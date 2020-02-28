More Chinese cities ready to reopen flights

China Southern Airlines flight CZ3001 takes off at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

More cities in China are gradually reopening flights after the epidemic-triggered suspension and airlines have taken preventative measures to minimize the risks of infection during trips.The northern Chinese city of Tianjin has resumed some of its domestic flights that link with cities including Xi'an, Haikou, Sanya, Urumqi, Hohhot and Chongqing and is expected to handle 72 flights per day from Feb. 27 to 29. The number will reach 244 in the first half of March.Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has resumed nine international cargo air routes and opened a new flight linking Beijing, Chengdu, and Cario Thursday.On Friday morning, a direct air route that links Chengdu with Frankfurt was reopened after a 21-day suspension. It marks the first intercontinental direct flight that has resumed operation in southwest China since the coronavirus outbreak.Chengdu is ready to resume more international air routes and plans to reopen 26 international flights by the end of February.China Southern Airlines said it has resumed over 60 percent of its domestic flights after the extended holiday. More than 4,800 of its domestic and overseas air routes were reopened.Airlines across cities also provide chartered flight services to ensure the safe return of workers back to their workplaces backed by a slew of epidemic prevention and control measures.China Southern Airlines has since mid-February organized 37 chartered flights for returning workers.