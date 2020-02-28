Authorities and celebrities clarify latest coronavirus rumors

Though domestic confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) are decreasing, some rumors related to the epidemic are still circulating online, triggering unnecessary panic among the public.The following are four pieces of misinformation recently spread on social media, which have now been disproven by individuals involved or relevant government departments.

Medical worker conducts novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection at the Diagnostics Virology and Transformation Center of the Guangzhou KingMed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Rumors that actor Jackie Chan is under quarantine after being infected with COVID-19 have worried his fans and the wider public.Some rumors claim Chan was infected after "attending a party without wearing a mask."Chan has denied the rumors. "I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok," he posted on his official Facebook account on Thursday. "I'm very healthy and safe, and haven't been quarantined."Beijing police on Wednesday arrested a man surnamed Liu, who had falsely stated that he was a COVID-19 patient and had purposefully coughed in the city's downtown shopping malls."I was infected with the coronavirus, so I rushed to the Chaoyang Joy City shopping mall and the Xidan Joy City mall yesterday and coughed over 100 times," Liu wrote on social media on Monday. "I wanted to infect as many people as possible."Liu then forwarded his falsehood to many WeChat and QQ groups, which caused widespread panic among more than 2,700 people, local police said.Liu had not been infected with the virus and he spread the rumor to play a trick, the police added.As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea is growing, rumors about its citizens escaping to Chinese cities without being quarantined are circulating on the internet."South Koreans who come to Qingdao (in East China's Shandong Province) don't have to undergo compulsory quarantine," some rumors suggested, sparking fear and anger among Chinese netizens.Qingdao authorities clarified the city had begun quarantining all new arrivals on Monday."We make it compulsory for visitors with fixed residences in this city to stay at their homes for 14 days and self-quarantine," they posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday. "For those who don't have a fixed residence, we arrange for them to stay at appointed hotels (for quarantine)."A piece of misinformation was spread online this week claiming 1,735 people from Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, traveled to Changsha City in the neighboring Hunan Province.Supposedly, these people had left Hubei during its "three hours of lockdown removal" on Monday. The rumor was later disproven by Changsha authorities."The information is false," the local information authority stated on Weibo on Tuesday. The epidemic situation in Changsha is generally flat, with zero new infections reported for several days, it added.