Photo:Xinhua

Death toll over infection of the new coronavirus, officially named as COVID-19, has risen to 34 in Iran, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Friday.Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said that the virus has affected 388 people.Jahanpur said that Iran's government and its affiliated institutions are working hard to deal with the problem.