province reported 1,638 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 11, with 94 new deaths and 417 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 33,366, with 1,068 deaths and 2,639 cases of recovery.01:32 am Feb 12
Hubei housing authority announced that all the residential areas in the province would restrict people from going in and out amid coronavirus outbreak, all people would have body temperature checked before entry: local media00:24 am Feb 12
Medical staff from the disease center of Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong Province was punished for selling masks in violation of rules. 11:27 pm Feb 11
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday gave the official name for the latest novel coronavirus as being COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease starting in 2019. 10:45 pm Feb 11
Wuhan, epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, is still at very difficult moment, although 2019nCoV has lower death rate compared to SARS and MERS, the city has not completely solved the problem of people-to-people transmission: Zhong Nanshan, govt's senior medical adviser NCP09:41 pm Feb 11
A thorough check found 13,000 patients with fever in Huanggang, a city neighbouring #Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.09:09 pm Feb 11
The central government group urged Hubei to fight resolutely the coronavirus battle and implement the policy of bringing all ppl who need to be treated to hospital. Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan also visited Fang Cang makeshift hospitals to take a look at living conditions inside.08:50 pm Feb 11
AirChina continues daily flights between Beijing and LA LAX, SanFranciso, NewYork and Wangshington despite the inconvenience caused by NCP07:12 pm Feb 11
The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is sending 30 million yuan worth ($4.3million) agricultural and livestock products for the Hubei Province to meet the people’s needs. NCP07:10 pm Feb 11
A defendant surnamed Wang in Renshou county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province was sentenced to 4-month detention Tuesday for obstructing public affairs during the prevention and control of the #NCP outbreak.07:09 pm Feb 11
Major hospitals fighting coronavirus in Wuhan still face a shortage of supplies due to critical situation & heavy workload & hospitals like Jinyintan & Central Hospital asked for public donations, including supplies like N95 masks, protective suits: Hubei Health Commission.06:32 pm Feb 11
As of Monday, China's railway service operator has screened a total of 7573 passengers with fever during return travel rush following Spring Festival holidays amid coronavirus outbreak, which raised concerns over more outbreaks outside epicenter Hubei.06:31 pm Feb 11
Police found a woman on Tuesday who hid in the trunk of a car on the expressway to Shanghai to escape the compulsory 14-day quarantine after traveling to a key coronavirus NCP affected area. Both the woman and the car owner have been quarantined: media.05:36 pm Feb 11
South Korea, Israel advised citizens to defer travel plans to #Singapore due to the novel coronavirus epidemic: report.05:19 pm Feb 11
Great news! The first 34 patients with mild symptoms of NCP were discharged from Fang Cang makeshift hospitals in Wuhan on Tue; however, they still need to stay in a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days: reports05:04 pm Feb 11
The inflection point of the coronavirus outbreak cannot be predicted, but it may peak in mid-or late-February: China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan04:16 pm Feb 11
Over 83 percent of collective coronavirus infection cases happened in families, and others cases happened in places including hospitals, restaurants, rural villages, supermarkets and shops, companies and public transport: National Health Commission03:54 pm Feb 11
As the epicenter of NCP, Wuhan saw its number of suspected cases reaching the peak on Feb 5 with 2,071, dropping to Monday's 961 cases, showing that more suspected patients have been treated in an accelerated pace: National Health Commission03:05 pm Feb 11
3,853 Shanghai hospitals and medical institutions with 77,700 doctors and 97,100 nurses can broadly meet the city's needs of coronavirus prevention and control as well as medical services: Shanghai Municipal Health Commission02:41 pm Feb 11
As part of enhanced measures in fighting against the novel #coronavirus, #Wuhan has set up checkpoints in residential areas to cut contagious channels starting from Tues. GT reporters saw medical staff in protective suits at some of these checkpoints.
12:52 pm Feb 11
Members of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will each contribute 5,000 yen ($46) to China to support its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
12:32 pm Feb 11
Health and epidemic experts suggested that the decreasing numbers of confirmed cases show that the inflection point outside Hubei Province is expected to arrive in about 10 days and might arrive in Hubei in a month.
11:46 am Feb 11
As of Monday midnight, 2,196 people have been put in compulsory quarantine in Hong Kong and 91% of them are locals: HK CE Carrie Lam on coronavirus.10:37 am Feb 11
As of Monday midnight, 2,196 people have been put in compulsory quarantine in Hong Kong and 91% of them are locals: HK CE Carrie Lam on nCoV20199:50 am Feb 11
Beijing orders to close entertainment venue and other public places of non-daily necessities, when the city is facing mounting pressuring to contain coronavirus after people from nationwide went back to work.9:30 am Feb 11
First novel coronavirus case confirmed at a San Diego UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, United States: local official9:24 am Feb 11
Scientists in Shanghai recently have isolated strains of the novel coronavirus, which experts said will boost the development of vaccine and medicine against the virus.
8:54 am Feb 11
Party secretary and head of Hubei Provincial health commission were removed from office on Monday. Wang Hesheng, a veteran health official whose last post was in National Health Commission, is assigned to take the two posts.
8:16 am Feb 11
108 new deaths, 2478 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 42,634 with 1016 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 10.
6:06 am Feb 11
Hubei Province reported 2,097 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 10, with 103 new deaths and 427 recovered. Total infection number in the province increased to 31,728, with 974 dead and 2,222 recovered.
1:50 am Feb 11
Authorities in Hong Kong evacuate all the residents in a residential building in Cheung Hong in Tsing Yi on Monday after a female patient infected with coronavirus was found living there: local media reports
1:30 am Feb 11
As part of enhanced measures in fighting NCP, Wuhan announced to restrict in and out to residential areas by setting up checkpoints in order to cut contagious channel: local authority
00:12 am Feb 11
Hong Kong reported 6 new coronavirus-infected cases, bringing the total number to 42: reports
11:33 pm Feb 10
A cleaning worker who had worked on 20 bullet trains, was confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia. Authorities released her travel routes and warned potential contacts to stay home for medical observation.
10:53 pm Feb 10
The coronavirus epidemic constitutes a "force majeure" and companies that cannot fulfil their contractual obligations due to such circumstances can be exempted from partial or full liability, except as otherwise required by the law: China's top legislature
10:45 pm Feb 10
The battle against the coronavirus outbreak has exposed shortcomings in China's disease prevention and control system. Building this system requires more investment in talent, as well as scientific research and legislation to push forward the modernization of the system: Xi
10:45 pm Feb 10
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Mon that the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy will be only temporary and will not change the long-term positive fundamentals in the economy. Xi called for intensified efforts to reduce the impact, and help for affected businesses to prevent major layoffs.
9:55 pm Feb 10
Hong Kong has donated 1 billion yuan ($143.2 million) to the mainland as part of efforts in helping fighting coronavirus, and also purchased supplies including masks, protective outfits, goggles and disinfectant for frontline medical staff in mainalnd: official statement
9:49 pm Feb 10
Wuhan has carpet screened 10.59 million of its residents for health examination, about 99 percent of the city's population, as of Sunday, Wuhan Party chief Ma Guoqiang said at a press conference on Monday.
9:22 pm Feb 10
All of the patients of the 1,499 confirmed cases of nCoV2019 critical infections discovered on Sat in Wuhan have been admitted as of Monday noon: Wuhan city officials
9:08 pm Feb 10
All schools in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province are forbidden to open before March 2 as an effort to contain novel coronavirus outbreak, the authority announced Monday. Online schooling is required before the school day.
8:15 pm Feb 10
A woman in Beijing surnamed Qian who is 33 weeks pregnant and was infected with the coronavirus was discharged from hospital on Sunday: local media reports
7:42 pm Feb 10
As Monday marked the first day of work resumption amid the coronavirus outbreak, the central working group on prevention & control urged local authorities to coordinate necessities and work on issues impeding work resumption.
7:30 pm Feb 10
The incubation period for the coronavirus could be longer than expected: a patient in Central China's Henan, with no symptoms for 17 days, was diagnosed as an infected patient.
6:52 pm Feb 10
Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan in China expressed its gratitude to the School of International Education, University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) for its efforts in combating the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, and conveyed its blessings. NCP
6:46 pm Feb 10
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the Beijing Ditan Hospital, a designated institution treating the novel coronavirus pneumonia, on Monday afternoon.
6:04 pm Feb 10
Chinese FM on Monday expressed gratitude to countries, including Russia, Vietnam and those in Africa, for showing their firm support to the Chinese government in combating the novelcoronavirus and providing aid to the epicenter Wuhan.
5:54 pm Feb 10
Back to the battleground: Former Wuhan Party secretary Chen Yixin is now the deputy head of the central directing group on Hubei overseeing the efforts in containing the coronavirus spread. Residents praised Chen's appointment saying he is highly competent.
5:41 pm Feb 10
China is maintaining communication and cooperation with the WHO and the international community to jointly safeguard global and regional public health through a transparent and responsible approach. NCP coronavirus
5:41 pm Feb 10
The incubation period for people infected with nCoV could reach up to 24 days, states an academic paper published by renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan. Previously, the longest incubation period was believed to be 14 days. NCP
5:01 pm Feb 10
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing.
4:53 pm Feb 10
Back to the battleground: Former #Wuhan Party secretary Chen Yixin is now the deputy head of the central directing group on Hubei overseeing the efforts in containing the #coronavirus spread. Residents praised Chen's appointment saying he is highly competent.
4:43 pm Feb 10
WHO's inspection is intended for in-depth exchanges between experts of the two sides on the epidemic situation, and prevention and control efforts, besides providing suggestions, NHC spokesperson said commenting on WHO team's arrival in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
4:28 pm Feb 10
A Japanese national died in Wuhan on February 8, the Chinese FM confirmed Mon informing that Japan has been notified through diplomatic channels and necessary assistance to the Japanese side and the family of the deceased will be provided. "We offer our deepest condolences."
3:30 pm Feb 10
Progress in the treatment of coronavirus patients: National Health Commission said Monday the nationwide recovery rate reached 8.2 percent following accelerated efforts at containing and fighting the contagious disease
3:27 pm Feb 10
As of Monday morning, 27 foreigners in China were diagnosed with the 2019-nCoV with 2 deaths. 3 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery: Chinese FM
3:13 pm Feb 10
Shanghai is constructing an emergency medical building in Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the city's designated NCP treatment center, authorities confirmed Mon. This space was reserved for responding to public health crisis at the time of the center's establishment in 2003.
2:47 pm Feb 10
Three more passengers on a flight from France to #Shanghai were diagnosed with the coronavirus after 2 cases on the same flight was confirmed on Jan 30 and Feb 1. 29 people having close contacts with the patients were quarantined: Shanghai health authority
2:38 pm Feb 10
Coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese scientists has been tested on animals. The clinical trial is likely to be launched in April.
1:53 pm Feb 10
The incubation period for people infected with nCoV could reach up to 24 days, states an academic paper published by renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan. Previously, the longest incubation period was believed to be 14 days.
1:52 pm Feb 10
At least 60 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on quarantined Diamond Princess, taking the total number to 130
1:21 pm Feb 10
From Jan 24 to Feb 9, 27,000 people, including 17,000 medical personnel, and 3,008 tons of materials have been delivered to Hubei via Wuhan airport to aid the province in its combat against the novel coronavirus epidemic.
12:54 pm Feb 10
Nearly 6,000 medical personnel from dozens of provinces arrived in C China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, on Sun in 41 flights, marking the maximum number of medics to arrive in the frontline in a single day since the outbreak.
11:30 am Feb 10
Beijing Subway is taking extraordinary measures to control and manage passenger congestion at stations and compartments.
11:09 am Feb 10
No confirmed case of coronavirus infection in SW China's Tibet Autonomous Region for 11 consecutive days. The only infected patient has already been discharged from hospital after recovery.
10:40 am Feb 10
Dr. Tedros, Director General, World Health Organization, announced on social media that an advanced team of the WHO-led novel coronavirus international expert mission has left for China. The team is led by Dr Bruce Aylward, a veteran public health emergency expert.
10:20 am Feb 10
As of Sunday, no new case of novel coronavirus pneumonia was diagnosed in #Macao SAR for five consecutive days. So far, Macao has confirmed 10 cases.
7:50 am Feb 10
97 new deaths, 3,062 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 40,171 with 908 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 9.
6:14 am Feb 10
Hubei Province reported 2,618 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 9, with 91 new deaths and 356 recovered. Total infection number in the province increased to 29,631, with 871 dead and 1,795 recovered.
11:30 pm Feb 9
Novel Coronavirus is not SARS virus: Institute of Virology of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention clarified on Sunday night
11:14 pm Feb 9
Red Cross Society of China sent work group to Wuhan to probe on controversy concerning Wuhan Red Cross allegedly held up donations of medical supplies and delayed distribution to local hospitals, and the society vows to implement a full-fledge rectification.
10:57 pm Feb 9
There are likely several hosts for coronavirus, experts said, after pangolins are found to be possible virus hosts: reports
10:33 pm Feb 9
Hubei's scientific research group for prevention and control of coronavirus said they have found 5 medicines that could possibly contain the virus: reports
10:31 pm Feb 9
Coronavirus shares 87.1% of similarity to the SARS-associated virus found in bats and 79.5% similarity to SARS virus, according to analysis.
9:49 pm Feb 9
Wuhan city govt is making efforts to reboot its grocery market with four open air markets operating on the city’s empty roads as of Sat: official with Ministry of Commerce. The markets are spacious and welcome by residents. #NCP
9:41 pm Feb 9
Beijing-based restaurant chain Wangshunge saw its revenue slumped 95% y-o-y during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, with over 1,000 (85% of total) reservations being cancelled between Jan 24 and 29. #NCP
9:39 pm Feb 9
17 member pharmaceutical firms and research institutes including Hualan Biological Engineering Inc and the Institute of Medical Biology Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences are working to develop vaccine to fight novel coronavirus pneumonia #NCP: China Association for Vaccines
8:31 pm Feb 9
17 million masks were delivered from the mainland to Hong Kong in the past month despite a severe shortage of medical supplies on the mainland, a move indicating the central government's responsibility and obligations to support HK in tough time: expert
8:00 pm Feb 9
Coronavirus outbreak will not hinder People's Liberation Army capabilities one jot and Sunday's combat-readiness patrol by Chinese mainland warships and warplanes is targeting Taiwan secessionists: Chinese mainland analysts
8:00 pm Feb 9
Experts suggest setting up epidemic evacuation zones in big cities on a regular basis and establishing a dedicated, permanent military unit to end coronavirus crisis and address similar nuclear, biological and chemical threats.
7:25 pm Feb 9
Chinese people in the Netherlands have launched an online petition hitting back at racial discrimination against Chinese and other Asians after a local radio station broadcast a song warning listeners to stay away from Chinese food.
7:15 pm Feb 9
Shanghai's 'Huoshenshan Hospital' is under construction. The hospital is expected to be completed within 20 days. #Novel coronavirus pneumonia
7:00 pm Feb 9
The newly-built Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan received the first batch of coronavirus patients in critical conditions Sunday. In order to ensure the safety of patients in transfer, ventilators, ECG monitors and other equipment are installed in the ambulance.
6:58 pm Feb 9
Postal authorities in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang Province have required all its express companies to fully resume work on Mon. Some citizens hope express workers keep away from the novel coronavirus pneumonia with personal protective equipment.
6:26 pm Feb 9
Regions which are severely affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak should prioritize efforts to organize businesses specializing in daily necessities production to resume work: Chinese commerce ministry
6:00 pm Feb 9
Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University officially took over Leishenshan hospital, the newly built facility to treat coronavirus patients in severe and critical condition, on Sunday, which is expected to offer 1,600 beds.
5:08 pm Feb 9
Tianjin University unveiled a new test kit that could produce results for coronavirus tests in just 15 minutes, potentially slashing screening times. Co-developed with a Beijing biotech company, the test kit is now in clinical trials before seeking approvals from regulators.
4:52 pm Feb 9
As of Feb 7, 73% of China’s face masks makers have resumed production. 87% of production capacity is devoted to producing medical masks: National Development and Reform Commission
3:42 pm Feb 9
As of Sat noon, over 7 million medical masks, nearly 300,000 protective suits, and 200,000 goggles that were donated by 21 countries and one international organization, have arrived in China: Ministry of Commerce
3:38 pm Feb 9
Number of new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on Feb 8 outside Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, dropped by 42.8 percent from the number on Feb 3.
1:50 pm Feb 9
Nanjing, Hangzhou and some other Chinese cities have announced the suspension of marriage registration services amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
1:44 pm Feb 9
Residents in a county in Hubei will be rewarded 1,000 yuan each if they visit hospitals voluntarily after they have fever symptoms : local authorities novel coronavirus
12:12 pm Feb 9
Beijing government bans civil workers wearing N95 masks. East China’s Zhejiang Province also launches the same ban previously. This is to save N95 masks for frontline medical workers.
11:19 am Feb 9
A government official from S. China’s Guilin, who was infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia, was filed and investigated for concealing his trip to Wuhan in late January and causing the quarantine of 44 people.
11:03 am Feb 9
Transportation authorities of Sanya in S. China's Hainan Province have stopped all online car-hailing operations and services in the city on Sunday to control the epidemic of novel coronavirus pneumonia.
10:48 am Feb 9
A 64-year-old woman in North China's Hebei Province who concealed her travel history to Wuhan died on Sunday after missing the critical period for treatment of the novel coronavirus.
8:40 am Feb 9
89 new deaths, 2,656 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 37,198 with 811 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 8.
9:38 pm Feb 8
The qualified highway and water transport projects, which are capable of undertaking a good job in the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NPC), will strive to resume work before February 20, Ministry of Transport announced Saturday.8:22 pm Feb 8
First batch of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus pneumonia arrived at Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan at 8 pm on Saturday night, CCTV reported. Doctors who took over the hospital earlier in the day began their work to treat these patients.7:21 pm Feb 8
A 60-year old US national diagnosed with the coronavirus died at the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan Wed, the spokesperson of the US Embassy in China confirmed with the Global Times Saturday. The spokesperson declined to reveal further details to protect the privacy of the deceased.6:27 pm Feb 8
Newly built Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan to accept first batch of novel coronavirus pneumonia patients6:00 pm Feb 8
There is still a shortage of masks supply in China, but the price is broadly stable, State Administration for Market Regulation announced Saturday.5:58 pm Feb 8
China will release its state frozen pork reserve for key affecte areas in the wake of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, China Central Television reported Saturday, citing National Development and Reform Commission5:43 pm Feb 8
China will release its state frozen pork reserve for key affecte areas in the wake of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, China Central Television reported Saturday, citing National Development and Reform Commission5:26 pm Feb 8
China will severely crack down on illegal activities such as hoarding and bidding up the prices of medical supplies like masks, protective outfits, and disinfectants, State Administration for Market Regulation said Saturday.5:08 pm Feb 8
The Chinese government has taken timely measures to stabilize its economy in response to the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, and its economic growth will not stop because of the outbreak nCoV2019, said financial epxerts from many countries, CCTV reported.4:56 pm Feb 8
The online application for temporary license plates is launched in order to ensure the necessary demand for driving during the period of prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, announced Ministry of Public Security Saturday.4:29 pm Feb 8
Shenzhen, S China's Guangdong Province on Sat proposed 16 steps, including exempting 2-month rent for public rental & talent housing, delaying payment of social insurance premium & reducing proportion of housing enterprise funds to cope with novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak.4:22 pm Feb 8
China will accelerate the technical review of newly developed drugs and medical devices that may be effective on the novel coronavirus pneumonia, and strive to get them on the market as soon as possible: National Medical Products Administration announced Saturday.4:01 pm Feb 8
China decides to ban wildlife trade completely during the the period of prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, State Administration for Market Regulation said Saturday.
3:00 pm Feb 8
A Japanese man in his 60s died in Wuhan on Saturday after battling severe pneumonia. Though his cause of death is highly suspected to be the novel #coronavirus pneumonia; as of now, no definitive conclusion could be reached: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Japan2:21 pm Feb 8
A US citizen died of #coronavirus in #Wuhan, AFP reports, citing a spokesperson from US embassy in China.1:51 pm Feb 8
China's Supervisory Commission's investigation team just arrived in Wuhan to inquire matters related to "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang, whose death ignited public outrage in China. 1:04 pm Feb 8
Sixty-one Chinese tourists from Central China's Hubei Province returned to Wuhan on a chartered flight from Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, China Central Television reported.12:38 pm Feb 8
As Current nCoV2019 epidemic has shown a new trend of contagion from cities to rural areas and mutation from imported to community infection, it demands more comprehensive monitoring based on grid community, said Hubei Province governor Wang Xiaodong, Hubei Daily reported Sat11:44 am Feb 8
Japan is willing to fight the novel coronavirus pneumonia with China with all efforts, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of Liberal Democratic Party, and Tetsuo Saito, secretary-general of the New Komeito Party, told Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou on Friday11:40 am Feb 8
Tesla's Shanghai factory will resume operation from Monday: government official 11:15 am Feb 8
Wang Hesheng, a veteran with abundant experience of medical governance, has been appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of CPC Hubei Provincial Committee. His last posting was in China's National Health Commission.10:10 am Feb 8
The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan reports three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia, taking the total tally to 64 on the ship: Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare confirmed Saturday. 10:03 am Feb 8
To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Hangzhou suspends selling of medicines for fever and cough at all local retail pharmacies since Saturday, to push residents with those symptoms to see doctors immediately instead of taking medicines themselves.
08:18 am Feb 8
86 new deaths, 3,399 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 7 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 34,546, with 722 deaths as of Feb 7.
06:20 am Feb 8
Hubei reported 2,841 new cases of novel coronavirus on Feb 7, with 81 new deaths; total infection number in the province rose to 24,953, with 699 dead and 1,115 recovered.
00:20 am Feb 8
Chinese tech giant Tencent announced it will establish a fund worth 1.5 billion yuan to combat the novel coronavirus pneumonia. 300 million yuan of it will be used to salute people who make special contributions on the frontline of this battle.11:50 pm Feb 7
HongKong SAR reports two new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total number to 26. A 42-year-old man, who has been to N China Hebei, was infected with the highly infectious disease11:48 pm Feb 7
Remdesivir demonstrates the most invitro activity against coronavirus among existing drugs but won't be used to treat patients until the clinical trial produces desirable effects. We have strict, scientific assessment standards: Zhao Jianping, member of Wuhan medical team11:23 pm Feb 7
The clinical trial of remdesivir in Wuhan tends to give the drug to patients with serious symptoms, with participants having 66% chance of receiving the drug. Meanwhile, the treatment of the rest participants won't be delayed: Zhao Jianping, member of Wuhan medical team 11:20 pm Feb 7
The death rate of coronavirus infection further declines: nationwide rate dropped to 2%, cities in Hubei except Wuhan declined to 1.3% and Wuhan 4.1%.10:46 pm Feb 7
The Chinese national women's team, quarantined in a Brisbane hotel in Australia for eight days amid the coronavirus spread since January 29, won their opening Olympic qualifier 6-1 against Thailand on Friday in Sydney.10:22 pm Feb 7
The Hubei provincial Party School and some colleges are planning to become makeshift hospitals to offer 5,400 beds for patients with milder symptoms: deputy mayor of Wuhan10:03 pm Feb 7
Wuhan has expanded its nucleic acid test capacity from 200 kits to 8,000 kits, with 35 testing institutions as part of efforts to accelerate identification and diagnosis of coronavirus infections: local official7:34 pm Feb 7
The Red Cross Society of China Wuhan Branch has received 1.028 billion yuan ($147 million) in donations as of Thursday. Wuhan, in Central China's Hubei Province, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.7:15 pm Feb 7
Some medicines may bring hope, but they need further observation in clinical tests. Life support is still a major way to treat amid coronavirus outbreak. Traditional Chinese medicine is expected to be helpful for patients with milder symptoms: Zhong7:12 pm Feb 7
No inflection point in sight despite numbers of newly reported cases dropping for two consecutive days, the whole country should continue focusing on finding suspected cases and strictly imposing quarantine measures: veteran expert Zhong Nanshan6:28 pm Feb 7
11,000 medics across China have been sent to Wuhan, epicenter of the #coronavirus outbreak, including over 3,000 specializing in critical-condition patients. 16 provinces have sent province-city teams to support other cities in Hubei: National Health Commission5:42 pm Feb 7
China on Thursday, the 28th day of the country’s 40-day Spring Festival travel season, saw 11.17 million passenger trips amid the coronavirus outbreak, down 85.9 percent compared to the same day last year: Ministry of Transport5:23 pm Feb 7
Chinese nationals who are lineal or legal relatives of foreign citizens in Wuhan can leave with their families if they have valid international travel documents and wish to leave: Chinese FM5:20 pm Feb 7
Chinese nationals related by marriage or otherwise to foreign citizens in Wuhan can leave with their families if they have valid international travel documents and wish to leave: Chinese FM4:47 pm Feb 7
After communicating with China's Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Italy's Ambassador to China Luca Ferrari said Italy will resume China flights as soon as possible. The Chinese FM has thanked Italy for supporting China in its fight against the novel coronavirus.4:30 pm Feb 7
A National Health Commission spokesperson expressed condolence over Dr Li Wenliang's death at Friday's press conference 4:24 pm Feb 7
Newly confirmed novel coronavrius cases decreased for a second straight day, showing the effectiveness of previous control measures, China's National Health Commission said on Friday.3:58 pm Feb 7
Shanghai officials have confirmed the city is requiring a Canadian enterprise in Shanghai to provide masks it produced to the Shanghai market, and the city has paid for the products, abiding by laws and regulations. 3:45 pm Feb 7
China to transport 2,000 tons of pork from state reserves to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. An additional 400 tons of vegetables and 36,000 eggs will also be supplied: report2:46 pm Feb 7
Czech city Třebíč has promised its sister city Yichang in Hubei Province medical aid worth 100,000 Czech crowns ($4,395). The funds will be used to purchase 100,000 masks, 150 protective clothing items and other materials. The materials will be ready on Feb 10.2:38 pm Feb 7
The Swiss govt is currently working on a shipment of hospital equipment in coordination with China's authorities. A CHF600,000 ($616,000) contribution was also made in response to a call for help from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.1:50 pm Feb 7
194 salespeople from a shopping mall in N China's Tianjin have been put into quarantine after 23 people infected with the coronavirus were found at the mall, leading to about 9,200 entering quarantine.1:22 pm Feb 7
China's Supervisory Commission is sending a team to Wuhan to investigate matters related to Dr Li Wenliang.11:40 am Feb 7
Chinese President Xi Jinping made a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump at the request of the latter on Friday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that China has full confidence and capability to overcome the coronavirus epidemic and the long-term positive trend of the Chinese economy remains unchanged.11:00 am Feb 7
664 medical personnel from Beijing and 133 from Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, departed for Wuhan to support the city in its fight against the novel coronavirus. Hubei officials revealed on Thursday that the city needed at least 2,246 more medical workers.10:19 am Feb 7
6.74 billion yuan ($9.58 billion) of fiscal support had been rolled out to help fight against the novel coronavirus in China by 5 pm on Thursday, with actual expenditure of 28.48 billion yuan: official9:55 am Feb 7
41 more people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bring the total to 61.8:05 am Feb 7
73 new deaths, 3,143 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 6 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 31,161, with 636 deaths as of Feb 6.6:06 am Feb 7
Hubei reported 2,447 new cases of novel coronavirus on Feb 6, with 69 new deaths; total infection number in the province rose to 22,112, with 618 dead and 817 recovered.4:00 am Feb 7
Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight "whistleblowers" who tried to warn other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by local police, died from coronavirus at 2:58 am Friday, the hospital where he received treatment announced.00:52 am Feb 7
Li Wenliang is currently in critical condition. His heart reportedly stopped beating at around 21:30. He was then given treatment with ECMO(extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation).00:50 am Feb 7
Wuhan Central Hospital said on Weibo that Li Wenliang is still under emergency treatment. GT reporters heard people weeping inside ICU. Li was one of the 8 whistleblowers who tried to warn other medics of the coronavirus outbreak in Dec but were reprimanded by Wuhan police.10:57 pm Feb 6
Clinical trials on remdesivir for the novel coronavirus infected patients have no results yet, says head of the testing Cao Bin, refuting rumors of 270 patients cured by the drug. China-Japan Friendship Hospital said the trials are scheduled to be completed on Apr 27: report10:22 pm Feb 6
Foxconn has started pilot production of face masks, with its production capacity expected to reach 2 million a day by the end of February.10:09 pm Feb
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud by phone on Thursday, discussing efforts to combat and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.9:30 pm Feb 6
As of Wednesday, Hubei has put 9,829 people into standardized quarantine in 651 specially designated places equipped with 1,644 doctors and 2,571 medical staff: Hubei vice governor9:25 pm Feb 6
There is still a significant shortage of medical staff. So far more than 10k medical staff across the country have come to support Hubei, highly appreciated by the local people. However, the region still needs 2,250 more: official8:46 pm Feb 6
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, North China's Tianjin tightened residential compound management with closed communities to further control people from going in and out.8:24 pm Feb 6
Leishenshan, another newly built hospital specially designated to treat coronavirus patients, officially opened on Thursday. It will provide 1,600 beds where about 2,000 medical staff can work to fight the disease.8:01 pm Feb 6
The first batch of five children infected with the novel coronavirus in Central China's Hubei Province were discharged from hospital; the youngest was 2 years old.7:31 pm Feb 6
Director of the public health bureau in Dali, Southwest China's Yunnan Province was dismissed after the city's move of intercepting medical masks on delivery to Chongqing Municipality amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.7:29 pm Feb 6
A type of herbal medicine soup has proved effective for 90% of the 2019nCoV patients, clinical observation shows: Chinese TCM authority
7:20 pm Feb 6
China will extend the transitional period of new asset management rules, and the due date is likely to be moved to the end of 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak: media reports7:18 pm Feb 6
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo told GT Thur its exhibition plan, including products and technology fair for the upcoming MWC in Barcelona, is “almost unchanged” but, it will cancel plans of taking Chinese media delegates as uncertainties persist amid the coronavirus outbreak.7:16 pm Feb 6
Passenger flow during the Spring Festival travel rush is down 35% year-on-year. The travel rush around February 9 will increase the risk of novelcoronavirus pneumonia outbreaks in places that will receive travel: Ministry of Transport7:14 pm Feb 6
At a Thursday meeting of the central working group handling the novel coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang urged Wuhan to increase the supply of hospital beds, and other cities in Hubei to build new hospitals and offer more beds in responding to the growing number of patients.7:13 pm Feb 6
12 charter flights have brought back 1,500 Hubei residents stranded overseas back to China. More flights will be arranged for other Chinese travelers still stranded in other countries: Civil Aviation Administration of China official7:08 pm Feb 6
Be cautious and say no to family banquet amid coronavirus outbreak: a family reunion among 9 people in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu, contaminated 8 while 1 initially became a virus spreader.7:04 pm Feb 6
Israel is following with great concern the unfolding situation of the Coronavirus outbreak, said the Israeli Ambassador to China Zvi Heifetz, to the Global Times, noting that the government and people of Israel stand with China at this difficult time.7:00 pm Feb 6
Is playing with snow still safe, or could it contain coronavirus? Avoid crowds and rest everything should be fine, no need to panic: Chinese CDC expert.6:42 pm Feb 6
Hubei human resource authority awarded two doctors on Thursday, including Zhang Jixian, the doctor who was the first to report coronavirus infection to higher authorities, raising an alarm to expedite prevention and control work.6:25 pm Feb 6
Two people were reported to have become infected with novel coronavirus after just 50-second and 15-second contact with confirmed patients, which Chinese experts consider atypical cases with a low occurrence rate.5:56 pm Feb 6
Among the 20 confirmed patients in quarantine, on-board the Princess Cruise off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, three are from Hong Kong and one from the island of Taiwan: Japanese ministry of health and welfare coronavirus5:37 pm Feb 6
294 people have been arrested nationwide for coronavirus-related crimes amid continuing crackdown: Ministry of Public Security5:34 pm Feb 6
To fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, China Railway Corp increased ventilation capacity in the high-speed trains to the maximum, reducing each ventilation cycle to 5 to 10 minutes.5:20 pm Feb 6
Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday criticized Dali government for the city's move of intercepting medical masks on delivery to Chongqing Municipality amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.5:17 pm Feb 6
Chinese visa agencies and port authorities are functioning normally, and foreigners can enter China normally per Chinese laws: Chinese FM said responding to if China is considering entry restrictions on travelers coming from a country seriously affected by the coronavirus4:57 pm Feb 6
As of Thursday noon, 19 foreign nationals have been confirmed with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in China; 2 among them have recovered and discharged from hospital, while 17 remain under treatment in isolation: Chinese FM. 4:49 pm Feb 6
China has lodged solemn representation to countries after they suspended flights to China over the coronavirus outbreak against WHO & ICAO advice: FM spokesperson said, adding the suspension is a 'man-made' panic that severely disrupted international exchange and cooperation.3:59 pm Feb 6
Wuhan plans to build more makeshift hospitals to treat coronavirus cases with minor infections to tackle the supply-demand problem & ease the burden on hospitals. So far, the city has planned 13 shelter hospitals with 15k beds & plans to build 2 more with 200 beds coronavirus3:52 pm Feb 6
China Thur moved to fulfill its trade commitment with tariff cuts on 75b of US goods despite the coronavirus outbreak, but experts predict Chinese officials may consider consulting with the US over the impact of the epidemic on phase one tradedeal. 3:38 pm Feb 6
Chinese NEV-maker BYD told GT quarantine measures and transport restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak will impact its work resumption, initially scheduled on Feb 10. The company's industrial park is also facing a shortage of masks and disinfectant supplies.3:31 pm Feb 6
Residents should avoid overreaction to the novel #coronavirus outbreak though "moderate anxiety" is fine. It's preferable that the virus-related information not exceed 40% of all the information one receives in a single day: Shanghai Mental Health Center chief physician3:29 pm Feb 6
Beijing has banned catering companies from hosting group dinners to prevent spread of coronavirus. Congregations of more than 3 diners on a table count as group dinners: The Beijing News. 3:13 pm Feb 6
East China's Zhejiang Province announced Thur to remove wastebins from male toilets and place garbage bags in the female ones to improve sanitation in public restrooms. Dissolvable wastes like tissue can be flushed away to reduce coronavirus contamination through feces.2:49 pm Feb 6
Parents-in-law in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province is under investigation for allegedly endangering public safety after concealing their travel to Hubei. The couple and their pregnant daughter-in-law have all been infected with novel coronavirus.2:43 pm Feb 6
Police in Suqian, E China's Jiangsu Province busted two wildlife trafficking and smuggling groups. More than 20 suspects were arrested, and thousands of wild animals were seized. CoronavirusOutbreak
2:41 pm Feb 6
Lenovo told GT its Wuhan manufacturing base, the firm's largest in the world that produces all its products, including the Motorola handsets, has not yet resumed production due to the coronavirus outbreak, and will inevitably cause a short-term production delay.2:10 pm Feb 6
GileadSciences said it's aware of the Wuhan Institute for Virology's patent application for Remdesivir, and it has no right to intervene in the approval process. It focuses on testing the drug’s effectiveness in the treatment of #coronavirus and production acceleration.1:50 pm Feb 6
Any issue pertaining to the Taiwan island's activity in international organizations should be solved under the one-China principle. Taiwan authorities' attempt to seek independence amid the novel coronavirus epidemic won't come true: State Council's Taiwan affairs office
1:32 pm Feb 6
Thursday marks the 15th day of #Wuhan city lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. Residents told the Global Times Thursday morning the city just launched a comprehensive search for suspected cases. Every household will have body temperature checks from Thursday.1:31 pm Feb 6
State-owned China Grain Reserves Group released more than 8,000 tons of soybean meal for Central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the #coronavirus outbreak, to assist its animal feed companies.1:30 pm Feb 6
Apply maximum caution! A 62-year-old woman in Nanjing, E China's Jiangsu was infected with coronavirus after she came in close contact with a patient infected with the disease on Jan 22, when they both queued up to buy roast duck. 1:23 pm Feb 6
Impact of coronavirus on China’s economy is unlikely to exceed the 2003 SARS epidemic, as the impact is temporary and governments will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments to relieve the shock on the market and firms: Liang Hong, chief economist of China International Capital1:00 pm Feb 6
A total of 1,153 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities announced Thursday. 12:50 pm Feb 6
Chinese Air Force’s air demonstration team will put on flight performances at 2020 Singapore Airshow as scheduled, showing Singapore’s high level of trust in China’s epidemic control measures: experts. coronavirus12:36 pm Feb 6
The city government in SW Yunnan Province has come under fire for intercepting a delivery of medical masks meant for coronavirus-hit Chongqing Municipality. 12:20 pm Feb 6
Protecting Chinese, foreigners in China from novel coronavirus a priority: Chinese envoy.12:00 pm Feb 6
Surging demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and a yet-to-recover production capacity during the festival season have led to the temporary shortage of mask supplies in China: industry bodies.11:06 am Feb 6
Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co will resume production on Feb 13, said chairman of the board Li Baofang. #novelcoronavirus10:54 am Feb 6
China's economic growth will see an obvious decline in the first quarter due to the impact of coronavirus but will manage to recover and rally quarter by quarter since Q2. Annual #GDP growth can continue the bottom line of 5.6%: ICBC International economist Cheng Shi.10:43 am Feb 6
Chinese Embassy in Indonesia will arrange a flight on Friday to evacuate Chinese residents stranded in the Bali island to Wuhan. About 5,000 Chinese are stranded on the island in the wake of the novel coronavirus.10:37 am Feb 6
10 people in Shanghai, infected with novel coronavirus, were discharged from the designated hospital after recovery on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 25 in the city. 10:05 am Feb 6
China's A-shares relevant to antivirus drugs continued to see daily limit rise of 10% on Thu. Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group rose by the limit to 9.8 yuan ($1.4) per share, with one of its products, Arbidol, found to be potentially effective in treating coronavirus.9:54 am Feb 6
Another case of fast transmission: A man in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang, was infected with coronavirus after spending only 50 seconds with a confirmed patient at a hospital; both of them were not wearing masks.9:53 am Feb 6
10 more passengers on a Japanese cruise ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number to 20. More than 3,700 people on board have been quarantined for 14 days9:32 am Feb 6
The 2020 CCTV Lantern Festival
Gala will have no live audience in the venue for the first time in more than 3 decades, in the wake of the current nCoV2019 epidemic: report. 9:31 am Feb 6
Huo-Yan Laboratory, which has a capacity of conducting 10,000 daily coronavirus tests, officially initiated trial operation in Wuhan on Wed, the lab operator, a Shenzhen-listed genomics company BGI Genomics Co, told the Global Times Thursday. 9:30 am Feb 6
14 medical personnel infected by the coronavirus in Wuhan Union Hospital, recovered and were discharged from the hospital Wed. Recently, there is a rise in the number of recoveries. Chinese netizens believe the inflection point of the #coronavirus infection might come soon.9:14 am Feb 6
To fight further spread of the new #coronavirus outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a $675 million worth preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2: WHO9:00 am Feb 6
Wuhan Institute of Virology applied to patent a medicine developed by @GileadSciences after finding it effective on 2019-nCov, triggering debate over #intellectualproperty issues. 7:34 am Feb 6
73 new deaths, 3,694 new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 5 in the Chinese mainland, said China's National Health Commission. The total infection number soared to 28,018, with 563 deaths as of Feb 5.6:07 am Feb 6
2,987 new cases of novel coronavirus, 70 new deaths and 113 recovered were reported in Hubei Province on Feb 5; total infection number rose to 19,665, with 633 recovered and 549 dead in the province.00:34 am Feb 6
The 1st batch of patients infected with the novel coronavirus arrived at the "Fang Cang" makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Hongshan Gymnasium.
10:15 pm Feb 5
So far, there are 20,629 people in Wuhan in quarantine at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The city records 8,351 confirmed cases, accounting for about 50 percent of the total confirmed cases in Hubei: official data10:10 pm Feb 5
As of early morning Wednesday, Wuhan has in total 12,571 beds, putting 5,425 people in quarantine. The whole city, with so far 8,351 confirmed cases, had only 421 beds available now, which could not meet the growing numbers of patients: Wuhan official9:57 pm Feb 5
There are in total 28 designated hospitals in Wuhan for patients infected with coronavirus, treating now 8,182 people and there is still significant gap between supply and demand: Wuhan official9:45 pm Feb 5
Wuhan's Fang Cang shelter hospitals will be put into use, offering 12,571 beds: Hubei authority7:37 pm Feb 5
30 hours after birth, a newborn in Wuhan, the nCoV epicenter, was diagnosed with the virus, leading medical experts to conjecture the coronavirus may vertically be transmitted between mother and baby.6:27 pm Feb 5
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for greater legislative, law enforcement, judicial and law observance efforts to strengthen the capacity to carry out law-based epidemic prevention and control. 6:00 pm Feb 5
China's Ministry of Commerce on Wed told chambers of six industries to help companies settle issues on prepaid fees to overseas trade exhibitions, now that such itineraries are no longer possible amid thecoronavirus outbreak.5:58 pm Feb 5
China and Japan have closely communicated over the CoV2019. Both sides agreed to put efforts to prepare for the major diplomatic agenda, Chinese FM spokesperson said, when asked if President Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to Japan this year will be postponed due to the epidemic.5:46 pm Feb 5
10 people on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, were tested positive for coronavirus, Japanese authority confirmed Wed. More than 3,700 people on board will stay quarantined on the ship off the coast for the next 14 days.4:23 pm Feb 5
The increase in the number of suspected coronavirus cases on Tuesday was 3,971, a significant decline from yesterday's 5,072. This is possible due to enhanced diagnosis ability: National Health Commission4:04 pm Feb 5
China attaches great importance to the safety and health of all Chinese and foreign personnel and has adopted the most stringent and comprehensive prevention and control measures, thus we urge the international community not to believe in rumors related to the outbreak: FM3:58 pm Feb 5
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif was the first foreign minister to publicly extend support to China and Iran donated 3M medical masks amid the coronavirus battle, which shows Iran's committed friendship with the Chinese people: Chinese FM3:50 pm Feb 5
As of Wednesday noon, 21 countries and some international organizations donated epidemic prevention and control materials to China, and friendly people across the world have taken the initiative to extend their support: Chinese FM spokesperson coronavirus3:07 pm Feb 5
China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products said it will handle requests of applicants over a force majeure certificate, as many Chinese companies could not make on-time deliveries or honor their contracts in the wake of the nCoV20192:00 pm Feb 5
People are not a virus, xenophobia is. Disinformation and prejudice stemming from coronavirus or any other disease are not only dangerous but also amount to discrimination and racism, said Spanish Minister of Education1:56 pm Feb 5
Alibaba started a trial run of Global Direct Sourcing Platform Tuesday, in a bid to draw global merchants capable of meeting the demands of the infection protection materials, participate in this platform and help fight the coronavirus crisis in China: Alibaba to Global Times.1:53 pm Feb 5
China's drug intermediates supplier, Porton Pharma Solutions, hit the daily ceiling of 10% for the third straight day Wed, reaching 20.98 yuan ($3) per share. It provides intermediates to Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, a potentially effective drug for the treatment of coronavirus1:40 pm Feb 5
Listedissuers in Hong Kong should report to the HK Exchanges and Clearing if they can't publish preliminary performance or audited financial statements due to restrictions on travel and other areas amid the coronavirus outbreak: HK Securities and Futures Commission.1:35 pm Feb 5
Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, began a city-wide sterilization campaign. Chinese netizens hail the move, hoping it will lead the city back to safety.1:16 pm Feb 5
American singer katy Perry sent a video to cheer up Chinese people suffering from the coronavirus outbreak on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo Tuesday, saying "we are all with you during this time, keep fighting!" The video has been viewed over 6 million times so far.12:16 pm Feb 5
A coronavirus patient, surnamed Zhang, in East China's Shandong Province is under investigation for concealing his health condition and snubbing the community survey, leading to the quarantine of 68 medical workers. Zhang is under treatment.11:49 am Feb 5
No new or suspected cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Tibet for 6 consecutive days as of Tue: People's Daily.11:48 am Feb 5
A 97-year-old patient from East China's Jiangsu Province is believed the oldest confirmed case of #coronavirus infection. The patient is being treated in a designated hospital and is in stable condition.10:45 am Feb 5
Addressing a video conference on coronavirus, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, on Tues, pledged firm actions against any sabotages by enemy forces within and outside the country to prevent the public health crisis from triggering social instability.10:16 am Feb 5
About 100,000 tons of supplies and epidemic control materials have been transported to Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus as of Mon: CCTV.9:53 am Feb 5
Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a patent in China on Jan 21 to license remdesivir's use in fighting novel coronavirus. It's an experimental drug developed by Gilead Sciences & China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing that will lead clinical trials.9:50 am Feb 5
Russia's first evacuation plane with relief materials and five Russian medical and epidemic prevention experts landed in Wuhan Wednesday! The experts will work with their Chinese counterparts to develop a vaccine amid the coronavirus outbreak.9:38 am Feb 5
A residential community in #Shanghai issues an English notice to inform its foreign residents to stay at home or wear a mask to reduce the risk of the novel #coronavirus transmission: local media.8:15 am Feb 5
A total of 24,324 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, with 490 deaths, said China's National Health Commission.8:09 am Feb 5
Chinese health authorities Wednesday said it received reports of 3,887 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 65 deaths on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang
Production and Construction Corps.6:08 am Feb 5
3,156 new cases of novel coronavirus, 65 new deaths and 125 recovered were reported in Hubei Province on Feb 4; total infection number rose to 16,678, with 520 recovered and 479 dead in the province. 1:23 am Feb 5
The average age of patients died of novel coronavirus infection in epicenter Wuhan is 68, while average age of confirmed cases is younger in other places.10:06 pm Feb 4
Huoshenshan hospital, a newly-built facility to treat coronavirus patients, has now received 45 patients, and will put 1000 beds into use in the next three to five days. 1400 medical staff will also work at the hospital: deputy director of the hospital9:53 pm Feb 4
Wuhan is scheduled to build another eight "Fang Cang" shelter hospitals to treat coronavirus patients with less severe symptoms in different districts: local media reports7:51 pm Feb 4
More efforts in combating coronavirus: 2,000 more medical staff sent to support Hubei to ensure patient treatment in epicenter: central government7:45 pm Feb 4
He Hui, a 54-year-old volunteer in Wuhan, passed away because of the novel coronavirus infection. He served as a volunteer driver picking up medical staff in the city. Chinese netizens mourned his death on Sina Weibo.7:17 pm Feb 4
The number of medical personnel going to Wuhan in the effort to combat the novelcoronavirus outbreak is expected to reach 10,000 in total by Wednesday: NHC on Tuesday7:14 pm Feb 4
Rumors that the PLA will soon take over #Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak if the situation continues worsening have been rebutted: local media reports6:56 pm Feb 4
12306, the train ticketing official online booking service, is upgrading the system functions, including to offer distance among passengers' seats to reduce the risk of epidemic spread. 6:49 pm Feb 4
Three approved manufacturers in Shanghai can produce 220,000 diagnostic kits of the novel #coronavirus daily, which can meet Shanghai's clinical demand and supply for other cities: Shanghai drug administration6:42 pm Feb 4
Li Lanjuan, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and her team on Tue confirmed two kinds of medicines effective against the novel coronavirus and suggested their inclusion in the NHC's "Pneumonitis Diagnosis and Treatment Program for New Coronavirus Infection".6:30 pm Feb 4
Drugs such as chloroquine phosphate are found effective in clinical trials in curbing the novel coronavirus: official from Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology6:28 pm Feb 4
The Ministry of Science and Technology has selected some medicines, currently under examination, that are potentially effective to curb the novel coronavirus. The ministry is working on novel coronavirus vaccine development: official6:25 pm Feb 4
Authorities have announced that the 43rd #HongKong #film awards scheduled to be held in KITEC on March 19 will be downsized due to the coronavirus outbreak.6:22 pm Feb 4
Schools are not allowed to begin online courses before the new semester, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Chinese Ministry of Education stressing the need for epidemic prevention knowledge and mental health learning.6:20 pm Feb 4
China import and export fair complex announced the suspension of all exhibitions, considering epidemic prevention and control. The fair will maintain communication with relevant departments and timely release the reopening info, when available.6:15 pm Feb 4
Foxconn said Tue it is confident of resuming production on Feb 10, adding that there were staff members on duty during Spring Festival holiday in every facility. Earlier media reports predicted an extension of the holiday may disrupt Apple’s shipments. coronavirus.6:14 pm Feb 4
Major Chinese banks have extended the repayment deadline of credit card spending for people affected by the nCoV2019 outbreak, including medical workers and people infected by the virus, according to the Payment & Clearing Association of China on Tuesday.6:13 pm Feb 4
Besides, the FM spokesperson pointed out the mortality rate of the coronavirus outbreak is about 2.1%, much lower than previous epidemics, including 17.4% for 2009 H1N1 influenza which originated in the US and 34.4% for Middle East respiratory syndrome.6:12 pm Feb 4
Reiterating WHO's advice to refrain from rumor-mongering, Hua said the virus is terrible, but rumors and panic are even more terrifying. WHO has called on countries to take convincing measures based on facts and China has adopted unprecedented control mechanisms, the FM added.6:11 pm Feb 4
Emphasizing cooperation in the face of novel coronavirus, Chinese FM spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tues said, the epidemic is temporary but cooperation is everlasting. "Countries should work together to overcome difficulties."6:10 pm Feb 4
China urges certain countries to rationally and fairly assess the situation of #coronavirus outbreak and initiate measures per the WHO advisory; do not go beyond the reasonable limit and hinder normal exchanges: Chinese FM in response to Italy’s suspension of flights to China.6:00 pm Feb 4
The first shipment of 'remdesivir' developed by @GileadSciences may arrive in China on Tues, and we hope clinical trials show effects: Ministry of Science and Technology. "The drug hasn't passed all clinical trials overseas but showed effects during research."5:59 pm Feb 4
Chinese FM warned that losing humanity in the battle against nCoV2019 would lead to more losses, after rejecting some developed nations' overreactions to the epidemic by introducing excessive restricting measures against China.5:41 pm Feb 4
China unlikely to delay phase one #trade deal implementation despite the outbreak of the novel #coronavirus: analysts 5:20 pm Feb 4
China is confident of winning the battle against the novel coronavirus at the earliest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday when asked whether China will cancel the annual two sessions scheduled in March due to the outbreak5:18 pm Feb 4
More than 3,000 senior medical personnel from major hospitals of a dozen of regions nationwide will be dispatched to take over the newly designated inpatient wards, for the treatment of patients suffering from the #novelcoronavirus in Wuhan: Chinese National Health Commission.4:58 pm Feb 4
So far, the youngest Chinese patient diagnosed with #novelcoronavirus-related pneumonia is 1 month old and the oldest patient is over 90 years old: NHC confirmed on Tues.4:57 pm Feb 4
Patients of novel coronavirus-related pneumonia in Hubei Province have to stay in the hospital for an average of 20 days, longer than in other regions, as more severe cases are diagnosed, and the testing standards are stringent: Chinese National Health Commission on Tues.4:47 pm Feb 4
Deputy head of Red Cross Society of China's branch in Wuhan ousted, and two other top officials sanctioned for allegedly slacking off in their emergency response, which sparked public outrage, according to Hubei's discipline watchdog.
4:32 pm Feb 4
Many Chinese fashion idols and fashion bloggers invited to NewYork and #Milan FashionWeek in February had to cancel their trips after US and Italy suspended flights to China due to the #cornavirus outbreak. @nyfw 4:31 pm Feb 4
New ways of transmitting the coronavirus have been reported, and virus nucleic acid has been detected outside human bodies, sparking public concerns that the virus could be transmitted in unknown and undetected ways.3:37 pm Feb 4
The death rate of #nCoV2019 is 2.1% across the Chinese mainland, while it is 3.1% in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to NHC official data as of Monday midnight.3:14 pm Feb 4
Effective from Friday, #Taiwan will ban foreign nationals who have been to the mainland in the last 14 days from entering the island in the wake of the current #CoronavirusOutbreak.
2:24 pm Feb 4
Chinese #drone-maker #DJI may take a hit in Q1, a company spokesperson told GT adding that the impact of #coronavirus on the firm depends on the fallout of the virus on tourism, film, and TV industry, where drones are widely used. Coronavirus took a bite out of these sectors.2:03 pm Feb 4
No obstacles for Taiwan to obtain information on the coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said, urging the DPP to stop political hype under the pretext of the epidemic and stop interfering in epidemic prevention and control efforts.1:51 pm Feb 4
Global miner Vale said its operations at Asian ports continue as usual, amid fears that the commodity market could fall victim to the outbreak of the nCoV2019.1:44 pm Feb 4
Domestic airlines need to maintain certain international flight services to meet the demand of cross-country transport amid the coronavirus outbreak while cutting some flights due to reduced demand and restrictions imposed by other countries and regions, said CAAC according to reports.1:35 pm Feb 4
Macao to suspend gaming and related entertainment operations for half a month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus: Macao's chief executive1:04 pm Feb 4
Zheng Changqing, who was removed from the post of deputy head of Baima Township in Sichuan Province for violating a recent ban and participating in a social gathering , has been diagnosed with novel coronovirus infection.12:40 pm Feb 4
Coronavirus impact on Chinese financial market temporary: central bank publication. 10:51 am Feb 4
People without symptoms of the #novelcoronavirus pneumonia are discouraged from taking self-prescribed medicine at their will. Besides, there’s no such drug so far to prevent the infection: Zhang Boli, an expert of Chinese National Health Commission10:50 am Feb 4
World Bank extended its support to #China in curbing the #coronavirus outbreak, including measures to maintain its economic resilience. The bank is reviewing financial and technical resources that can be mobilized timely to support affected countries10:47 am Feb 4
First group of 50 coronavirus patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan at 9:23 am Tuesday. (video: Qiao Wai/PD)10:38 am Feb 4
Cloud office shares secured a 4.12% rise as of 10:25 am Tues, as the coronavirus outbreak forced many to turn to telecommuting. Two cloud video companies saw their shares touch the trading ceiling.10:37 am Feb 4
Hong Kong reports its first death of nCov2019. The victim is a 39-year-old male, according to HK media.10:19 am Feb 4
Wuhan is converting Hongshan Stadium and Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center into makeshift quarantine centers with 1,000 more beds to treat #coronavirus patients with less severe symptoms.10:12 am Feb 4
People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting 2019nCoV, said WHO. From previous analysis, we know coronavirus do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.10:07 am Feb 4
The government of Yangxin county in Hubei Province has banned its civil servants from using N95 masks, which are currently in severe shortage, and asked them to hand in the masks for frontline medical personnel.10:02 am Feb 4
Russian health ministry confirmed with the Chinese Embassy in Russia on Wed the report that foreigners could be deported from Russia if they test positive for the #coronavirus is fake, and Russia will take all effective measures to treat patients. 9:59 am Feb 4
Xiaogan in Central China's Hubei Province reported 1,120 confirmed cases of nCoV2019 infections, becoming the third city to record more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the province following Wuhan and Huanggang.9:50 am Feb 4
We noticed that the US has repeatedly expressed its willingness to offer help to China, and we hope such offer would soon translate into action, Chinese FM said Tue on reports that US President Trump's "tremendous help" offer in handling the nCoV2019.9:45 am Feb 4
First group of coronavirus patients transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan at 9:23 am Tuesday.7:55 am Feb 4
3,235 confirmed cases were newly reported on Feb 3, total infection number increased to 20,438 in Chinese mainland; death toll rose to 4256:10 am Feb 4
Hubei Province reported 2,345 new cases of novel coronavirus, with 64 new deaths and 101 recovered on Feb 3; total infection number of the province rose to 13,522, with 396 recovered and 414 dead. 0:05 am Feb 4
In addition to the designated Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals built to meet growing demand from coronavirus patients, Wuhan will convert Hongshan Stadium and Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center into hospitals so it can provide 1,000 beds: local authorities9:39 pm Feb 3
The coronavirus can survive for five days maximum on smooth surfaces under suitable circumstances: experts from China's Health Commission7:45 pm Feb 3
Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang reported three cluster infection cases on Monday, in which a woman was first infected with the coronavirus after having a meal with people from Wuhan. The infection then spread to 25 other people.7:33 pm Feb 3
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to study and strengthen the prevention and control of novel coronavirus, which was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.7:30 pm Feb 3
As the Spring Festival holidays end and people go back to work, wearing masks will become mandatory in Beijing's subways amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those who refuse to do so will be asked to leave: reports7:27 pm Feb 3
Chinese armaments companies have postponed planned work in order to concentrate on controlling the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, including those building the country’s new aircraft carrier and fighter jets.7:21 pm Feb 3
"When they learned that we are from the PLA, they looked relieved instantly," said Liu Li, Member of the Third Military Medical University Medical Team who joined the front-line of fighting novel coronavirus in Wuhan.7:20 pm Feb 3
A cluster of coronavirus infection case was seen in a Beijing hospital, as nine patients included five medical personnel and four hospitalized patients were infected. As of early Monday morning, a total of 212 cases reported in the capital city. 7:14 pm Feb 3
As of Sunday, more than 12 million students from around 20,000 schools across China were taking lessons online via Alibaba's online office platform Dingding, as the sudden outbreak of coronavirus made it inconvenient for many students to take courses at physical classrooms.7:00 pm Feb 3
The coronavirus outbreak is sending the yuan down against the greenback. A Chinese financial expert says the yuan will rebound as soon as the disease hits a turning point. 6:21 pm Feb 3
From Jan 24 to Feb 2, 240 million pieces of materials worth 810 million yuan were imported to China for the battle against the novel coronavirus, including 220 million masks, 2.5 million protection suits, and 279,000 protective glasses: Chinese Customs. 5:54 pm Feb 3
Shanghai-based Fosun Group researchers developed a new nucleic acid test kit for coronavirus, which can diagnose infection from carriers who have no fever symptom, Fosun president Guo Guangchang announced Mon. The company is applying for national drug authority's approval5:39 pm Feb 3
As part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, HongKong will shut down several mainland-bound customs, including Luohu, Lok Ma Chau, and Huanggang port effective Tuesday, only Shenzhen Bay and HK-Zhuhai-Macao bridge ports will continue to function: CarrieLam5:39 pm Feb 3
12.615 million passenger trips by railways, roads, waterways and air were made on Sunday, down 86.3 percent from the same day last year: Ministry of Transport said Monday. The nCov2019 outbreak has significantly impacted travel.5:34 pm Feb 3
World's leading display panel maker BOE warned the global supply of super-size displays may further squeeze as its TFT-LCD plant in Wuhan encountered supply shortage, following the novelcoronavirus outbreak, the company told the Global Times Monday. #LCD5:28 pm Feb 3
@GileadSciences said that remdesivir is still in research and development, and that it hasn’t yet won approval to treat any disease, refuting rumors that the US has granted China a patent to imitate the drug to fight the novel coronavirus.
5:23 pm Feb 3
As of Sunday, 16 foreigners living in China have been diagnosed with novelcoronavirus, while two were discharged from the hospital after recovery. The rest of them are now in stable condition: Chinese foreign ministry
5:08 pm Feb 3
Chinese romantic film The Enigma of Arrival
, starring LiXian, GuXuan and DongBorui, has canceled it's release on February 14, Valentines' Day, due to novelcoronavirus. The Chinese film market has been severely impacted by the epidemic.4:56 pm Feb 3
Be on the lookout! Chinese illustrator goes viral after uploading “Wanted” posters for the danger surrounding the novel coronavirus. 4:55 pm Feb 3
The US govt should arrange flights per the slot availability at the Wuhan airport that is busy accepting supplies for the city's battle against the novel coronavirus, Chinese FM spokesperson said responding to the delay of a second US' flight to Wuhan to evacuate US nationals.4:39 pm Feb 3
Until January 30, GeneoDx has produced a total of 6,400 boxes of examination kits, which could be used in 315, 000 people. Results can be ascertained within 60 minutes. So far, 7 new test kits for the coronavirus infection have been approved by NMPA.4:31 pm Feb 3
Chinese stock market went through a bloodbath on the first trading day of the Year of the Rat over coronavirus woes. The benchmark Shanghai market shed 229.92 points, or 7.72%, at closing, while the Shenzhen market was down 8.45 %. ChiNext dived 6.85 %.4:26 pm Feb 3
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin proposed postponing the economic forum in Sochi scheduled for Feb 12-14, the Interfax news agency reported. #novelcoronavirus4:16 pm Feb 3
The US has been constantly creating chaos and spreading fear by being the first country to withdraw its consulate staff from Wuhan, and the first to announce restrictions on Chinese citizens' entry to the country, which has set a very bad example: Chinese FM4:15 pm Feb 3
The US has so far offered no concrete help to China to fight the #novelcoronavirus outbreak: Chinese FM
4:01 pm Feb 3
Several medical institutions are organizing clinical trials on the drug, Remdesivir, to study its safety and efficiency in fighting novel coronavirus. Some clinical trials of traditional Chinese medicine on treatment are now gathering data: China's National Health Commission.
2:54 pm Feb 3
Shanghai released measures to support the local enterprises amid the coronavirus outbreak, including extending social insurance payment period and granting subsidies for employees training: Shanghai government official.
2:42 pm Feb 3
China stands ready to sustain a daily supply of 8,000 ton of vegetable to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and also has prepared to release 10,000 ton of frozen pork to the city market: NDRC deputy head Lian Weiliang.
2:27 pm Feb 3
Traces of novel coronavirus was found on the doorknob of an infected patient in Guangzhou of South China's Guangdong Province. Local experts reminded people to timely clean hands and daily necessities like mobile phone screen, keyboard, etc
2:05 pm Feb 3
14 cities in Central China’s Hubei, which are at the forefront of the coronavirus battle, implemented lockdown and traffic control in the city centers. The total confirmed cases of infection surpassed 10,000 in the province.
7:53 am Feb 3
2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide in China on Feb 2, making total infection number to 17,205. The death toll hit 361.
6:05 am Feb 3
Hubei Province reported 2,103 new cases and 56 new deaths of novel coronavirus on Feb 2; total number of infection in the province rose to 11,177, with 295 recovered and 350 dead.
10:18 pm Feb 2
As of 12pm on Saturday, Hubei had received donations totaling 6.9 billion yuan ($99 million)and 500,000 N95 masks for fighting novel coronavirus.
10:11 pm Feb 2
The novel coronavirus has 96% concordance with a bat-borne coronavirus: officials from Hubei
10:05 pm Feb 2
As of 8pm Sunday, a total of 8,310 medical personnel from 29 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and 68 military medical teams have arrived for assistance to fight coronavirus in Hubei.
10:00 pm Feb 2
Test results for novel coronavirus can be obtained in as fast as 2 hours. Three treatment drugs have been initially screened for novel coronavirus-related pneumonia by now: Hubei authority
7:00 pm Feb 2
Beijing's China-Japan Friendship Hospital will lead a clinical trial on the treatment of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with Remdesivir in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the hospital said in a statement Sunday, bringing hope to the fight against the epidemic.
6:28 pm Feb 2
Good news! 37 coronavirus patients were discharged from Wuhan's Jinyintan on Sunday, the highest daily discharge since the pneumonia outbreak began: media reports
5:43 pm Feb 2
"It's possible," said renowned respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan when asked if the nCoV2019 could be transmitted via vomit or feces. "We should attach great importance to the matter, as the virus has been discovered in feces."
5:20 pm Feb 2
World's youngest coronavirus patient, a 9-month-old baby, has recovered and will be released from hospital in Beijing.
4:53 pm Feb 2
Another 8 confirmed cases of nCoV2019 have been reported in Beijing, increasing the total to 191 as of Sunday noon.
4:29 pm Feb 2
The Shanghai health authorities have rolled out new apps for the health information registration of passengers entering the city to better monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus.
4:11 pm Feb 2
No discord, no concord: workers melted down their past disagreements in a goodwill handshake as the Huoshenshan hospital was completed on Sunday. The workers broke out in a fight over a misunderstanding on Jan 30, in a rush to complete building the hospital on time.
4:11 pm Feb 2
It is yet to be verified that the nCoV2019 virus is fecal-oral transmittable. As of now the main way of spreading the disease remains via droplets and close contact: researcher with China CDC
3:35 pm Feb 2
A total of 1,200 doctors and nurses from critical care units of 10 provinces and municipalities arrived in Wuhan on Sunday to support the local community fighting the novel coronavirus, said an official from the National Health Commission.
3:25 pm Feb 2
Chinese nationals or those who have visited the Chinese mainland, HK and Macao in the past 14 days are prohibited from entering the Philippines from Sunday.
3:00 pm Feb 2
Escalating preventive measures in combating the coronavirus: Huanggang, a neighboring city to Wuhan recording the second-highest number of infection cases in Hubei, is enhancing control measures and shutting down commercial premises to prevent public assemblies.
2:59 pm Feb 2
Four government officials in Hunan, a province bordering the coronavirus epicenter Hubei Province, were suspended from their position for slacking off from their duties in combating the coronavirus.
2:58 pm Feb 2
Central China's Hubei Province, center of a coronavirus outbreak, allows im-export-oriented masks not on sales in the domestic market to be sold in the provincial market to alleviate current shortages of surgical masks
2:52 pm Feb 2
1,400 medical personnel from the military will be dispatched to Huoshenshan, a hospital built in Wuhan specifically for receiving novel coronavirus patients on Monday.
2:45 pm Feb 2
A "remote diagnosis platform", powered by Huawei, will be available to doctors at Huoshenshan hospital. Using this platform, experts from across China can work together with frontline medical workers in Wuhan through video calls to provide effective treatments.
1:25 pm Feb 2
1 patient infected 10 others with novel coronavirus! Health authority in Xuzhou, E.China's Jiangsu Province reported the case and warned residents to avoid any type of gatherings.
1:25 pm Feb 2
The clinical trial application of the new effective pneumonia drug, Remdesivir, has been accepted by authorities: reports
1:18 pm Feb 2
China Telecom on Sat finished the information system for the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, covering 5G and 4G networks and setting up a remote consultation system between Huoshenshan and the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing.
1:12 pm Feb 2
Construction of Wuhan's 1st special coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, is completed. The hospital is delivered to military medics on Sunday. It will receive patients starting from Monday.
12:17 pm Feb 2
The Air Force dispatched 8 large-scale cargo planes on Sun from Shenyang, Lanzhou, Nanjing and Guangzhou to transport medical workers and medical supplies to Wuhan, which suffers from the coronavirus outbreak.
11:56 am Feb 2
Medical personnel involved in the front line of Hubei coronavirus prevention and control work will receive a subsidy of 6,000 yuan ($865) each, and a free physical examination will be arranged when the prevention and control work is completed.
11:45 am Feb 2
2,256 railway stations across China began to measure passengers' temperatures as the nation is hit by the Spring Festival peak wave of returned passengers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. 70,000 railway police officers are in position.
11:41 am Feb 2
15 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Beijing on Saturday, including a 10-month-old infant.
11:37 am Feb 2
By 24:00 Saturday, domestic manufacturers had sent 136,000 protective suits to Hubei Province. 134,000 N95 masks were shipped: Huang Libin, MIIT spokesman.
11:34 am Feb 2
Renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan arrived at the coronavirus epicenter Wuhan with her five assistants at 4:40 am on Sunday. Li is expected to work at Wuhan University's Renmin Hospital (RHWU), also known as Hubei General Hospital.
11:30 am Feb 2
Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside of China.
10:28 am Feb 2
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Sat arrived at Xiaogan, a city bordering the coronavirus epicenter Wuhan, to inspect on epidemic prevention work. Xiaogan reports 749 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.
09:57 am Feb 2
Discharging medical sewage without first disinfecting it is forbidden; sewage treatment plants must strengthen disinfection efforts amid coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authority.
09:47 am Feb 2
The nCoV2019 is trasmittable via vomit and feces: Chinese researchers.
09:06 am Feb 2
Bodies of nCoV2019 victims should be cremated close by and immediately. Burials or transfer of the bodies not allowed. Funerals not allowed to avoid spread of the virus: National Health Commission.
08:53 am Feb 2
Huanggang, a city bordering Wuhan, the center of the epidemic of nCoV, becomes the second city to thave more than 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus.
08:45 am Feb 2
Wenzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province regulates that only one family member is allowed to step out of the door every other day for grocery shoppping in the city from Saturday to Feb 8, amid efforts to contain the nCoV2019 epidemic.
08:35 am Feb 2
As of 24:00 Saturday, deaths caused by coronavirus have risen to 304, 328 people have been cured and discharged from hospital. The number of suspected cases stands at 19,544.
08:02 am Feb 2
304 dead,14380 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Chinese mainland
11:00 pm Feb 1
Traces of the novel coronavirus was found in the feces of some confirmed patients in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.
10:40 pm Feb 1
There will be a significant increase in confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in the city: Huanggang mayor. Some 600-700k people returned from Wuhan to Huanggang before Wuhan lockdown.
9:40 pm Feb 1
Huanggang, a city neighboring Wuhan, which records the second-largest number of novel coronavirus infections, punished 337 officials for slacking off from their duty in combating the coronavirus. Six of them were dismissed from their positon.
9:30 pm Feb 1
The local government of Hubei Province on Sat announced the extension of the Spring Festival holiday till Feb 13 as part of efforts at curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.
8:30 pm Feb 1
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to General Secretary of CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping, offering condolences to the victims of coronavirus outbreak. Chinese people will win this battle under the leadership of CPC and the Chinese govt, Kim wrote: Xinhua
8:00 pm Feb 1
Imports from US designated for use in the fight against novel coronavirus will be exempted from added tariffs. Tariffs already levied can be refunded.
6:00 pm Feb 1
Chinese Ministry of Finance, General Administration of Customs, and State Administration of Taxation announced Saturday exemption of import tariffs on supplies donated from abroad for combating novel coronavirus, effective till March 31.
2:45 pm Feb 1
Apple decides to shut down all its official stores in the Chinese mainland from Saturday to Feb 9 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
8:10 am Feb 1
In total 11,791 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China as of Jan 31, with 259 deaths and 243 recovered. Hubei reported 1347 new cases and 45 deaths on Jan 31 compared with 2102 new cases and 46 deaths nationwide.
12:00 am Feb 1
As of midnight Friday, total confirmed novelcoronavirus cases nationwide reached 9811, the death toll hit 213. Cases of discharges reached 214.
9:10 pm Jan 31
A second flight taking 123 Wuhan residents from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia arrives at Wuhan. A third one from Tokyo, Japan, is also scheduled to arrive at the city on Saturday morning.
9:00 pm Jan 31
A charter flight sent by the Chinese government to bring back 76 Hubei residents from Thailand lands at Wuhan Tianhe Airport: Xinhua
8:50 pm Jan 31
First two cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Russia: RT
8:40pm Jan 31
Around 5 pm Friday, 20 patients infected with novel coronavirus were discharged from Jinyintan Hospital, a major hospital treating the deadly spreading virus in Wuhan, marking the largest number of simultaneous discharges since the outbreak.
8:30 pm Jan 31
Beijing's local authorities have asked companies to work from home until Feb 10 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
7:00 pm Jan 31
Visitors who recently traveled to China are not allowed to enter Singapore due to the spread of coronavirus.
6:30 pm Jan 31
Shanghai Stock Exchange donated 30 million yuan ($4.33 million) to Hubei Charity Federation on Friday, as an effort to prevent and fight the novel coronavirus.
5:30 pm Jan 31
The UK has just confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus.
3:30 pm Jan 31
Shanghai had blocked or removed wildanimaltrade info from the city's 105 e-commerce platforms, closed 9,021 wild animal e-shops selling 14,462 related items by Jan 29: Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.
12:00 pm Jan 31
Shanghai has opened two 24-hour service hotlines through which 60 local medical experts can provide citizens with free #coronavirus-related guidance and consultations.
11:10 am Jan 31
The Chinese government will send chartered planes overseas to bring stranded Chinese citizens from Hubei Province, particularly those from Wuhan, back home.
8:20 am Jan 31
China reports 9,692 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 213 deaths.
8:03 am Jan 31
Italy confirmed its first two novel #coronavirus cases, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced at a press briefing on Thursday night. Two Chinese tourists infected with the virus are in stable condition and being treated in isolation.
8:00 am Jan 31
16 new novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shanghai on Jan 30, taking the total infection number to 128 in the city, with 5 recovered, 5 in critical condition and 1 dead. 164 suspected cases are under monitor.
6:20 am Jan 31
Hubei Province reported 1,220 new cases, 42 deaths and 26 recovered cases of novel coronavirus on Jan 30; total infection number in the province increased to 5,806, with 116 recovered and 204 deaths.
3:50 am Jan 31
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
11:30 pm Jan 30
As of 11:20 pm Thursday, total confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China reached 8,149 with 171 deaths: official data
10:30 pm Jan 30
Health commission head of Huanggang, Hubei's second most novel coronavirus-related pneumonia affected area, was dismissed from post after the central inspection team found her knew little about the local epidemic treatment data.
10:04 pm Jan 30
China vows to resolutely ensure the grain and oil supply, and fully serve the overall situation of prevention and control work amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus: National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration
8:00 pm Jan 30
The Jack Ma Foundation has announced it will donate 100 million yuan ($14.4 million) to support the research and development of a novel coronavirus vaccine.
7:00 pm Jan 30
Parcels delivered from Wuhan will not bring risk of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, China Post official said at a press conference.
5:54 pm Jan 30
13 companies including China Post, SF Express and JD have opened green passages for materials to battle against the novel coronavirus. China Post opened 12,000 runs delivering 21,000 boxes of materials, with 15,000kg of materials delivered to Wuhan.
5:43 pm Jan 30
Thanks to measures taken by the government, we should be able to see an inflection point of the number of novel coronavirus cases in 1 to 2 incubation periods (about 1 month): Wen Yumei, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering
5:43 pm Jan 30
Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee to distribute 108 million yuan ($15.6 million) in Party membership fees to support novel coronavirus battle
5:41 pm Jan 30
To strengthen the management on products such as facemasks, Shanghai has made 9,314 inspections and investigated 10 cases including pricejacking. Talks were held with major e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo: Shanghai official.
5:35 pm Jan 30
India on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of novel #coronavirus in Kerala.
5:33 pm Jan 30
China has more than 7,700 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. There are only 68 cases in other countries, less than 1 percent of the total reported worldwide: expert from China CDC
4:30 pm Jan 30
The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, originally scheduled to be held in China's Nanjing from March 13 to 15, will be postponed to 2021 due to the spread of #nCov
4:18 pm Jan 30
Rural areas where confirmed cases have been reported should make transportation plans to ensure daily living material supplies for local residents: traffic and transportation official
4:17 pm Jan 30
China's railway system has delivered a total of 6,190 tons of materials for the battle against the novel coronavirus, including 1.94 million masks and 111 tons of drugs.
4:17 pm Jan 30
As of 24:00 on Wednesday, 400 tons of medical and living materials had been transported by road and 532 tons by plane to Hubei Province, the center of the epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus, including masks, protective suits and disinfectants.
4:16 pm Jan 30
Government authorities in Shanghai have beefed up efforts to stop spread of the novel coronavirus, including carrying out repeated checks on 864 local markets to make sure that live poultry trading is suspended between Jan 25 and the end of April, says one Shanghai official.
4:00 pm Jan 30
Eleven new novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Shanghai. As of 12:00 Jan 30, a total of 112 cases have been confirmed in Shanghai. 5 have recovered, 4 are in critical condition and one has died.
3:58 pm Jan 30
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, pawnshops and financial leasing companies in Shanghai won't resume business before Feb 9, says one Shanghai government official.
2:13 pm Jan 30
President Trump said to set up a coronavirus task force, led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar of the US.
12:55 pm Jan 30
Beijing health authorities confirmed on Thursday that Beijing's Xiaotangshan hospital built for the SARS crisis in 2003 is being renovated amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and will be reopened when needed.
11:39 am Jan 30
Chinese Football Association on Thu announced it was postponing all levels and all kinds of soccer matches in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak
11:26 am Jan 30
Beijing reported 3 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Thu, bringing the total number to 114.
10:43 am Jan 30
Apple announced to temporarily shut two more retail stores in China amid the Coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total stores closed to 3. The two stores are located in Nanjing and Fuzhou and will reopen after Feb 3.
10:15 am Jan 30
Three of the 206 Japanese people evacuated to Tokyo from Wuhan on Wed were confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus.
10:11 am Jan 30
The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it has so far allocated 27.3 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) to help battle novel coronavirus.
9:15 am Jan 30Finland confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in Lapland on Wednesday night. The patient is a Chinese tourist who travelled from Wuhan, according to local media.
7:47 am Jan 30
In total 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China as of Jan 29, with 170 deaths and 124 recovered.6:35 am Jan 30
Hubei Province reported 1,032 new novel coronavirus cases and 10 new recovered cases on Jan 29; total number of infection in the province is 4,586, with 90 recovered and 162 dead. 11:14 pm Jan 29
Beijing reported 9 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total case number to 1119:00 pm Jan 29
Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Science has listed some medicines that can effectively curb the novel coronavirus at cellular level & provided the result to Hubei provincial headquarter, which is at the forefront of the battle against the virus.8:27 pm Jan 29
Tibet, China's only region where no confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported, raised the public health emergency response to the highest level on Wednesday night.7:43 pm Jan 29
Two new confirmed cases of the novel #coronavirus were reported in Hong Kong Wednesday, taking the total number to 10 in the region. One of them is in critical condition.7:18 pm Jan 29
President Xi Jinping has ordered Chinese military to keep its mission firmly in mind and shoulder responsibility to make contribution to winning the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.6:00 pm Jan 29
Total confirmed cases of novelcoro navirus reached 6,078 nationwide. Among the confirmed 6,078 patients, 132 have died, 115 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.5:53 pm Jan 29
Two Australians and one Pakistani national have been confirmed with novel coronavirus infection in South China's Guangdong Province, a local government official said Wednesday.4:00 pm Jan 29
Beijing's Xiaotangshan Hospital, built in 2003 as a dedicated hospital for SARS patients, is being rebuilt and expected to reopen in the coming days, with construction squads and physicians moving in, Global Times learned.3:20 pm Jan 29
Beijing City's public security bureau will halt customs entry & exit services from Friday to Sunday: local media reports3:02 pm Jan 29
16 new novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Shanghai Wed, bringing the total confirmed cases to 96.2:58 pm Jan 29
Singapore bans entry and transfer of travelers holding passports issued by China's Hubei Province, including those who visited the province in the last two weeks, effective Wednesday.2:10 pm Jan 29
UAE just confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The patient is from a family that came from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.1:40 pm Jan 29
A fifth novel coronavirus patient recovered from infection in Shanghai Wednesday.1:23 pm Jan 29
As of Wednesday noon, Beijing reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number in the city to 102.12:41 pm Jan 29
The Republic of Belarus will dispatch military aircraft with medical supplies, including masks, protective gear, gloves, and disinfectants to China to support the latter's battle against the novel coronavirus. The aircraft is scheduled to depart Wednesday.11:00 am Jan 29
11 Wuhan residents traveling back from abroad were found infected with the novel coronavirus as of 6 am Tuesday: Chinese customs10:20 am Jan 29
Japanese government is evacuating more than 200 of its citizens from Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.8:30 am Jan 29
A couple in their 50s from Hubei Province infected with the "devil" coronavirus, were both cured and released from a hospital in Shanghai Tuesday.8:00 am Jan 29
1,459 new cases of coronavirus and 3,248 suspected cases, including 1 in Tibet, were reported across China on Jan 28; total number of confirmed infection increased to 5,974, with 1,239 in critical condition, 132 dead and 103 recovered. 6:11 am Jan 29
Hubei Province reported 840 new coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths on Jan 28, taking the total infection number to 3,554 in the province, with 80 recovered and 125 dead. 11:30 pm Jan 28
4,630 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China, with 106 deaths. 10:31 pm Jan 28
China is likely to have a vaccine for novel coronavirus for public use within three months, which will include a month and a half of development and a month and half of testing: Li Lanjuan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.9:12 pm Jan 28
Two patients in Beijing have recovered from the novel #coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday: local medical authority.7:21 pm Jan 28
President Xi Jinping met WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday in Beijing. 5:47 pm Jan 28
Macao government said the authorities will halt issuing entry permit to mainland individual tourists amid the coronavirus outbreak.4:53 pm Jan 28
Hong Kong will close the West Kowloon station from Jan 30 amid coronavirus outbreak: Carrie Lam4:25 pm Jan 28
A fourth novel coronavirus patient recovered in Shanghai on Tuesday, which is very inspiring and encouraging, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission2:09 pm Jan 28
Tianjin in North China is to launch wartime mechanism to confront the novel #coronavirus, the first city in China to do so. A general hospital and 500 medical teams in the city are to be put under military management.1:37 pm Jan 28
The WHO raised its risk assessment of the novel coronavirus at global level from moderate to high in its daily report on the virus on Monday. As of 10:30 am Tuesday, 4,535 cases were confirmed in China with 43 cases reported outside China.11:10 am Jan 28
So far, 4,130 medical staff from around China specialized in both Western and Chinese medicines have arrived in Hubei Province to assist local medical work. It is expected that altogether 6,000 medical staff will arrive in Hubei.
More than 10,000 beds will be ready in Wuhan soon, including those in the two new hospitals being built, which are enough to treat patients with novel coronavirus: Jiao Yahui, deputy head of medical policy and administration bureau under National Health Commission10:13 am Jan 28
China reported 1,771 new cases of novel #coronavirus on Monday, pushing the confirmed cases to 4,515 in total. The death toll reached 106.10:09 am Jan 28
Novel coronavirus can be transmitted by touch, China's medical authority reiterated on Tuesday. The incubation period of novel coronavirus is usually 3-7 days. Young children and infants could also be infected.9:45 am Jan 28
An 11-month-old child is among the 188 infected with the novel coronavirus in South China's Guangdong Province. Guangdong reported 42 new cases of infection on Monday.9:20 am Jan 28
People who enter SW China's Tibet Autonomous Region must be quarantined for 14 days. Tibet has not reported a case of coronavirus infection.9:05 am Jan 28
Hubei Province confirmed 1,291 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, with 24 dead. The province, at the epicenter of the coronavirus infection, has found 2,714 cases in total.8:50 am Jan 28
Germany confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on Monday night. The patient is a Bavarian resident.8:40 am Jan 28
3 new novel coronavirus cases confirmed in #Shanghai on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 66 in the city.8:20 am Jan 28
Beijing suspended 28 bus routes to neighbor cities in North China's Hebei Province on Tuesday to reduce infection risks of the novel coronavirus.
11:21 pm Jan 27
Beijing reported eight new confirmed #coronavirus cases on Monday, one death.
11:07 pm Jan 27
All schools should properly postpone the spring term amid the coronavirus outbreak: China's Ministry of Education
10:56 pm Jan 27
Although there have been no confirmed cases of #novelcoronavirus found in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local authorities raised the public emergency response level to Level II on Monday. Level I is the highest.
10:02 pm Jan 27
Cambodia has just confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The patient is from Wuhan, China.
9:55 pm Jan 27
As of 18: 00 Monday, in total 26 medical teams including 3,100 doctors and healthcare staff have started treatment work in Hubei and four other medical teams involving over 300 people are on the way: Yang Yuyan, deputy governor of Hubei Province
8:47 pm Jan 27
Cambodia has just confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The patient is from Wuhan, China.
8:25pm Jan 27
Expert said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be developed in one month at the earliest as the Center for Disease Control of Zhejiang Province isolated a virus of high titers on Friday, which will help in the prevention and treatment of the virus.
8:00pm Jan 27
As of 20:00 Monday, in total 2,840 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in China, 57 discharged from hospitals and 81 deaths.
6:50pm Jan 27
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave important instructions that Party organizations at all levels have to rely on Chinese people to fight the war against the novel coronavirus related pneumonia.
6:00pm Jan 27
In total 26 medical teams including 3,100 doctors and healthcare staff have started treatment work in Hubei and four other medical teams involving over 300 people are on the way: Yang Yuyan, deputy governor of Hubei Province.
5:11pm Jan 27
1st building of Wuhan's special novel Coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, completed construction on Monday, in 16 hours.
5:00pm Jan 27
Summary of recovered 2019nCoV patients as of 5pm Monday
Shanghai: 2
Huanggang, Hubei: 2
Jingzhou, Hubei: 1
Jiangxi: 1
Shandong: 1
4:00pm Jan 27
4 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported in Tianjin, bringing total cases to 22.
1:30 pm Jan 27
IELTS China announced Monday that given the situation with the Wuhan coronavirus cases, it will cancel all tests in China before March and will issue refunds.
12:00 pm Jan 27
Shandong Province confirmed 12 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 75 in the province.
12:00 pm Jan 27
Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region confirmed 3 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 7 in the region.
11:46am Jan 27
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also the head of the CPC Central Committee leading group to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus arrived in Wuhan on Mon to steer work of containing the epidemic.
11:00 am Jan 27
Liaoning Province confirmed 1 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 24 in the province.
10:19am Jan 27
Medical teams of 959 people from Henan, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Tianjin and Chongqing have been dispatched to Wuhan to help control Wuhan Coronavirus :Nation Health Commission
10:00 am Jan 27
Shaanxi Province confirmed 13 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 35 in the province.
10:00 am Jan 27Coronavirus cases update as of 10:00am Jan 27 in China:
Hubei: 1423
Guangdong: 146
Henan: 128
Zhejiang: 128
Chongqing: 110
Hunan: 100
Anhui: 70
Sichuan: 69
Sichuan: 69
Beijing: 68
Shandong: 63
Shanghai: 53
Jiangxi: 48
Jiangsu: 47
Guangxi: 46
Fujian: 56
Shaanxi: 35
Liaoning: 22
Hainan: 31
Heilongjiang: 21
Yunnan: 19
Hebei: 18
Gansu: 14
Tianjin: 14
Shanxi: 13
Inner Mongolia: 11
Guizhou: 7
Jilin: 6
Xinjiang: 5
Ningxia: 4
Qinghai: 4
Hong Kong: 8
Macao: 6
Taiwan: 4
8:00 am Jan 27
Fujian Province confirmed 21 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 56 in the province.
7:37 am Jan 27
As of 12:00AM Jan 27, there have been 2744 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in Chinese mainland, 80 deaths.
7:00 am Jan 27
Hainan Province confirmed 9 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 31 in the province.
7:30 am Jan 27
The US confirmed its 5th case of coronavirus on Jan 26 local time: CDC
7:11 am Jan 27
Liaoning Province confirmed 1 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 22 in the province.
7:04 am Jan 27
Jiangxi Province confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases; total infection number in the province increased to 48.
7:00 am Jan 27
Hubei Province reported 371 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths on Jan 26 local time; total infection cases in the province rose to 1,423, with 76 deaths and 44 recovered.
6:00 am Jan 27
Tianjin confirmed 3 new coronavirus infection case, taking the total number to 17 in the municipality.
2:30 am Jan 27
China extends Spring Festival public holidays to February 2 amid coronavirus outbreak: CCTV citing State Council announcement
10:40 pm Jan 26
Beijing reported five new confirmed Wuhan Coronavirus cases between 18:00 to 21:00 on Sunday, including one nine-month-old baby.
10:30 pm Jan 26
Due to the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Wuhan Coronavirus, more than 5 million people left Wuhan and 9 million people remain in the city which is under lockdown: Wuhan mayor
10:00 pm Jan 26
Number of people infected with the #WuhanCoronavirus may increase by 1,000 in Wuhan, estimated Wuhan's mayor.
9:44 pm Jan 26
33 out of 585 samples collected from a Wuhan seafood market tested positive for the novel coronavirus, suggesting the virus originated in wildlife sold there, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told CCTV.
7:41 pm Jan 26
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was appointed as head of the CPC Central Committee leading group to combat Wuhan Coronavirus.
7:30 pm Jan 26
Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said diplomatic staff are working with Chinese authorities to evacuate Australian citizens from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak.
5:46 pm Jan 26
Japan to evacuate its citizens in Wuhan via a chartered flight amid the spread of the coronavirus in China.
5:11 pm Jan 26
Beijing won't implement city lockdown amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: The Beijing News
4:58 pm Jan 26
All schools in Beijing to postpone their spring terms amid the coronavirus outbreak.
4:37 pm Jan 26
Wearing masks now mandatory in more Chinese cities. Nanjing and South China's Guangdong Province have ordered residents to wear masks in public places such as hotels, resturants and cafes. Any violation will be punished.
4:31 pm Jan 26
Chinese authorities on Sunday announced order to ban trading of wildlife during Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, which is suspected to be linked to the consumption of wild animals at a seafood market in Wuhan.
4:20 pm Jan 26
Hubei's aviation authority announced that starting Sunday it would suspend all airport services in Hubei Province with the exception of Shennongjia Airport to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus.
4:10 pm Jan 26
Shantou appeared to have retracted its previous order to ban coming vehicles, ferries and personnel. GT couldn’t reach Shantou govt at the moment but Shantou Daily claims vehicles, ferries and people could still enter after being disinfected.
4:05 pm Jan 26
2019nCoV is not an evolved SARS. After obtaining genome sequences from dozens of individuals infected with the coronavirus, experts from the Chinese CDC say the new virus is not an evolved version of SARS, though the two are remotely related.
3:39 pm Jan 26
China is expected to enhance international cooperation and increase procurement from other countries to meet the gap between the supply and demand of protection suits: Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology
1:54 pm Jan 26
3.16 million masks arrived in Wuhan on Sunday from Manila at a time when the city is in urgent need of medical supplies. The masks were purchased by Hubei government through import companies to combat the novel coronavirus.
1:36 pm Jan 26
As the US plans to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China is following international norms and relevant virus-preventative rules to make arrangements and provide necessary support: Chinese foreign ministry
1:26 pm Jan 26
Shanghai on Sunday suspended its metro's inter-provincial line running between Huaqiao Station and Anting Station to prevent the spread of the epidemic: Shanghai transport authority
1:25 pm Jan 26
Chinese universities, including Beijing Film Academy, to postpone entrance exams, spring terms amid coronavirus outbreak.
1:15 pm Jan 26
China's National Health Commission on Saturday ordered villages and communities to carry out inch-by-inch searches in their jurisdictions. Anyone from #Wuhan should be registered and under home observation for 14 days.
1:03 pm Jan 26
More than 10,000 sets of anti-epidemic supplies were sent from Shenyang, Liaoning Province, to Wuhan to fight the new coronavirus. This batch of supplies is scheduled to arrive in Wuhan on Jan 26.
12:57 pm Jan 26
The Huoshenshan Hospital, which means the hospital of the god of fire in Chinese, will be placed under military rule once its construction is completed.
12:45 pm Jan 26
Leading doctors from six top hospitals in Beijing began their journey to Wuhan on Sunday to combat the coronavirus.
12:40 pm Jan 26
Xi'an, capital of NW China's Shaanxi Province, and Shandong Province will suspend trans-provincial inbound and outbound buses and taxis from Sunday, becoming the 3rd and 4th regions in China to do so, after Beijing and Tianjin.
12:20 pm Jan 26
The French government plans to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, offering several possible solutions for those who wish to leave, including a permanent bus service: official statement
12:20 pm Jan 26
South Korea plans to charter a flight to evacuate its 500 citizens from #Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
12:00 pm Jan 26
Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced to start developing vaccine for the Wuhan novel coronavirus
11:30 am Jan 26
Guangzhou, S. China's Guangdong Province, has shut swimming pools, hot spring bath houses and gyms, and suspended exhibitions and all large-scale economic and trade activities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
11:10 am Jan 26
Shantou, S. China's Guangdong Province, will be the next Chinese city to enter lockdown. From January 27, no vehicles, ships or personnel will be allowed to enter the city, except those with emergency and special missions.
10:45 am Jan 26
3 new Wuhan coronavirus cases reported in Macao, taking total in the city to 5.
8:45 am Jan 26
Wuhan Coronavirus update as of 24:00 Jan 25:
New cases: 688
New deaths: 15 (13 from Hubei, 1 from Shanghai, 1 from Henan)
Total cases: 1975
Total deaths: 56
Coronavirus cases outside of China:
Thailand: 4
Japan: 2
South Korea: 2
US: 2
Vietnam: 2
Singapore:3
Malaysia:3
Nepal:1
France: 3
Australia: 1
8:31 am Jan 26
Wuhan Coronavirus update:
Henan Province: 51 new cases, 83 in total
Shandong Province: 12 new cases, 39 in total
8:20 am Jan 26
Beijing health authorities confirmed that lopinavir, a drug used against HIV infections, is used to treat Wuhan Coronavirus patients. Online rumors claim the drug is effective in combating the new pneumonia.
8:10 am Jan 26
7 new coronavirus cases were reported on Jan 25 in Shanghai, bringing the total number to 40 in the city. 95 suspected cases are being monitored.
7:53 am Jan 26
A total of 1,052 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in Hubei Province, with 129 in critical condition, 52 deaths and 85 recovered.
7:37 am Jan 26
A 'presumptive' coronavirus case was announced Saturday in Toronto, Canada. The victim, who has recently traveled to Wuhan, is in stable condition at Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital: local media
7:15 am Jan 26
18 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Jan 25 in Jiangxi Province, taking the total number of the province to 36; 3 new coronavirus cases were reported on Jan 25 in Shanxi Province; total number rose to 9 in the province.
7:05 am Jan 26
Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, added 323 new confirmed infection cases on Jan 25. It also reported 13 new deaths. A total of 1,052 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Jan 25 in the province, with 129 in critical condition, 52 deaths and 85 recovered.
6:46 am Jan 26
10 new coronavirus cases were reported in Beijing from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm Jan 25; total number of infection rose to 51 in the city.
9:30 pm Jan 25
As of 6 pm Saturday, 1,372 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus nationwide, 41 deaths.
9:25 pm Jan 25
Starting Saturday, all travel agencies and online travel companies in China will temporarily suspend tour group business and sell "air tickets + hotel" products. Outbound tour groups can continue their travel before Monday as long as safety could be secured, but after Monday, all group tour businesses, including outbound tour groups, will be suspended: CCTV
9:07 pm Jan 25
Beijing will suspend all tour group businesses, including outbound tours, starting Monday.
9:01 pm Jan 25
As of 9 pm on Saturday, 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions had raised their public health alert to the highest Level I, covering 1.3 billion people.
8:08 pm Jan 25
150 medical staff, including 3 experts, 2 health officials & 145 doctors, from East China's Jiangsu Province left Nanjing for Wuhan on Saturday to join the battle against Wuhan Coronavirus.
8:05 pm Jan 25
All inter-provincial passenger transportation on Beijing roads will be suspended starting Sun, with the restoration time unknown: The Beijing News
8:00 pm Jan 25
5 new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection confirmed in Beijing. Two had no history of exposure in Hubei Province.
7:35 pm Jan 25
Central Politburo of Communist Party of China sets up Party-leading working group to deal with Wuhan Coronavirus.
6:28 pm Jan 25
Northwest China's Qinghai and Northeast China's Jilin raised their public health emergency response to level I to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.
6:03 pm Jan 25
Northwest China's Shaanxi raised its public emergency response to highest level on Sat afternoon, the 26th province to do so in the country.
5:52 pm Jan 25
A latest research from Peking University suggests that the intermediate host of the Wuhan Coronavirus may be mink. And the virus may have an infection similar to that of SARS: The Beijing News
5:47 pm Jan 25
Northwest China's Qinghai Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient is in stable condition.
5:40 pm Jan 25
Chinese health authorities announced that at least 1, 355 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in the country as of 5:40 pm on Sat. The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths.
5:35 pm Jan 25
Northwest China's Qinghai Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient is in stable condition.
5:28 pm Jan 25
Fever clinics in all Wuhan hospitals will accept patients for 24 hours starting Sunday.
5:20 pm Jan 25
Wuhan to build a second special hospital with 1,300 beds within half a month for people infected with novel coronavirus
5:02 pm Jan 25
North China's Shanxi became the 25th province to raise public health emergency reponse to Level 1 in China on Sat afternoon to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.
5:00 pm Jan 25
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Sat that the city has raised its alert to emergency level, the highest level, to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus. Lam said the city will suspend air travel and high speed rail from Wuhan "indefinitely."
4:30 pm Jan 25
Hubei Province has allocated medical insurance worth 1.03 billion yuan ($148.49 million) as of Sat morning, with its capital city Wuhan alone raised 702 million yuan to contain the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus.
4:05 pm Jan 25
Three new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Hong Kong. The patients all came from Wuhan and have been hospitalized in isolation.
4:01 pm Jan 25
Wuhan to ban all the vehicles except those for special uses such as free buses, official cars and supply transport vehicles, starting Sunday: state media
4:00 pm Jan 25
Since Thursday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has sent 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of medical gloves to Wuhan. It also helped in the purchase of 3 million masks, 100,000 protective suits and 2,180 pairs of goggles.
3:56 pm Jan 25
Wuhan to ban all the vehicles except those for special uses such as free buses, official cars and supply transport vehicles, starting Sunday: state media
3:40 pm Jan 25
Ministry of Finance and National Health Commission to grant temporary subsidies to medical staff who fight Wuhan Coronavirus on frontline and to allocate special fund for treatment and preventive measures.
3:17 pm Jan 25
Japan health authorities said on Saturday a third case of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed. The patient is a Chinese woman in her 30s who traveled from Wuhan to Japan.
3:00 pm Jan 25
As of 3 pm on Sat, 24 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions had raised their public health alert to level I, covering 1.2 billion people: state media
2:30 pm Jan 25
Liaoning and Gansu provinces raised public health emergency response to Level 1 on Sat afternoon to curb Wuhan Coronavirus. Twenty-four provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions have announced the measure as of press time.
1:42 pm Jan 25
Sanya in South China's Hainan Province has shut down all its tourist sites to prevent the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.
1:20 pm Jan 25
81 sets of imported ECMO machines are expected to be sent to Wuhan from Shanghai to fight the virus. The artificial heart-and-lung treatment has cured a patient with the severe illness in Wuhan.
1:00 pm Jan 25
22 provinces and municipalities, covering more than 1.1 billion people, have raised a major emergency public health alert to the highest level. Northeast China's Heilongjiang and Central China's Henan are the latest to raise the level.
12:40 pm Jan 25
Chinese national health authority organizes 6 medical teams involving 1,230 people to go to Wuhan, Hubei Province and support fighting against Wuhan Coronavirus.
12:30 pm Jan 25
Three cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia. All the patients were relatives of a 66-year-old man from Wuhan, who is the first infected with coronavirus confirmed in Singapore.
11:55 am Jan 25
As of Sat noon, 20 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China raised emergency public health alerts to the highest level to deal with the Wuhan Coronavirus. Xinjiang and Hainan became the latest to raise the emergency level.
11:51 am Jan 25
Several drugs considered safe are ready for clinical treatment for Wuhan Coronavirus, but their specific effects need further observation: Veteran respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, also known as the SARS fighter.
11:50 am Jan 25
Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province, to start a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from Hubei Province starting from Sat noon amid the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus.
11:47 am Jan 25
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore on Sat dismissed online rumors that more than 100 arriving travelers from Wuhan were denied entry amid the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus, saying it is untrue and the alleged incident did not take place.
11:30 am Jan 25
A man has tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, which is the first case in the country.
11:00 am Jan 25
A Beijing merchant could face 3 million yuan ($432,000) of fine for selling 10 masks for 850 yuan: media
10:00 am Jan 25
A 28-year-old woman, also a highly suspected Wuhan Coronavirus patient, gave birth to a baby in Jiangxia, Hubei Province on Friday.
9:50 am Jan 25
South China's Guangxi reported two new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus, with one patient only 2 years old, the youngest to be affected by the pneumonia.
9:32 am Jan 25
All 335 passengers, with 116 from Wuhan on a flight from Singapore to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, have been kept in quarantine. Two people with a fever were hospitalized.
9:20 am Jan 25
Liang Wudong, 62, a doctor in Wuhan, died on Saturday morning after being infected with Wuhan Coronavirus.
8:00 am Jan 25
38 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been cured in China as of Saturday.
8:00 am Jan 25
E China's Jiangsu Province raised public health emergency response to Level 1 on Saturday to curb Wuhan Coronavirus. 18 provinces and municipalities have announced the measure.
8:00 am Jan 25
1,287 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed nationwide with 41 deaths as of Saturday: national health authority
5:18 am Jan 25
US President Trump spoke highly of China on Sat for "working very hard to contain the Coronavirus" and the US "greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency." "In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi," he said.
5:01 am Jan 25
180 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Hubei Province, with 15 deaths all in Wuhan; total number of infected patients rose to 729 with 39 deaths in the province, local health authority released.
1:26 am Jan 25
On the first day of Chinese lunar new year, China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5000 arrived at Wuhan, Hubei Province at 1:26 am, transporting 136 medical staff from 30 hospitals in Shanghai, the first batch of medical staff from Shanghai to assist Wuhan for Wuhan Coronavirus.
0:26 am Jan 25
A total of 903 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed nationwide, with 26 deaths.
11:45 pm Jan 24
South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region announced to raise the public health emergency response to Level 1, the highest level, after 11pm Friday, as part of efforts to contain Wuhan Coronavirus.
11:22 pm Jan 24
As of 10 pm Friday, a total of 896 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection had been confirmed in China, with 26 deaths and 36 recoveries.
11:07 pm Jan 24
The first case of novel coronavirus infection was confimed in Nepal on Friday after a male Nepalese student taking a PhD course in Wuhan returned to Nepal.
10:15 pm Jan 24
Starting from Saturday, both Beijing International Airport and Daxing International Airport will conduct body temperature screenings with all passengers who arrive at Beijing as a way of curbing the Wuhan Coronavirus spreading.
9:27 pm Jan 24
The first diagnostic kit on the 2019 nCoV, developed by a Shanghai bio-tech company, passed the test today. The kit will be distributed to hospitals, disease control centers and entry-exit inspection and quarantine offices to detect samples of suspected patients.
8:40 pm Jan 24
East China's Shandong Province announces to raise the public health emergency response to Level 1 as part of efforts to curb.
7:18 pm Jan 24
As of 5pm, five new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection confirmed in Beijing, making the total confirmed cases in the capital city 34.
6:48 pm Jan 24
The Chinese military are being deployed to help control Wuhan Coronavirus. 40 medical personnel of troops in Wuhan have been dispatched to a civilian hospital.
6:29 pm Jan 24
East China's Jiangxi Province announces to raise public health emergency responding level to Level 1 as part of efforts to curb Wuhan Coronavirus.
6:28 pm Jan 24
Southwest China's Sichuan Province announced to raise public health emergency responding level to Level I amid spreading.
6:17 pm Jan 24
Northwest China's Qinghai Province found its first suspected case of novel coronavirus infection Friday. The 27-year-old male patient works in Wuhan and came to provincial capital Xining to visit relatives on Tuesday.
4:35 pm Jan 24
Chongqing launched on Friday level I emergency response, the highest for public health emergency, to battle Coronavirus Outbreak The municipality reported in total 27 confirmed cases.
4:30 pm Jan 24
Italy reported its first suspected case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection in Bari. The female patient is a singer and has performed in Wuhan earlier.
4:00 pm Jan 24
Shanghai raised the emergency response of public health safety to level 1, the highest, following Beijing, and Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Guangdong provinces
2:55 pm Jan 24
Beijing reported in total 29 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection as of 2 pm Friday and the city raised the emergency response of public health safety to level I, the highest level.
2:27 pm Jan 24
Yichang becomes the 14th city in Hubei Province to impose public transport restrictions starting from 2:00 pm Friday.
2:12 pm Jan 24
Two more employees working on a Tianjin high-speed train were confirmed to be infected with Wuhan Coronavirus. So far, among the six confirmed patients in Tianjin, three are co-workers on the same train.
1:04 pm Jan 24
East China's Anhui Province declared the highest level of public health emergency in the fight against Wuhan Coronavirus. 15 infected cases were reported in the province as of Friday morning.
1:10 pm Jan 24
The Chinese disease prevention authority Friday released pictures and information of the first Wuhan Coronavirus that Chinese experts had discovered.
12:51 pm Jan 24
As of 12 Friday noon, in total 876 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus confirmed nationwide with 26 deaths; 46 new cases were confirmed since Thursday midnight.
11:41 am Jan 24
One of the four people infected with Wuhan Coronavirus in NE China's Heilongjiang Province died on Thursday.
11:39 am Jan 24
Inner Mongolia confirmed the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. The patient, 30, lived in Wuhan and drove to an Inner Mongolia city for sightseeing on Tuesday.
10:18 am Jan 24
Eighteen more cases of the Novel Coronavirus infection were found in SW China's Chongqing, which neighbors Hubei Province, as of Thursday midnight. 224 close contacts of those infected were put under medical observation.
9:21 am Jan 24
105 new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus were confirmed in Hubei as of Thursday midnight.
9:16 am Jan 24
21 more people were confirmed to have infected with the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus in South China's Guangdong Province as of Thursday midnight. Two more have been released from hospital in Shenzhen
8:36 am Jan 24
The second case of Wuhan Coronavirus was confirmed in Japan on Friday. The male patient, 40, has been living in Wuhan, and recently visited Tokyo: Japanese authority
8:11 am Jan 24
Death toll of Wuhan coronavirus rises to 25 with 830 confirmed infection cases in China as of Thursdsy midnight; 34 have been cured and released from hospitals.
7:42 am Jan 24
The second case of Wuhan Coronavirus was confirmed in Japan on Friday. The male patient, 40, has been living in Wuhan, and recently visited Tokyo.
2: 55 am Jan 24
4 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Beijing, taking the total number to 26 in China's capital city.
2:30 am Jan 24
WHO considered it is still too early to declare coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern given its restrictive and binary nature.
1: 45 am Jan 24
8 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, taking the total number to 13 in the region.
0: 30 am Jan 24
644 cases of coronavirus, including 18 deaths, have been reported in China. Tibet Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province are the only two regions that have not reported any cases.
0: 30 am Jan 24
First death of coronavirus infection outside of Hubei Province was reported. The 80-year-old patient surnamed Chen, who had lived in Wuhan for two months, died on January 22 in Cangzhou, North China's Hebei: Health Commission of Hebei Province
11:56 pm Jan 23
Wuhan to suspend taxi-hailing services starting from 12:00pm on Friday and the odd-even license number driving rule will be applied to regular taxi services: authorities
11:48 pm Jan 23
China's finance ministry on Thursday allocated 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to Hubei Province to help the province fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
10:55 pm Jan 23
Northwest China's Gansu Province on Thursday confirmed its first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus
9: 32 pm Jan 23
Palace Museum announced its closure from January 25, during China's Spring Festival, amid nationwide efforts to contain Wuhan coronavirus spreading and the opening date is pending for further notice. Refunds for booked tickets will be carried out.
7:28 pm Jan 23
Large cultural activities during Spring Festival in Beijing such as temple fairs were cancelled to prevent Wuhan coronavirus spreading. Several museums also announced plans to cancel their educational activities and may decrease the number of visitors during the holiday.
6:22 pm Jan 23
Xinjiang reported its first 2 cases of Wuhan coronavirus infections. Both infected individuals had been to Wuhan: local health authorities
6: 18 pm Jan 23
NW China's Shaanxi Province reported its first 3 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus
6:02 pm Jan 23
Huanggang became the second city following Wuhan to suspend all public road services, starting from 24:00 Jan 23. The city is located 75km away from Wuhan.
5: 45 pm Jan 23
The cases collected so far show that the number of cases without a history of exposure in the Huanan market in Wuhan is increasing, and clustered and confirmed cases without a history of travel in Wuhan have emerged: China's National Health Commission.
3:59 pm Jan 23
All passenger transportation routes on roads and waterways into Wuhan are suspended: China's ministry of transport
1:55 pm Jan 23
17 new Wuhan Coronavirus infections were confirmed in East China's Zhejiang Province, taking the total number to 27 as of Thursday noon.
12:10 pm Jan 23
3 more coronavirus cases reported in Fujian Province, 1 in Jilin Province.
12:06 pm Jan 23
East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.
11:49 am Jan 23
Female railroad employee on Wuhan-bound high speed train from NE China's Liaoning Province infected with new coronavirus: authorities
10:42 am Jan 23
Hong Kong confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Thursday, following two highly-suspected cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
10:13 am Jan 23
A second new case of Wuhan Coronavirus was reported in Macao, and local tourism authorities announced Thursday the cancellation of all Spring Festival activities
9:10 am Jan 23
Seven new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus had been confirmed in Shanghai as of Wednesday midnight, local health authorities said on Thursday morning.
8:18 am Jan 23
571 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China, with 17 deaths.
5:18 am Jan 23
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday night extended to Jan 23 its emergency talks on whether the novel coronavirus outbreak in China constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
2:45 am Jan 23
Wuhan is to suspend bus and subway services in the city and close outbound travel at train stations and airports from 10am of Jan 23 amid the escalating epidemic of coronavirus, according to a statement released by city authorities early on Thursday.
01:08 am Jan 23
Three new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed in Guangxi, taking the total number to 5 in the autonomous region.
01:00 am Jan 23
As of 1:00 am Thursday, 550 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed nationwide in China.
00:47 am Jan 23
Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.
00:03 am Jan 23
East China's Jiangsu Province confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus.
11:41 pm Jan 22
Four new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed in Beijing, taking the total number to 14 in the capital city of China.
10:48 pm Jan 22
As of 9:30 pm Wednesday, 543 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed nationwide in China, with 17 deaths.
10:20 pm Jan 22
Hubei Province in Central China reports 444 cases of coronavirus infection, and 17 have died as of 20:00 on Wednesday.
9:50 pm Jan 22
The local government of Wuhan issued a notice on Wednesday evening requiring residents to wear masks in public places in Wuhan.
9:30 pm Jan 22
474 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed. One new case confirmed in Weihai, East China's Shandong Province.
9:17 pm Jan 22
Wuhan starts to carry out pneumonia epidemic investigation on vehicles and personnel entering and leaving the city since Wednesday.
7:30 pm Jan 22
473 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed. Places including Fujian, Anhui, Macao, Liaoning, Guizhou, Hainan and Shanxi reported their first confirmed cases on Wed.
6:05 pm Jan 22
East China's Fujian Province confirmed its first nCoV2019 case. The patient, aged 70, had been working in Wuhan.
5:55 pm Jan 22
China reported 455 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan nCoV2019.
5:15 pm Jan 22
Wuhan's tourism and cultural bureau on Wednesday barred travel agencies from organizing any tour activities until Feb 8. All tours scheduled from January 30 will be canceled, and expenses will be refunded: reports
5:00 pm Jan 22
WHO experts visit Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, as it's the key area of epidemic control zone
3:30 pm Jan 22
According to a source familiar with this matter, the NHC also shared information with Thai authorities through the Chinese embassy and the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta. They have worked closely since Jan 3 with the ASEAN secretariat to disseminate timely information to members.
3:29 pm Jan 22
Embassy of Thailand in China confirmed to GT Wed receiving the letter from China's National Health Commission, containing information on updated measures and treatment to tackle the menace of the pneumonia outbreak.
2:28 pm Jan 22
Japanese and South Korean embassies in China confirmed with the Global Times they are in close contact with China's health authority over updates on nCoV2019-related diseases.
2:00 pm Jan 22
South China's Hainan reports four confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus; two cases confirmed in Northeast China's Liaoning as of 2 pm Wednesday.
12:19 pm Jan 22
Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan issued guidelines on quick diagnosis and treatment of the nCoV2019 related pneumonia.
11:35 am Jan 22
The novel coronavirus is believed to have stemmed out from wild animals illegally sold in a seafood market in Central China's Wuhan: NHC expert
11:25 am Jan 22
According to current epidemiological information available, the new coronavirus is less susceptible to children: NHC expert.
11:22 am Jan 22
NHC official reiterated Wuhan is still the key 'epidemic control zone', where over 90% of the confirmed cases across the country were discovered to date, while advising people not to head to the city & discouraging city dwellers from leaving the city under the current scenario.
10:45 am Jan 22
Confirmed cases of infection among medical workers validate the people-to-people transmission nature of this virus: National Health Commission official
10:16 am Jan 22
2,197 people who were in close contact with nCoV2019 infected patients have been tracked; among them 1,394 are under close medical observation.
10:14 am Jan 22
440 people have been confirmed infected with nCoV2019, and 9 have died: China State Health Commission
10:10 am Jan 22
No super spreader for the nCoV2019 discovered so far, National Health Commission experts. WHO defines super spreader, as a patient who transmits the virus to more than 10 people.
10:09 am Jan 22
There is no concealment of the actual number of confirmed cases, as China attaches great importance to disseminating every update and information on the outbreak: National Health Commission
10:08 am Jan 22
Dismissing the inflated figures of 2,000 cases as mere rumors, a Chinese National Health Commission official said the actual situation is different from theoretical speculation proposed by British scientists
10:07 am Jan 22
Chinese government and people are confident of winning this fight against nCoV2019: Li Bin, vice head of the National Health Commission
10:06 am Jan 22
The Chinese government has been much more transparent in updating the public with relevant information about the new coronavirus than it was during the same stage of the SARS outbreak in 2002.
10:05 am Jan 22
Daily update mechanism over the nCoV2019 outbreak has been established in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, where the epidemic originated, and international experts have been invited to probe into the disease on-site: State health commission
10:02 am Jan 22
Shanghai confirmed three new cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine: local health authority
10:14 am Jan 22
440 people have been confirmed infected with nCoV2019, and 9 have died: China State Health Commission
9:20 am Jan 22
The city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, has confirmed one new case of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The patient has been living in Huanggang, Hubei Province.
7:30 am Jan 22
Authority of East China's Jiangxi Province confirmed on Wednesday morning that two cases of WuhanCoronavirus infection have been found in the province. Both patients had been to Wuhan.
7:00 am Jan 22
As of 7 am on Wednesday, in total 324 cases of Wuhan pneumonia have been confirmed across 14 provinces and municipalities: Chinese state media
2:40 am Jan 22
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus has been reported in the US: CNN
0:20 am Jan 22
Five more cases added to the number of confirmed nCoV2019 cases in Chinese Capital city of Beijing as of late Tuesday and the national total is also on the rise