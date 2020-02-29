Analysts upbeat on A shares

A share Photo: GT

China's stock market experienced its worst day on Friday since reopened on February 3 after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, amid global sell-offs triggered by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 epidemic and global recession fears.But analysts said the correction was partially caused by investors cashing in on earlier gains and the sweep of the plunge for Chinese A share is likely to be more restrained compared with the US markets.Shanghai Composite Index plunged 3.7 percent to break the 2,900-point-mark on Friday amid a global market slide over the fast-spreading COVID-19, in comparison with a 7.7 percent plunge on February 3, when the novel coronavirus spread rapidly in China.The smaller Shenzhen Component Index shed 4.8 percent, while ChiNext slumped 5.7 percent.The Friday sell-off dashed hopes that the Chinese stock market could survive a global rout as the number of new COVID-19 infections spiked across six continents.The US stock market plummeted into correction territory with the benchmark S&P 500 index down more than 4 percent on Thursday, extending a losing streak of four days that has now wiped off more than 10 percent off its closing high on February 19.Asian stocks on Friday tracked their losses. Stock futures suggested the US markets may continue to fall when trading starts on Friday.Ratings agency Moody's said a coronavirus pan-demic would trigger global and US recessions in the first half of the year.In a poll conducted by Weibo on Friday, 63 percent of those polled said they expect the A-share market to fall into correction territory while 37 percent believed the Chinese market could perform independently from global markets.Chinese analysts said along with the increased participation of foreign investors in the A-share market, the tendency of it pacing with the global market is on the rise.Market capitalization of shares by foreign investors has jumped to 8.6 percent in 2019 from 3.8 percent in 2013, according to media reports.However, some market analysts believe a bull run of the A-share ­market starting from last year won't stop, seeing the current ­correction as only temporary and the ­fundamentals for a bullish ­market in the mid- and long-run still solid.Li Daxiao, chief economist at Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities, told the Global Times he went even further by predicting that the fall on Friday may be the low watermark of the A-share's jerk-knee response to global sell-offs."A shares are the most resilient market since reports on the virus outside China surfaced," Li said."US markets may have already completed their correction cycle by falling almost 15 percent in a short time."Li also pointed out that gold, a safe haven, is seeing its prices dropping in recent days, suggesting risk aversion in the US markets may be at its end.Qian Qimin, an analyst with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co, told the Global Times that the Friday sell-off also partly reflected a natural correction of what's an overly ­optimistic mood among some A-share investors, while others bagged gains."Market liquidity is still ample and there is no need for government intervention judging from today's performance," Qian said.Chinese government agencies including the central bank have introduced a slew of measures since the market reopened, and have been deemed to have supported the bull run since February 3.The Chinese equity market turnover has exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) for 8 consecutive days as of Friday. Weekly outflow of foreign investor funds stood at 29.34 billion yuan, marking the second-highest week since data was recorded, media re-ports said.China's relative control of the epidemic with fewer new infections reported daily, the policymakers' am-ple toolkit and the low valuation for most listed com-panies are also cited as reasons.Tokyo shares were down more than 4.2 percent on Friday. The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.5 percent.