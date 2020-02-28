China to strengthen communication with Italy in fighting COVID-19: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the dinner party of the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Coronavirus Disease and the fifth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Feb. 19, 2020. China is confident in winning the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the support of the international community including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Wang Yi here on Wednesday night. File photo:Xinhua

China is ready to strengthen communication with Italy in professional fields in the fight against COVID-19, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.In a phone conversation with Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, Wang said that currently, many countries in the world are struggling to fight COVID-19, the common enemy of mankind, calling for joint efforts of the international community to deal with the virus.Wang appreciated the friendship and support from all walks of life in Italy to China since the outbreak of the epidemic, which China will bear in mind.So far, China has been in the forefront of the epidemic, Wang said, adding that through arduous efforts, the epidemic situation across the country is under effective control.Speaking highly of China's prevention and control measures after an inspection, World Health Organization team of experts said it believes that China has taken unprecedented measures nationwide not only to control the spread of the epidemic in its own country, but also prevent it from spreading worldwide, providing useful experience for the international community to fight the epidemic.Wang said China is confident and capable of prevailing the epidemic at an early date.Noting the recent outbreak of the epidemic in northern Italy, Wang said that the Chinese side shares the same pain with the Italian people facing the difficulties, and would like to express condolences to them.China stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity to the country based on Italy's needs, Wang said.Wang said China is ready to strengthen communication with Italy in professional fields, carry out cooperation in telemedicine, drug and vaccine research and development, and exchange experience and technology in epidemic prevention and control.China is also willing to strengthen solidarity with countries along the Belt and Road and jointly march on the "Healthy Silk Road " through concerted efforts to combat the epidemic, Wang added.For his part, Di Maio thanked China for expressing solicitude and support for Italy in fighting the epidemic, adding that it fully shows the traditional friendship between the two peoples.The international community should work hand in hand in the face of the epidemic, strengthening cooperation and confronting the challenges together, he said.Di Maio briefed on Italy's anti-virus efforts and latest progress, saying that the Italian government is taking strong measures to prevent the spread of the disease, and is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with China, and promote information exchanges between the two countries' health departments.Italy attaches great importance to and supports the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, adding that at this difficult time, countries along the Belt and Road should strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome difficulties together.