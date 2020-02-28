China to provide aid to South Korea, Iran as coronavirus spreads overseas

Spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian speaks at a daily press briefing on February 27, 2020. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that China will do what it can to provide assistance to South Korea and Iran in fighting the novel coronavirus as COVID-19 continues to spread overseas.Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily press briefing in response to two questions; the first about how will China help Iran and the second concerning reports of a large amount of people fleeing South Korea and heading into China."Since the outbreak, due to the reduction of flights, the seat capacity of flights from South Korea to China is pretty full, and most of the passengers are Chinese nationals in South Korea," said Zhao, dismissing online reports of South Koreans seeking asylum in China."China is willing to continue to share information with South Korea, overcome difficulties together and provide help within its capabilities," Zhao emphasized.South Korea has become the largest coronavirus hotspot outside China as the number of cases rose to over 2,330 on Friday afternoon.Earlier in the week, officials from Seoul warned that number could rise further as more people are tested.Meanwhile Iran, another country hit hard by the virus, has now registered 270 cases with some of its senior politicians among those infected.Following the outbreak in Iran, China delivered 5,000 test kits and 250,000 masks to the Middle Eastern country earlier this week in a show of support."If there's any need, we will keep considering it," Zhao said on Friday.The World Health Organization has also said it will send a team to Iran this weekend to provide help.